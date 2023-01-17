Netflix has debuted the trailer for Class, the Indian adaptation of the streamer's hit Spanish drama Élite, which has been running for six seasons since 2018. Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia and featuring a cast full of newcomers, Class has been described by Netflix as an “engaging, edgy, coming-of-age thriller.”

The series is set in the fictional Hampton International School in New Delhi, where the spoiled children of the city’s wealthiest families discover one day that they've been joined by bunch of new working-class students. These new students struggle to fit in, and they’re made to feel like outsiders mostly because they don’t come from privilege. As tensions escalate, a murder throws the entire ecosystem into chaos.

The trailer presents a quasi-fantastical version of Delhi that looks like a different city altogether. And although there are a couple of exterior shots of the area surrounding the Red Fort, you wouldn't normally see drag racers there. It seems like the show, in its own heightened manner, will highlight the vast class divide that plagues not just the Indian capital, but most metropolitan cities in the country. These cities attract thousands of migrants daily, as they leave behind their families in small towns and villages in an effort to climb the social ladder and make better lives for themselves.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Farzi’ Trailer Reveals Shahid Kapoor’s Darkly Comic Series

Set to the music of Delhi-based rapper Prabh Deep, the trailer shows glimpses of how the rich and the poor co-exist in the famously unforgiving city. While the elite enjoy lavish dinners, the less-privileged evade arrest in the cramped gullies of their overpopulated neighborhoods. But when push comes to shove, nobody is above slitting throats.

Best known for his 80s-set drama Miss Lovely, Ahluwalia has since helmed the crime biopic Daddy, and a short in the horror anthology The Field Guide to Evil. In a statement, he said that he is aware of challenges in adapting such popular material. In his own words:

“It was quite a task to adapt a show that has had enormous love globally, particularly because I wanted to rework its cinematic language and set it in New Delhi. I was keen to make something real and intense, something that charts the heightened emotions of teenage life. I also wanted to explore class, something we engage with daily but rarely see authentically depicted on screen.”

Slated for release on February 3, Class stars Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Chintan Rachchh, Cwaayal Singh, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati and Zeyn Shaw. You can watch the trailer here, and read the show’s synopsis down below: