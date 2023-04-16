Artificial intelligence has been prevalent this past year due to its exponential growth and application to technology in our world. What was originally a form of technology speculated upon in media like films or books is quickly becoming a reality. It already impacts school and college work and creative artists to a threatening degree. It's troubling to think that A.I. could continue to affect other significant aspects of society, such as the law. The new FX series Class of '09 will explore this idea, which will drop next month.

The series was first announced in June 2021, with Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) and Kate Mara (The Martian) attached as the lead stars. The series began filming in October 2021 in Los Angeles, California. On March 16, 2023, Hulu and FX Network dropped the official poster as a first look at the series, with the trailer following a month later.

There is no need to enroll in the FBI Academy when the following guide below has already done the necessary investigation to share everything we know about the Class of '09.

When and Where Can You Watch Class of '09?

The FX drama will be available to stream on Hulu on May 10. The series will have eight episodes in total, each with a general runtime of 60 minutes. The first two episodes will be released together on the premiere date, with the following episodes to be released weekly every Wednesday.

Watch the Trailer of Class of '09

The FX Network released the first trailer for the series on April 13. The trailer opens with Ashley Poet (Kate Mara) and Tayo Miller (Brian Tyree Henry), new recruits who join the FBI Academy. Both leave behind their old lives due to the FBI's approach of hiring people outside of law enforcement. The pair become classmates and friends before the trailer shows the time jump of them being established agents. Poet and Miller are seen reconciling how the job has molded them and the "changes to the way the Bureau operates." Some of these changes align with the questionable use of surveillance, spying, and technology—the trailer soon crescendos into fast-paced action with various car chases and shootouts.

What is the Plot of Class of '09?

Class of '09 is gearing up to explore an expansive timeline of thirty years that tracks the lead characters going through recruitment, training, and rising through the ranks as agents. The gravity of being an FBI agent is scrutinized especially when major variables of the justice system and an evolving society are changed. The official synopsis reads as follows:

Class of ’09 follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence. Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy.

The use of three different timelines is quite reminiscent of the 2015 ABC drama Quantico which jumped between the characters being at the academy and in the real world at the center of the series' big conspiracy mystery. Most likely, Class of '09 will use the same technique in revealing interwoven plot lines or possible twists by jumping between the different years. Artificial intelligence serves as a point of conflict in the show and will potentially delve into the repercussions of "deepfake" media or surveillance in technology.

Episode Guide of Class of '09

As mentioned, the series will have eight episodes that will release during May and June weekly after its double episode premiere on May 10. Continue reading below for the release dates and some of the synopses of the episodes throughout the season.

Episode 1: "Part of Something" - May 10, 2023

The Class of '09 meets for the first time at Quantico. In the present, Agent Poet concludes her most challenging undercover operation only to be plunged into another. In the future, with the Bureau radically changed, Poet's career reaches a crisis point.

Episode 2: "The Fitness Test" - May 10, 2023

At Quantico, the Class of '09 must pass a physical fitness test or face expulsion. The trainee most at risk is Tayo, and as we see him struggle in the past, in the present, he faces one of the most dangerous threats the Bureau has ever experienced. In the future, we see how these shocking events were behind the radical changes he's made to the Bureau.

Episode 3: "TBA" - May 17, 2023

Episode 4: "TBA" - May 24, 2023

Episode 5: "TBA" - May 31, 2023

Episode 6: "TBA" - June 7, 2023

Episode 7: "TBA" - June 14, 2023

Episode 8: "TBA" - June 21, 2023

Who is Starring in Class of '09?

The notable talents of Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara headline the series. The pair will play Agent Tayo Miller and Agent Ashley Poet, respectively, as they go through each time together, from training at the academy to years later of being in the thick of an ever-evolving justice system. Henry has built a remarkable filmography since his breakout role in FX's Atlanta. He recently starred in the action comedy Bullet Train, the 2021 MCU film Eternals, and the Apple original drama film Causeway, which earned him an Oscar nomination. Mara has worked on several movies after starring in TV series like American Horror Story and House of Cards. Her recent work was on the 2022 drama film Call Jane and the 2020 FX miniseries A Teacher.

Other cast members for the series include Brian J. Smith (Sense8), Sepideh Moafi (Blackbird), Raúl Castillo (Wrath of Man), Jake McDorman (The Right Stuff), Rosalind Eleazar (Slow Horses), Jon Jon Briones (Ratched), and Brooke Smith (Ray Donovan). Their characters are most likely Miller and Poet's fellow FBI agents and colleagues who also witness the periodic shift of their work and the world around them.

Who is Making Class of '09?

Tom Rob Smith is the creator and executive producer for the thriller series. He specializes in the crime genre after previously writing for the TV projects The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and London Spy. He also wrote the novel Child 44, which was adapted into a 2015 movie starring Tom Hardy (Venom) and Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour). They are joining him as executive producers are Nina Jacobson (The Hunger Games), Brad Simpson (Pose), Joe Robert Cole (Black Panther), and Sunu Gonera (Riding with Sugar). Gonera will also direct the pilot episode, while Nellie Reed (Y: The Last Man) is a producer for the series.

Will There Be a Second Season of Class of '09?

Unfortunately, the crime drama has been labeled as a limited series, so there is unlikely to be a second season. However, there is a promise that Class of '09 will have a thrilling story with you at the edge of your seat until the show wraps up with its finale.