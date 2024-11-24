Every once in a while, Hollywood remembers that Greek mythology makes for excellent action-adventure stories and orders a slate of movies based on gods, demigods, and other creatures. Back in 2010, one of those titles was Clash of the Titans, a wild adventure that took the world by storm and elevated even more the popularity of Sam Worthington after he starred in 2009's Avatar. Whether you missed it the first time or you're already a fan of the action epic, you'll be glad to know that the movie is coming to the Max catalog on December 1.

Clash of the Titans follows Perseus (Worthington), the son of Zeus (Liam Neeson), the king of the gods. The young man is tasked with fighting a battle against the gods themselves to protect humanity. The star-studded cast also featured Gemma Arterton (The Critic), Jason Flemyng (The Stoic), Mads Mikkelsen (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones), Nicholas Hoult (Nosferatu), Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey), Kaya Scodelario (Senna) and Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) as Hades.

The action-adventure flick was a massive hit at the box office: it raked in almost $500 million worldwide at the box office, which made it one of the highest-grossing movies of 2010. However, the audience response in movie theaters didn't match critics' reception: the movie earned a pretty low 27% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Slate's Dana Stevens calling it "totally stupid" despite having "imaginative set pieces that promise more than the movie as a whole delivers." Other critics did agree that you could have fun with it, though. And audiences did if its excellent box office performance is anything to go by — the movie also earned the 2012 sequel Wrath of the Titans.

'Clash of the Titans' Features one of Liam Neeson's Most Iconic Moments

One of the moments that burned Clash of the Titans into our collective memory was a line shouted by Liam Neeson. The Kraken — a sea monster that is able to destroy everything it touches — has its arrival teased for a huge chunk of the movie, and Neeson's line to set it free made it to the trailers and ended up becoming a meme. Whether it helped the movie's popularity or not, we'll never truly know, but the fact of the matter is that something did make people flock to movie theaters all over the world.

Clash of the Titans was also a remake of the 1981 movie of the same name, but it was advertised as way more ambitious because CGI technology had evolved drastically between one movie and the other. The remake was directed by Louis Leterrier (Fast X) and the screenplay was written by Travis Beacham (Carnival Row), Phil Hay (The Mysterious Benedict Society), and Matt Manfredi (The Invitation).

You can stream Clash of the Titans on Max on December 1. Remember the adventure — and Liam Neeson's iconic line — with the trailer below:

