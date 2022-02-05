Clark, an upcoming Netflix crime biographical series, has just got its official teaser showcasing It actor Bill Skarsgård as the charismatic Swedish criminal Clark Olofsson.

Directed by Jonas Åkerlund, Clark is based on the notorious life and career of one of the most infamous Swedish gangsters Clark Olofsson and his autobiographical book Vafan var det som hände. Olofsson was present at the 1973 Norrmalmstorg robbery and its subsequent hostage situation which resulted in the origin of the term Stockholm Syndrome, which is a condition in which an individual in a hostage situation forms a bond or attachment to their captor.

Olofsson’s career began in the early 60s and his eventful criminal career turned him into one of the most controversial figures in modern Swedish history. He has been convicted of many counts of attempted murder, narcotics trafficking, assault, and robbery, having spent many decades of his life in correctional institutions. After the 1973 failed robbery, he fully gained the status of criminal celebrity and, in spite of his countless crimes, his natural charm had part of the population falling in love with him

Although classified as a crime, drama, and action series, the trailer makes it clear that it will also have its fair share of comedy. One of the first moments featured in the trailer shows Olofsson and his accomplice being startled after accidentally shooting a machine gun at the ceiling. Another aspect of the trailer that tells us that there will be a comedy element is the exaggerated and over-the-top sound effects which set a comedic tone. In the trailer we also see Skarsgård playing Olofsson at multiple points throughout his life, from his emergence in the 1960s to nearly the present day.

Image via Netflix

According to What’s on Netflix, director Åkerlund had words of praise for Skarsgård depiction of the role as well as for Netflix, which he mentioned to be the right platform for this series “[Clark is] about [Olofsson’s] whole life and what made him who he is, the truth and lies of his incredible career. Bill Skarsgård is the perfect match for this, and he will bring the Stockholm Syndrome to the role. And Netflix is the perfect platform, they are not just the biggest streaming service, they also have the boldness to tell this incredible story.”

Filming for the six episodes of the series took place in Sweden, Lithuania, and Croatia between late March to mid-June of last year. Alongside Skarsgård, other cast members include Agnes Lindström Bolmgren, Wilson Gonzalez, Adam Lundgren, Alicia Agneson, Malin Levanon, Vilhelm Blomgren, Hanna Björn, Gediminas Vilaniskis, and Vikte Simukauskiene.

No release date for Clark has been specified as of writing this article. However, Netflix has promised that the series is “coming soon.”

