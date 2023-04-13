FX has dropped the new trailer for its upcoming techno-thriller miniseries Class of '09. The decades-spanning series will star Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara. The trailer for the eight-episode series, which will premiere on May 10, focuses on the two lead characters, Tayo Miller (Henry) and Amy Poet (Mara), starting with their recruitment into the FBI from the insurance industry and nursing, respectively, and continuing with their time at the FBI Academy in Quantico (as part of the titular class of '09, in scenes reminiscent of Silence of the Lambs).

As the trailer's score grows increasingly discordant, it ventures into the future, and details Miller and Poet's envelopment in a sinister high-tech conspiracy, complete with dramatic raids, car chases, and gunfights. The show will deal with the rise of artificial intelligence and the nature of humanity in an increasingly AI-dominated landscape, which the trailer demonstrates with ominous monitor screens and sinisterly-lit server banks as Miller and Poet deal with an omnipresent menace that threatens the very foundations of justice.

Greenlit back in 2021, Class of '09 will span three decades, extending into the near future when the American justice system makes extensive use of artificial intelligence. It follows Miller, an unorthodox agent who wants to reshape the FBI, and Poet, a brilliant undercover operative, as they reunite in the wake of the death of one of their classmates; their investigation into the mysterious death leads them into a futuristic conspiracy. According to its official logline, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity, and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and our legacy. It will also star Sepideh Moafi (The L Word: Generation Q) as Hour, Brian J. Smith (Sense8) as Lennix, Jon Jon Briones (Ratched) as Gabriel, Brooke Smith (Grey's Anatomy) as Drew, Jake McDorman (Dopesick) as Murphy, and Rosalind Eleazar (Slow Horses) as Vivienne.

Class of '09 was created and executive produced by Tom Rob Smith (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story). Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Zanne Devine, Jessica Levin, and Joe Robert Cole will also executive produce. Nellie Reed (Y: The Last Man) will produce.

Class of '09 premieres on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus under the Star banner internationally on Wednesday, May 10. Until then, check out the new trailer below.