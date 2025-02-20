Clark Gregg is an easily recognizable figure. He's been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the early days, he's led television shows, and now he is part of the new Netflix series Zero Day. The series stars Robert de Niro as the head of the Zero Day Commission, working to stop a cyberattack on Americans. Gregg plays Robert Lyndon, who is described as a "corporate raider and billionaire provocateur, Lyndon has mastered the dark arts of political manipulation." While at the New York premiere for Zero Day, we caught up with Gregg.

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actor is heading to Broadway next in the play version of the film Goodnight and Good Luck. The 2005 film was directed by George Clooney, who also starred in the production. And now, 20 years later, Clooney is returning to the project but with a twist. This time, Clooney will play the role of Edward R. Murrow, played in the film by David Strathairn. The switch in roles is exciting, and we spoke with Gregg about joining the Broadway cast as Don Hollenbeck, played in the film by Grant Heslov.

Gregg told us that there were table reads for Zero Day that put everyone together in the same room, and we asked how something like a table read compares to the rehearsal process for a Broadway play. "The last Broadway play, I've been a few plays, did one last summer, but the last Broadway play I did was in 1989. I can't even believe it," Gregg said.

"I did A Few Good Men on Broadway. So it's a thrill. One of the reasons I got a place here and have been living here is I wanted to do some theatre. So when this came together with this amazing cast, George Clooney and Ilana Glazer and just a whole bunch of new people that I love, one of the best directors working in New York now, David Cromer, I jumped on."

Clark Gregg Praises the 2005 Film

Gregg went on to praise the piece for its relevancy both in 2005 and now, 20 years later. "It's also based on a really terrific movie about a moment when extreme elements within the American government were violating the first principles in my opinion," Gregg said. "And a journalist at CBS decided to take them on, and it put him in conflict with the money behind CBS and the advertisers. So it's very germane to what's happening now. Weirdly, it's [a] 20-year-old film that is maybe more germane now than when they made it."

