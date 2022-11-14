Collider can exclusively reveal the cover of The Books of Clash: Volume 1: Legendary Legends of Legendarious Achievery, the first volume of a new graphic novel inspired by the popular games Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. The first volume of the collection is set to be published in May 2023 by Gene Luen Yang and illustrated by Les McClaine and Alison Acton.

Developed by Finnish game company Supercell, the Clash games are some of the most widely played games in the world, with over 3 billion downloads and over 150 billion hours of gameplay and counting. Whether raiding a rival village in Clash of Clans or competing to win in a Clash Royale arena, the Clash games have always been about cultivating your very own band of delightful misfits, and thrilling, strategic gameplay.

What's on the Cover of The Books of Clash: Volume 1?

The cover of The Books of Clash: Volume 1 features Terrodicus (aka “Terry”), a misunderstood but lovable Hog Rider and his beloved Hog, Pim Pim. Their epic yet hilarious journey takes them throughout the Clash world, from their home village of Triumphica to the stately Royal Arena. The graphic novel is written by award-winning author Gene Luen Yang, whose previous comic book works include Avatar: The Last Airbender, New Super-Man, and Shang-Chi And The Ten Rings. Luen Yang is also the author of American Born Chinese, which is being adapted into a series by Disney+. Commenting on the upcoming The Books of Clash released, Luen Yang said:

"My kids and I have been Supercell fans ever since we first played Clash of Clans many, many years ago. We've always loved not just the game mechanics, but also the characters and the world. I am so thrilled to be a part of the team that gets to flesh out those characters and that world! I can't wait to show graphic novel fans what we've built."

Image via Supercell

Due to its massive success after the release in 2012, Clash of Clans inspired other game teams to explore the IP and create more games in the world of CLASH. Another successful CLASH game, Clash Royale, was published in 2016. Now, the franchise will expand into graphic novels, with a new collection telling the backstory of some of the fan-favorite characters of the game.

The Books of Clash: Volume 1 will be available on May 30, 2023. Check out the exclusive graphic novel cover below and learn more about The Books of Clash, preorder, and read a free sample at BooksofClash.com!