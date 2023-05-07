For a show that brings about the important issues of justice and humanity in a world of chaos, look no further than FX's Class of '09. This suspense-thriller created by Tom Rob Smith follows a class of FBI agents who studied in Quantico in 2009. They are reunited after the unfortunate death of a friend. What makes Class of '09 unique is that the agents must cope with the introduction of AI (Artificial Intelligence) into the field of criminal justice. This brings a modern spin on the multiple FBI shows that we have seen throughout the years, such as Criminal Minds, Quantico, and Bones. It will be a challenge for the creators to tell a story that spans three decades and includes three different timelines in a matter of just a few episodes.

Class of '09 is set to be released as an eight-part miniseries, premiering on May 10 on Hulu. It will begin with the first two episodes and then new episodes will be released once a week. You can get a brief window into the show by watching the trailer that was released in mid-April. Read on for a guide to the characters and cast who will be telling the stories of Class of '09.

Related:The Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2023

Brian Tyree Henry as Tayo Miller

Image via FX

Starring in the role of Agent Tayo Miller in this new drama is Brian Tyree Henry. His character has been described as unorthodox and brilliant, a unique combination for the FBI, which is traditionally all about following strict orders and guidelines. Miller wants to shake things up at the Bureau and leave a lasting mark. He is shown in the future leading the FBI, which has become too reliant on the use of AI. His former classmates become his challengers, and we get to see how their relationships develop over the years. FX describes Miller as a former insurance executive who "abandoned a comfortable high-paying career, joining the FBI with the hope of implementing radical change within the system."

Brian Tyree Henry is one of the biggest names in the industry these days, having had success on the stage, on TV, and in movies. He is most recognizable for the role of Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles in the series Atlanta. This performance earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Additionally, he was nominated for an Emmy for his work on This Is Us and a Tony for his performance in the Broadway musical Book of Mormon. He has appeared in other extremely popular TV shows like Boardwalk Empire, How to Get Away with Murder, and Law & Order. His work on the big screen includes a number of acclaimed and popular movies like Eternals, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Bullet Train. He also lent his voice to the character of Jefferson Davis in the popular Marvel film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Kate Mara as Amy Poet

Image via FX

Amy Poet is an undercover agent at the FBI played by Kate Mara. Although working in the field of law enforcement was not her original plan, we will see her playing a vital role in the changes that the Bureau will undergo. The trailer also suggests that Amy uses some type of technology, shown by the strange-looking contact lens in her eye. FX describes her character as a "psychiatric nurse in one of the country’s toughest hospitals, trying to pay back the debt she owes to her mother, an extraordinary woman who devoted her life looking after Poet, hiding a sickness of her own." When given an unexpected chance to join the FBI, Poet takes the chance but as someone with no experience in law enforcement, she will face some serious challenges, both with her career and her own conscience.

Mara's previous work includes the TV shows House of Cards, Jack & Bobby, and American Horror Story. In terms of experience on the big screen, you can see her in the films 2015's Fantastic Four, Call Jane, Shooter, and The Martian, among others.

Jake McDorman as Murphy

Image via FX

While many of his classmates are newcomers to the world of law enforcement, Murphy is described as "a sturdy former cop from Salt Lake City." Despite his seemingly tough exterior, he's ultimately a sensitive person who joins the FBI hoping that it would provide an environment that approaches crime with more thought and wisdom. Of course, the fact is that he's in for a rude awakening.

Playing Agent Murphy is American actor Jake McDorman. McDorman is no stranger to television, previously appearing in the comedy-drama Shameless, the revival of the sitcom Murphy Brown, and the historical drama The Right Stuff. Other shows he has been involved in are What We Do in the Shadows, Dopesick, Limitless, and Manhattan Love Story. Not only does he have all this experience from television, but he also brings his acting on the big screen to the table. He previously appeared in the films Live Free or Die Hard, Bring It On: All or Nothing, and Lady Bird.

Related:'Class of '09' Trailer Teases a High-Tech Conspiracy

Sepideh Moafi as Hour Nazari

Image via FX

Iranian-American actress and singer Sepideh Moafi will be portraying the role of Special Agent Hour Nazari, who FX calls "a socially awkward but brilliant FBI trainee who becomes an agent specializing in data, believing that there must be a fairer way of solving crime." Hour also struggles with her sexuality, fearing her family's potential reaction to her truth.

This isn't Moafi's first rodeo when it comes to being on a television series either. She has previously appeared in shows such as The L Word: Generation Q, The Deuce, and Notorious, not to mention the 2022 true crime miniseries Black Bird. She also has some film experience under her belt with films such as Quest: The Truth Always Rises, The Killing of Two Lovers, and Best Man in the Dark. Having previously played Alexis Simms, a detective in the homicide department in the series Falling Water, Moafi can bring what she learned about law enforcement to Class of '09.

Brian J. Smith as Lennix

Image via FX

Unlike most of the others in his class, Lennix is described as a "quintessential insider, born to a family of old money with powerful connections." But despite his background, Lennix is determined to make his own way in life. He's also teased to have a romantic interest in Poet.

The role of Lennix is being taken on by actor Brian J. Smith. Most of Smith's acting experience comes from television, playing roles such as Will Gorski in Sense8, Dough McKenna in Treadstone, Max Harding in Gossip Girl, and Lt. Matthew Scott in Stargate Universe. Some of his films include The Matrix Resurrections, 22 Chaser, and Hate Crime. He's done pretty well for himself in the world of theater as well, receiving a Tony nomination for his performance as Jim O'Connor in The Glass Menagerie.

Jon Jon Briones as Gabriel

Image via FX

Gabriel is one of the mentors of the titular class and is described as an "extraordinarily wise teacher" who "never sought plaudits or recognition". The character of Gabriel will be played by Jon Jon Briones. His previous projects include Ratched, Trese, and American Horror Story, among others. He is well known for his work in musical theater, as well, being involved with the original production of Miss Saigon. He started as an ensemble member and was eventually cast in the role of the Engineer, for which he was nominated for a Lawrence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical, an award given to individuals that excel in live performance on the West End. He is also the voice of Dr. Alex Malto in the animated TV series Transformers: Earthspark.

Brooke Smith as Drew

Image via FX

Teaching alongside Gabriel is Drew, played by Brooke Smith. Drew is described as the "brightest and best" of her class. However, after being shot by her own team while on duty (presumably an accident, though possibly not), her promising career was tragically cut short. But rather than wallow in bitterness and regret, Drew is determined to help her students avoid the mistake that cost her her future.

Smith is perhaps best known for her role as the final victim in the iconic film The Silence of the Lambs, as well as for playing Merilee Legarski in the ABC drama Big Sky. Her other notable projects include Netflix’s Unbelievable, ABC's Grey's Anatomy, and the final season of the Psycho prequel series Bates Motel.

Apart from these actors, Class of '09 also stars Raúl Castillo as Amos, Rosalind Eleazar as Vivienne, and Briar Boggs as Henry Lee.