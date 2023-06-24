Class of '09, now on FX and Hulu, tracks the stories of a class of FBI agents across three timelines — in 2009, while they're in training together at Quantico, in the present, and in the year 2034, when their experiences place them on different sides of a philosophical battle over the use of artificial intelligence in law enforcement. Leading the charge to automate the FBI is Agent Tayo Michaels (Brian Tyree Henry), who believes it's the only way to take human bias out of criminal justice. But as Tayo loses control of the supercomputer he installs when he finally becomes FBI Director, his classmates, and oldest friends, reunite to stop his creation, even if he stands in their way.

Luckily, it doesn't come to that. While past storylines saw Agents Poet (Kate Mara), Hour (Sepideh Moafi), and Lennix (Brian J. Smith) begging Tayo to realize how dangerous his AI had become, Tayo had remained adamant that "we are never going back." But after the AI takes control of the car driven by fellow '09er Agent Murphy, deliberately causing his death, Tayo finally sees the light. In the final scene of the penultimate episode, Tayo attempts to shut down the AI. But it's too late. His creation has been too effective at stopping crime, though it does so by using data analysis to identify likely criminals and arresting them preemptively. Now, the powers-that-be can't do without it. Tayo is fired, and replaced with his wormy Assistant Director, Agent Warren, who ominously pronounces that now "We'll see what this thing can really do."

The 'Class of '09' Finale Goes Backwards Before It Goes Forwards

Because Class of '09 takes place during three time periods, there are many details from all over the storyline that we don't know. Most importantly, we still don't know how Tayo became FBI Director or convinced the higher-ups at the bureau to allow a computer to run the entire show.

When last we saw Tayo in the "present" timeline, a masked assailant had attacked him in his own master bathroom, leaving him clinging to life with a knife buried in his guts. Now that he has begun to recover (he spends most of the episode using a very sharp-looking cane) he turns to Poet, the FBI's most talented investigator, to help him figure out if the attack was an arranged hit. After all, Tayo has been sending his AI to unravel white-collar crimes being conducted by the heads of the country's largest banks. He has made extremely powerful enemies.

But first, he tells Poet a crucial bit of his backstory. His father was a police officer killed in the line of duty. But his father's killer had been stopped by the police earlier that same day, with a gun. He said some heinous racist stuff to the cops that pulled him over, but they casually let the man go without even conducting the check that would have revealed that his gun was unlicensed. As he sees the bias of those white police officers as being directly responsible for his father's death, it's not hard to see why Tayo would believe that replacing human judgment with a computer would be an improvement.

At this point in the story, Poet is on board with the idea of the crime-solving super-computer, as it has helped her catch several serial killers who had targeted women. She enters the name of the assassin, who died during the attack. The AI tells her the name of the most likely person to have been his accomplice, a fellow ex-soldier named Aaron Dow. (Class of '09 goes against the grain by not giving the AI a name, voice, or persona. It's just a powerful computer with a nondescript visual interface.)

Dow's file is sealed, preventing them from investigating any further. Tayo barges into Director Fitzgerald's office and demands to know why his would-be murderer is being shielded. Who at the top wants to have him killed? Surprisingly, the answer to this question proves to be irrelevant and is never revealed. Powerful people are afraid of being brought down by a computerized system that doesn't look the other way when the 1% commit crimes; it doesn't matter who they are. However, as Fitzgerald relates, these forces are willing to make a deal. Fitzgerald will step down, and make way for Tayo to take over the FBI and implement his system, with one caveat. The system must be re-programmed with certain blind spots. It can never investigate the people at the very top. Tayo reluctantly accepts this compromise.

And so, we learn that his tenure as FBI Director was never as straight-and-narrow as it appeared to be. And, worse, when he directs Amos, the tech genius programmer who essentially built his system, to instruct the system to redact certain names, Amos warns him that this might cause the AI to behave unpredictably. Later on, as we saw in the pilot, Amos died in a hail of gunfire, sacrificing his life to pass on the evidence to Poet that something is sinister about the AI, which set in motion her loss of faith in Tayo's leadership.

A rapid-fire montage connects the present to the future. Tayo's computer is put in charge of the entire criminal justice system. At first, the results are incredible. Directed by AI, the FBI arrests all the finance bros who are typically allowed to get away with systematic financial crimes. It begins arresting wealthy people for drug possession at the same rate as people with lower incomes, causing the country to finally rethink its drug policy. But, things take a bad turn. The system starts making "predictive" arrests. (Though it's never quite clear how the law changes to allow arrests for pre-crime; this episode at 35 minutes doesn't make time to fill in every gap.) This leads to massive civil unrest. Everyday people start fleeing cities to avoid the system's non-stop surveillance.

The Class of '09, Reunited, Take Down the AI

In 2034, Tayo, having lost his job, is at least finally able to reconnect with his wife, Rosalind, a civil rights attorney who objected to the path he had taken at the FBI. But, their reunion is short-lived. The AI identifies her as a person likely to commit violence against the state and has her arrested. Her trial reunites Tayo with Poet, Lennix, and Hour. Over lunch, they hatch a plan to deprogram the built-in "exemptions" in the AI that cause it to turn a blind eye to the people in charge of the system.

The four of them break into an unmanned data center, entering into a gun battle with the system's patrol drones. Fortunately, no one is harmed, and Hour, the group's tech genius, gets her moment to shine, by shutting down the AI. (Good for her: it was her brilliant work with AI that inspired Tayo in the first place, only for him to ice her out after she accuses him of going too far. Later, Poet rejects her romantically and marries Lennix instead. Hour gets a rough deal!) The four agents are arrested, but their plan works. The powers-that-be (always unnamed) decides to shut down the AI rather than allow it to target them. Predictive policing comes to an end.

We return to the past for the first time in this episode to spend a few last bittersweet scenes with the youngest versions of these characters. We watch the four of them graduate from Quantico and go their separate ways, knowing that it will be a painful journey before they reunite. Finally, we catch back up with our two leads in the distant future. Poet has gone back to Quantico to teach, delivering the same lessons that Agent Drew once gave the class of '09. Meanwhile, in a television interview, Tayo acknowledges his missteps but refuses to pretend that it wasn't pleasing to watch the privileged get the same sharp end of the justice system that the rest of us face.

What Is the Message of the 'Class of '09' Finale?

Ultimately, Class of '09 does not take a very strong position either way on the use of AI in policing. Though the show splits its protagonists on either side of the issue and sets them against each other, none of them ever strays into the dark. They are all well-intentioned squares, through and through. The show sidesteps some real issues that might have added some darker shadows. Putting algorithms in charge of law enforcement has often just recreated existing bias, but this show never really challenges Tayo's belief that technology can prevent biased policing. It's easy to root for our heroes as they take on white supremacist terrorists, but the actual FBI often focuses on much more vulnerable targets.

Ironically, even though this show has nothing but contempt for former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover — whose historic attempts to destroy Martin Luther King Jr. is a major plot point — it often feels very similar to The FBI Story, another sweeping multi-decade story about the heroism of the FBI, which Hoover himself oversaw. Still, it's a well-intentioned show that takes bias in policing very seriously. It doesn't claim to have any answers, but it is confident that we should try something different.