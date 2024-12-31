From Oskar Schindler to Aslan, Hollywood icon Liam Neeson is no stranger to big-name roles. However, in 2010, the task of playing the God of the Sky, Zeus, in Louis Letterier's Clash of the Titans remake proved a task too difficult even for the veteran, with the film becoming a fair flop. With a poor 27% Rotten Tomatoes critical score supported by a not-much-improved 40% audience rating, Clash of the Titans ended up on many people's "worst of the year" lists in 2010, although almost $500 million at the global box office likely saved the sword-and-sandal flick from the wrath of the higher-ups.

Strangely, despite failing to strike a chord with the many who saw it, Clash of the Titans' arrival on streamer Max in late 2024 has proven much more successful, with the film not just reaching the platform's top 10 but sustaining its position for several weeks. As of December 29, 2024, Clash of the Titans is officially ninth in the streamer's top 10 on its 32nd day on the list. For those yet to see the movie, the synopsis reads:

"Perseus (Sam Worthington), the son of Zeus (Liam Neeson), is caught in a war between gods and is helpless to save his family from Hades (Ralph Fiennes), the god of the Underworld. With nothing left to lose, Perseus leads a band of warriors on a dangerous quest to prevent Hades from overthrowing the king of the gods and laying waste to Earth."

What Is Liam Neeson's Highest-Rated Movie?

With a filmography as dense and impressive as Neeson's, it is to be expected that the entire spectrum of critical and public response will be received. From lows like Clash of the Titans, Marlowe, and The Ice Road to highs like The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and Ponyo, Neeson has been a part of it all. Some of his highest-rated flicks, according to Rotten Tomatoes, include the likes of The LEGO Movie with a certified fresh 96%, the awards-darling Schindler's List with 98%, and several impressive narration projects. However, only one movie holds the coveted 100% score for Neeson, namely 1995's Lumiére and Company, a Danish anthology film made by 41 of the biggest international directors of the day, including Spike Lee and David Lynch.

Liam Neeson's Clash of the Titans is available to stream on Max.

