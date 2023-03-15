FX has unveiled premiere dates for its impressive catalog of new and returning shows including for the all-new original limited series Class of ‘09. The suspense thriller stars Emmy nominees Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) and Kate Mara (House of Cards). FX has set the show for an exclusive premiere on Hulu on May 10.

Per the official synopsis, Class of ’09 will "follow a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence." The story will span multiple decades and will be "told across interweaving timelines" while examining "the nature of justice, humanity, and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy." The titular class who graduated from Quantico in 2009 will be front and center in the thriller series with Henry's Tayo Miller and Mara's Amy Poet leading the pack. The class will reunite to tackle a common goal after the death of one of them, possibly related to AI interference.

Henry's Tayo is described as one of the FBI's finest characterized by his brilliance and unorthodox approach to handling cases. He is determined to make his mark in the criminal justice system with plans to overhaul the entire system. Mara's Poet, on the other hand, is an accidental agent who turned out to be great at the job and is billed as "one of the most successful undercover agents of all time." Both actors share an extensive experience on the small screen with Henry best recognized for his role in the comedy-drama, Atlanta. He made the nomination list for the recently held Academy Awards for his role in Causeway opposite Jennifer Lawrence. Mara's recent credits include the shows Pose, A Teacher and the film, Call Jane co-starring Avatar's Sigourney Weaver.

RELATED: Before Their Oscar Noms, Colin Farrell and Brian Tyree Henry Shined in This Movie

Who Else Will Feature In 'Class of '09'?

In addition to the two main leads, the thriller series will be fleshed out by Sepideh Moafi (Hour), Brian J. Smith (Lennix), Jon Jon Briones (Gabriel), Brooke Smith (Drew), Jake McDorman (Murphy), and Rosalind Eleazar (Vivienne).

Class of ’09 is created and executive produced by Tom Rob Smith with Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Zanne Devine, Jessica Levin, and Joe Robert Cole serving as additional executive producers.

Class of ’09 will premiere Wednesday, May 10 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the eight-episode series, followed by the release of subsequent new episodes every Wednesday. The series will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Though FX is yet to release a trailer for the series, it did offer a sneak peek at the thriller series in a compilation clip of its upcoming shows new and old. Check it out below: