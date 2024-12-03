Liam Neeson will always be known for his roles in action movies like Taken, but nearly 15 years ago, he teamed up with an Avatar star for a fantasy epic that was maligned by critics but still made bank at the box office. Neeson stars alongside Sam Worthington and Ralph Fiennes in Clash of the Titans — the film following Perseus (Worthington), son of Zeus (Neeson), who battles the minions of Hades (Fiennes) to stop them from taking over Olympus and Earth. Clash of the Titans premiered on Max not long ago and has risen to the #7 spot on the charts, despite earning abysmal scores of 27% from critics and 40% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. Mads Mikkelsen, Luke Evans, and Liam Cunningham also star in the film.

Travis Beacham, Phil Hay, and Matt Manfredi penned the screenplay for Clash of the Titans, and Louis Leterrier directed the film. Leterrier is known for his work on The Incredible Hulk, the 2008 MCU action flick starring Edward Norton as the titular character, and he also recently directed Fast X, the 10th installment in the Fast & Furious franchise starring Vin Diesel. Leterrier also teamed up with Jason Statham for Transporter and Transporter 2, the 2002 and 2005 action thrillers that are both streaming on Starz. After working on Clash of the Titans, Leterrier helmed Now You See Me, the 2013 heist thriller starring Jesse Eisenberg and Mark Ruffalo, and he also directed The Brothers Grimsby, a 2016 buddy cop comedy starring Sacha Baron Cohen and Mark Strong.

What Else Is Popular on Max?

Jason Statham’s Death Race recently premiered on Max at the start of the month and has found unsurprising streaming success, jumping into the top 10 with ease. It is currently one spot ahead of Megamind, the classic animated movie starring Will Ferrell. Rounding out the top of the Max Movies top 10 are several Christmas classics, including The Polar Express, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and Elf. Max is also dominating the TV conversation fresh off the conclusion of The Penguin, The Batman spin-off series, as well as Dune: Prophecy, the Dune prequel show set 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet).

