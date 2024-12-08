If there’s one thing that 1938's Too Hot to Handle expertly proves, it’s that Clark Gable was never one to phone things in. One year before his iconic performance as Rhett Butler in Gone With the Wind, Gable starred in the classic adventure-comedy that took viewers into the cutthroat world of sensational journalism, complete with high-stakes action, comedy, and a dash of romance. The film brought together Gable’s character, Chris Hunter, and Myrna Loy’s Alma Harding, a photojournalist and thrill-seeking pilot respectively. To amp up the drama Walter Pidgeon plays William. O “Bill” Dennis, Gable’s quick-witted rival whose tongue is as sharp as his wit.

Overall, the film dishes out big moments whether it’s fake war footage in China or wild jungle rescues. However, it’s all against the backdrop of 1930s newsreel reporting where journalists would do anything to get “the story.” Outside a star-studded cast and the film’s exquisite blend of adventure and screwball comedy, Jack Conway's direction and MGM’s glossy production values took Too Hot to Handle to the next level.

The Rivalry Between Chris Hunter and Bill Dennis Fuels 'Too Hot to Handle's Wild Energy

Image via MGM

In most cases, daring fights and high-stakes conflict drive the action in a film, but Too Hot to Handle doesn’t solely bank on that. The narrative is hilariously and dramatically propelled forward by the constant back-and-forth between Chris Hunter and Bill Dennis. From the onset, it’s clear they care more about outdoing each other than doing their actual jobs. It’s this rivalry that ensures the film keeps moving at breakneck speed. On one end, Chris is all swagger and charm, willing to go as far as staging fake war footage just to one-up Bill. Then there’s Bill, fully equipped with his own bag of tricks and pretty much as slimy as the next 1930s sensational journalist. For instance, he sends aviatrix Alma Harding on a bogus mission just because he knew it’d send Chris running after her to get the scoop. It’s in moments of playful sabotage like this that tension blends with comedy to make things more interesting.

The film isn’t without its action-packed scenes, though. In fact, there’s an instance where Chris risks everything to save Alma from a life-threatening plane crash. The architect of that disaster is none other than Bill who was simply thinking about one-upping his rival. It’s safe to say that where Too Hot to Handle delivers action, there’s always a splash of melodrama close behind. But here’s the fascinating thing, beneath all the pranks and one-upmanship, there’s a grudging respect between the two journalists and that’s what makes their dynamic so compelling. Their rivalry equally has a softer side to it which shows up in moments like when Bill shares his excitement over landing a newsworthy scoop. Soon after, Chris casually attempts to outshine him stating that he already has a juicer lead. Instead of escalating the conversation into realms of bitterness, they bicker in a fashion that could almost be referred to as brotherly. So, it’s not just a competition between them, it’s something more entertaining, layered, and profound.

‘Too Hot To Handle’ Uses Humor To Dig Into Media Sensationalism

In some cases — if not all — one of the best ways to deliver a hard truth is sandwiched between tons of humor. Perhaps that is one of the most genius things about how Too Hot to Handle approaches its narrative. On the surface level, the film’s fast-paced plot hones in on the rivalry between cameramen Chris and Bill. But bubbling under the surface is a wily commentary on the lengths the media will go to for a headline. In one scene, Chris fakes a wartime bombing using toy airplanes and creative camera angles. Agreeably, it’s laugh-out-loud funny, especially when his boss gushes over the “incredible” footage. But, hilarious as it is, the movie is a sharp jab at the lengths news outlets will go to grab attention. Albeit playful, it coaxes the audience to question everything they see on screen.

Chris and Bill aren’t the only players in this game, there’s also Alma Harding who brings a touch of integrity to the story. While enlisting their help to find her missing brother, she quickly finds herself at the center of Chris and Bill’s fabricated stunts. Her frustration with all the over-the-top drama is not only comical, it makes people ponder on the ethics of turning real-life events into entertainment. Packaged with quippy banter and exaggerated antics, these weighty ideas aren’t watered down but aren’t as heavy.