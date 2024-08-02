This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Clark Duke's upcoming film Stranglehold, inspired by the Coen Brothers, features a stellar cast and promises unexpected plot twists.

Professional wrestler Ryan Nemeth compares Stranglehold to Fargo, highlighting the humor in semi-organized crime and a small-town heist.

Nemeth reveals that Stranglehold required a dialect coach for an Arkansas accent, teasing a departure from his usual roles.

If you’ve been wondering what Clark Duke (Kick-Ass) has been up to since his feature directorial debut with Arkansas, the actor-turned-filmmaker has been busy with several promising projects, one of which is his latest, Stranglehold. The comedy thriller, inspired by the Coen Brothers, has wrapped production but has no release date yet. However, the featured stellar cast list was revealed not long ago, including Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars), Jake Lacy (The White Lotus), Justin Long (Barbarian), Ron Perlman (The Instigators), and Ryan Nemeth (The Iron Claw).

In anticipation of the upcoming film, Nemeth, the professional wrestler slash actor, recently teased what’s to come via an interview with ComicBook, during which he compared the project to the Coen Brothers’ Fargo. He said, "It's about semi-organized crime and not very well-organized crime. It's a small-town kind of people deciding, 'Hey, we're going to pull a heist.' They're not experts on robbing anything or anything like that, and that's where the humor comes in. We think we are defending the local strip club from a military attack. I would say the word gritty applies, and I think the similarity between Coen Brothers films like Fargo is probably a great example."

The TNA champ did not stop there but shared more details about the process involved in bringing Stranglehold to life, particularly with the characters’ dialect. "It's such a departure from what I usually do. We had a dialect coach helping us with the Arkansas accent, and we would just talk like that days on end. It never felt like I was doing a character. If you think you know Ryan Nemeth, this will be a shocker to you."

'Stranglehold' Will Include Unexpected Plot Twists

Close

Created and co-written by Duke, Stranglehold may turn out to be one of Nemeth’s best projects, which he admitted to co-star Perlman; however, it all depends on "post-production, editing and all that." Furthermore, the actor would have loved to portray a standout character, but Chris Candy, the son of the late John Candy, supposedly assumes that role as Nemeth shared, "I would love it to be me, but my guess is that the character Chris Candy plays will be. That was kind of happening on set as we started shooting. You think you know how it's going to play out, and then when the characters do start to come to life, you just go, 'Oh my God, this is not what we expected,' but in a great way."

No arrival date has been announced yet for Stranglehold. Stay tuned to Collider for future news about the exciting project. In the meantime, check out Nemeth’s most recent feature in A24’s The Iron Claw on HBO Max.

WATCH ON MAX