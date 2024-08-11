The Big Picture The Indian remake of Elite, titled Class, explores familiar themes in an entirely different setting.

Class reshapes characters and narrative to fit the turbulent Indian society.

Class deepens conflict with socio-cultural layers, adding higher stakes and deeper emotion to the storyline.

After eight successful seasons, the Spanish drama series Elite has come to a glorious end, with its final season now streaming on Netflix. Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona’s teen drama series, set in the elite high school Las Encinas, captures the teenage angst experienced by the characters due to their conflicting choices and socio-cultural backgrounds. As a result, Elite makes way for fertile ground where the characters and their individual stories thrive and grow abundantly. Notable for its mature themes, Elite stands out for its exploration of progressive themes and the subsequent impact on the characters that the narratives around the themes end up leaving. In similar fashion, the Indian remake of Elite treads the familiar path taken by the Spanish original. The Hindi-language series Class on Netflix makes changes to Elite’s setting and characters to retain the novelty obtained from exploring familiar themes against an entirely different backdrop, setting up a story that’s equally dark and rebellious in its heart.

'Elite' and 'Class' Follow Similar Storylines

Much like the original, the Indian remake of Elite follows a group of three working-class students who one day find their fortunes flipped on receiving an opportunity to study at Hampton International, the elite high-society school in the country’s capital, New Delhi. As a teenage drama, one can expect Class to retain all the elements and chaos of its predecessor. But the Indian series, rightfully so, puts its own unique touch by shaping the story and fitting it into the mold of the turbulent Indian society, delving into themes of casteism, corruption, homophobia, and inequality, both religious and economic. As a result, the pivotal characters in focus not only undergo a transformational journey where they must navigate the waves of teenage politics and rebellious youth but must also fight their individual battles to survive in an unforgiving environment. All this happens while the mysterious death of one of the students becomes the incident which allows friendships to crack and betrayal to creep in.

‘Class’ Give the World of ‘Elite’ a Cultural Reset

In Class, the creators give the world of Elite a cultural reset, framing characters and situations inspired by the original while also allowing the Indianized setting to flourish. As a result, the characters feel familiar yet uniquely distinct from their Spanish counterparts. For example, Nadia’s character (Saba in Class) faces similar challenges, owing to her religion, in both Elite and Class. However, in Class, the challenges are unique to those faced by an Indian Muslim, and the character's reaction to the situations appears proportional. Similarly, in Elite, Marina (Money Heist's María Pedraza) develops a close relationship, which is also sexual in nature, with brothers Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) and Nano (Jaime Lorente). Also, Marina is shown to be fighting HIV in the show. On the other hand, the Indian counterpart of Marina, Suhani Ahuja (Anjali Sivaraman) shares a different relationship with Dheeraj, the younger brother (Piyush Khati) in Class. This change aligns with the character and the expectations from her as per the Indian setting. Also, in Class, Suhani suffers from drug abuse, which ultimately leads her to a murky path.

Class leverages its distinct socio-cultural setting to amplify the conflict too. In the Indian remake, the three main characters are from humble backgrounds and not only feel the impact of the class difference between them and their “elite” classmates, but also the gripping effect of the other layers of complexities around them. Saba’s traditional upbringing in a Muslim household becomes an obstacle in the way of her dreams and her self-realization. Dheeraj, who hails from a supposedly lower caste, becomes the target of his upper-caste classmates quite often, so much so that his otherwise academic brilliance fails to outshine the looming shadow resulting from the caste differences. The series achieves great finesse in translating the conflicts of Indian society into the lives of the group of characters that take the story forward in Class.

In ‘Class,’ the Conflict Is More Deeply Rooted in Its Setting

In Class, the challenges faced by the characters in increasing their social mobility are multi-layered. The apathy of the police and the institutions, including the school and the government, just elevates the crisis within the story. For instance, Class establishes that six children died when Dheeraj’s old school's building collapsed due to the actions of a prominent builder in town. In Elite, the loss of life is spared, suggesting that Class treats its characters with a brutality that’s gut-wrenching even for a world as dark as Elite’s. Naturally, the stakes seem higher and the situations more crisis-ridden, evoking greater emotion for the characters, who are victims of both the situations they are in and also suffer from the consequences of their own actions and choices.

Yes, Class experiments openly with the characters, themes, conflicts, and situations portrayed in Elite. But despite being set in a new backdrop that has a distinct cultural nuance as compared to the setting of Spain in Elite, Class manages to retain the elements that make Elite a success – star-crossed lovers, undying jealousy, flawed characters, dangerous choices, and an unforgiving socio-political system thriving and collapsing at the same time. In Class and Elite, all the characters make difficult and dangerous choices, which, in turn, have a butterfly effect on everyone else. Class also maintains the balance between a raging teenage drama and a nuanced real-world commentary on the social imbalance that fuels the tensions in the story. Fans of Elite may want to delve into this different treatment of the same world, which thrives on its sexual, rebellious, and oft-controversial themes while celebrating everything good Elite is known for!

