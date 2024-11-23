Alfred Hitchcock was one of the most prolific and acclaimed filmmakers of Hollywood's Golden Age. The Master of Suspense directed countless movies that are now considered timeless, genre-defining classics, including the Oscar-winning Rebecca and genre-defining classics like Rear Window, North by Northwest, and Psycho.

Throughout his career, Hitchcock worked with many major stars of the time, including Cary Grant, Ingrid Bergman, Grace Kelly, and Jimmy Stewart. However, not even Hitchcock had complete domain over every A-lister of the '40s and '50, meaning many iconic performers never appeared in one of his movies. From Marlon Brando to Bette Davis, these major classic actors never worked with Alfred Hitchcock despite fitting the tone and sensibilities of his movies.

10 Marlon Brando

Won two Oscars for 'On the Waterfront' (1954) and 'The Godfather' (1972)

Often considered one of the best actors in Hollywood history, Marlon Brando was one of, if not the defining star of the 1950s. His passionate, ferocious, naturalistic approach to acting, influenced by the method and the teachings of Stella Adler, revolutionized Hollywood and resulted in game-changing performances in movies like A Streetcar Named Desire and On the Waterfront.

Perhaps since his approach to acting was so intense, Brando never worked with the more stylistic and precise Hitchcock. The two had quite different styles, which would've only made their potential collaboration all the more interesting. Still, such explosive temperaments might've also led to a difficult film, but one thing is for certain: viewers really missed the chance to see two all-time great working together.

9 Joan Crawford

Won the Oscar for 'Mildred Pierce' (1954)

If there's one thing the incredible Joan Crawford knew how to do, it was adapting. In her words, she was "a flapper in the age of flappers, a sophisticated lady in the age of sophistication." To her, success came by finding ways to make the system work for her, and she embraced the idea of stardom. Crawford made a successful transition from silent movies to talkies, starring in multiple iconic movies and winning the Oscar for her performance in the noir classic Mildred Pierce.

Alas, Crawford spent most of her early career as a contract player for MGM, meaning her opportunities were largely limited to what her parent studio gave her. Following her move to Warner Bros. in the 1950s, Crawford received juicier opportunities -- all her Oscar nominations came during this period. It's not hard to imagine her in I Confess or The Man Who Knew Too Much, but sadly, it never happened.

Mildred Pierce Release Date October 20, 1945 Director Michael Curtiz

8 Robert Mitchum

Nominated for the Oscar for 'The Story of G.I. Joe' (1945)

Roger Ebert's favorite actor was Robert Mitchum, and it's not hard to see why. A staple of noir dramas of the 1950s, Mitchum starred in many movies now considered perfect, most notably The Night of the Hunter and the original Cape Fear, playing two of cinema's greatest villains: Preacher Harry Powell and Max Cady.

An actor of Mitchum's caliber would've been perfect as the villain in one of Hitchcock's thrillers from the '40s and '50s. Indeed, the actor would've easily excelled in Claude Rains' role in Notorious or Bruno Walker's part in Strangers on a Train. As the so-called "soul of noir," Mitchum made perfect sense in Hitchcock's world, and it was a truly missed opportunity, not to mention a true head-scratcher, that the two never collaborated in a movie. Oh, what could've been...

7 Deborah Kerr

Nominated for six Oscars, including one for 'From Here to Eternity' (1953)

The criminally underrated Deborah Kerr was a major star throughout the late '40s and '50s, and yet she doesn't have the same level of mainstream recognition as some of her contemporaries. A six-time Oscar nominee, Stanwyck starred in many acclaimed movies that have become bonafide classics of the silver screen, including From Here to Eternity, The King and I, and The Innocents.

Strictly speaking, Kerr was a redhead, but she was also well-known as a blonde, making her an ideal fit for one of Hitchcock's famously shifting, elusive, and alluring female roles. So why didn't it happen? Kerr's work as the seductive and confident Karen Holmes in From Here to Eternity proves she would've knocked a Hitchcock Blonde role out of the park -- just imagine her in Dial M for Murder or even Vertigo; the possibilities are endless. Kerr also worked well into the '60s, making her lack of collaboration with Hitchcock all the more frustrating.

6 Burt Lancaster

Won the Oscar for 'Elmer Gantry' (1960)

Kerr's co-star in From Here to Eternity, the versatile and dashing Burt Lancaster, was also a major star throughout the 1950s. From Sweet Smell of Success to Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, Lancaster starred in many of the decade's best movies and kept on working all the way to the '80s, winning the Best Actor Oscar in 1960 for his work as the duplicitous titular character in Elmer Gantry.

It's not hard to imagine Lancaster in many of the roles Cary Grant and James Stewart played for Hitchcock throughout the 1950s. Be it Rear Window, To Catch a Thief, or North by Northwest, Lancaster would've done those now-iconic movies proud. Hitchcock liked to work with familiar faces, but some experimentation would've gone a long way, and Lancaster was a perfect candidate to fit in the director's tense and changing world.

Elmer Gantry Release Date June 29, 1960 Director Richard Brooks Cast Burt Lancaster , Jean Simmons , Arthur Kennedy , Shirley Jones

5 Olivia de Havilland

Won two Oscars for 'To Each His Own' (1946) and 'The Heiress' (1949)