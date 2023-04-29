The 80s, with new technology and social change, were a marvelous decade for music, pop culture, and of course, movies. Thanks to films from the past decade like Jaws that changed the game for theater going as we know it, movies were now in an era of blockbuster films coming out and wowing audiences through the big screen.

Culture changes over time, and with cinema being a cornerstone of culture in the contemporary era movies have changed as well, and now audiences have differing standards for what makes a movie good. However, there are classic movies that, no matter when they are seen, are sure to deliver an incredible story with wonderful performances that new generations can come to love.

10 'Blue Velvet' (1986)

Image via the De Laurentiis Entertainment Group

Directed by auteur David Lynch, Blue Velvet is a thrilling neo-noir mystery film following the story of college student Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan) as he returns home to visit is father who has suffered a heart attack. While walking, he discovers a severed human ear and because of it he discovers a vast criminal conspiracy, involving a troubled lounge singer.

RELATED: The Best Psychological Thrillers of the 80s

Upon its original release the film was met with mixed criticism, mainly due to its intense erotic nature and graphic cont, but over time it has become to be known as one of the all-time great films and one of Lynch's best. With incredible performances and a masterful soundtrack, the film explores a surreal suburban Americana with an extraordinary visual style.

9 'Amadeus' (1984)

Set in the late 18th century in Vienna, Austria, Amadeus is a fictionalized story depicting the life of the influential composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce). It follows an intense and tumultuous rivalry between the composer and his Italian contemporary Antonio Salieri (F. Murray Abraham) at the court of Emperor Joseph II.

The period biographical drama was an adaptation of a play of the same name, and it makes for a magnificent theatricality in the film. Although it has its criticism for its historical inaccuracies, it makes up for it with its triumphant performances from its two leads as two intensely compelling composers a divine tale of jealousy and passion in the world of classical music.

8 'Cinema Paradiso' (1988)

The Italian coming-of-age drama Cinema Paradiso is centered in the friendship between a young boy Salvatore and aging projectionist Alfredo in a small Sicilian town. Under the man's tutelage, Salvatore falls in love with filmmaking thanks to the skills that he learns from his tutor, and this passion that frames his growth into a man.

RELATED: 10 Essential Italian Movies Everyone Should Watch, According to Reddit

Directed by Guiseppe Tornatore, this film has been credited with revitalizing the Italian film industry, as it was a critical and commercial success, winning the Academy Award for Best Foreign Film. This lovely film continues to amaze audiences and inspire passion for the art of movie-making thanks to its inspiring story.

7 'Raging Bull' (1980)

Image via United Artists

Directed by Martin Scorsese, Raging Bull stars Robert De Niro as Jake LaMotta, as the real life Italian-American middleweight boxer. A fierce and vicious fighter on the ring, the violence of his profession bleeds into his own personal life, and he becomes consumed by his own destructive and obsessive rage, endangering his relationships.

Based on real life LaMotta's memoir, this intense sports drama in black and white was met with some polarized reviews (amidst considerable acclaim) due to its aggressiveness, yet in the modern day it is a bona fide classic. With a searing lead performance dominating the screen, this powerful tale of self-destruction is now regarded as some of both DeNiro's and Scorsese's finest work and the best boxing movie of all time.

6 'Stand By Me' (1986)

In the independent coming-of-age Stand By Me a group of four boys go on a hike and discover the dead body of a missing child. Told from the perspective of one of the boys now as a grown-up writer, this harrowing discovery changes the boys' lives as they discover the true meaning of friendship, their own selves, and what it means to stand up for what is right.

Considered one of the best Stephen King adaptations, this timeless classic with its wise and genuine message paired with a charming cast of boys in their road to adulthood has become a staple of '80s cinema. Although certain to fill those who watched it in their childhoods with nostalgia, this movie can be enjoyed by any generation and will continue to fill the hearts of audiences for decades to come.

5 'Die Hard' (1988)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Die Hard follows the story of cop John McClane (Bruce Willis), who goes on holiday to visit his estranged wife working for the Nakatomi Corporation. In a Christmas party, a group of robbers takes control of the corporation headquarters, holding everyone hostage. It's up to John to take matters into his own hands to save everyone.

RELATED: 'Die Hard' & 9 More Great Movies Where Comedy Actors Became Action Stars

This action classic redefined the genre, creating a lasting and relatable character in McClane who showed vulnerability and humor in the face of certain danger. With memorable villain Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) also taking praise for his performance, this action packed film has become a Christmas staple in households around the world.

4 'Brazil' (1985)

In the dystopian black comedy Brazil low-ranking bureaucrat Sam Lowry (Jonathan Pryce) works a mind-numbing job in a dystopian totalitarian society where consumerism and the industrial rule. Sam finds himself dreaming of saving a damsel in distress, and his life is upended when he seems to actually meet her.

This film set in a whimsical and absurd future is a satire of technocracy, bureaucracy, hyper-surveillance and corporate statism. These themes have only become more relevant as technology becomes more entrenched in our daily lives, and this movie lives on as one of the best surrealist comedies of all time.

3 'The Terminator' (1984)

Image via Orion Pictures

From director James Cameron, The Terminator stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as a cyborg assassin who is sent on a mission to the past to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) to eliminate her from giving birth to a son who will save humanity from extinction in the future.

While initial reactions to the sci-fi action movie were somwhat mixed, it has stood the test of time and remains one of the most original and effective movies of its kind. Featuring one of the best action one-liners in film, it's a memorably thrilling film filled with compelling characters brought to life with incredible performances that make its violence come to life.

2 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

In this fantasy adventure comedy audiences meet Westley (Cary Elwes), a farmhand that becomes a swashbuckling adventurer in love with the young Buttercup. After she is betrothed to the unpleasant Prince Humperdinck who has nefarious plans for her, it is up to Westley and a band of three outlaws to rescue her.

RELATED: Classic Comedies That Just Get Better With Age Hard

The Princess Bride remains a charming, funny and romantic tale of medieval adventure that audiences can come back to over and over again. Intensely quotable and memorable, this cult classic adventure for the whole family continues to be one of the loveliest fantasy films ever made.

1 'Aliens' (1986)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Aliens was the aptly named followup to Ridley Scott's Alien, following Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) years after the events of the first film where she alone survived an alien attack on her ship. When a terraforming colony's communication goes under, she agrees to head on a mission to explore the site where they find an alien colony has taken over.

A worthy successor to the original, this thrilling sci-fi action film has all the horror from the first with the same steely and intelligent performance from Weaver in a new intense story, facing off the profoundly terrifying Xenomorph Queen. The film is as effectively scary as it was when first released, and its stunning practical special effects have only seemed more real when compared to modern CGI efforts.

NEXT: 10 Modern Psychological Thrillers Destined To Become Classics