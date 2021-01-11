"The silence is over," but we still have to wait another month for this creepy-looking show.

CBS has released a full-length trailer for its upcoming Silence of the Lambs spinoff Clarice, and call me crazy, but I actually think it looks pretty good -- especially for CBS!

See, with the exception of live sports, I hardly ever tune into CBS, because I am not 65 years old. Sure, I'd check out the occasional episode of CSI or Criminal Minds, but the last time I watched CBS with any regularity was for the David Spade sitcom Rules of Engagement, which signed off in 2013. I have had very little faith in the network over the past decade, but Clarice has given me newfound hope.

The series stars Rebecca Breeds (Pretty Little Liars) as FBI Agent Clarice Starling, who returns to the field one year after the events in The Silence of the Lambs. Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice's bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin finding her voice while working in a man's world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.

Kal Penn and Michael Cudlitz co-star in the creepy-looking series, which hails from executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. The trailer invokes plenty of imagery from Jonathan Demme's 1991 masterpiece The Silence of the Lambs, which itself was based on Thomas Harris' bestselling novel of the same name, but it leaves enough intriguing breadcrumbs to make it clear that Clarice is its own thing.

Sure, Breeds has big shoes to fill here, as Jodie Foster won an Oscar for playing Clarice, only to cede the role to future Oscar winner Julianne Moore in Hannibal, but this trailer is a promising sign of things to come. Breeds may have a thankless task in front of her, but if she can manage to make the character her own, it may very well turn out to be a star-making role.

Clarice will premiere on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. on CBS, and I, for one, cannot wait. Check out the trailer below, and be sure to find out where Hannibal Lecter placed on our list of the most iconic horror villains of all time.

