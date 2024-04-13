Animation in North America began taking off in the early 20th century. Over the next few decades, it evolved into a dynamic and expressive art form, with numerous production companies and skilled animators pushing the limits of what could be achieved. This led to the creation of many iconic animated characters who are still remembered to this day.

Interestingly, and despite animation reaching new heights in the modern era, many of these classic characters have never received theatrical animated films. Worse yet, some classic characters have instead gotten hybrid live-action and animated films, which did little to increase their appeal to modern audiences due to their lackluster quality. This is unfortunate because, with how impressive 2D and 3D animation has become, it is denying old and new audiences a chance to see these characters in all their animated glory, proving why they are so beloved in the first place.

10 Little Lulu

First Appearance: 'The Saturday Evening Post' (1935)

After the famous comic strip Henry was chosen for national syndication, author Marjorie Henderson Buell created Little Lulu, a curly-haired girl who often found herself in trouble. In 1948, she got a comic book series, initially scripted by the legendary John Stanley. She has also had a successful career in animation, beginning in the 1940s, when Famous Studios created over twenty theatrical shorts featuring the characters.

Little Lulu defied traditional gender roles by showing that girls could be just as rambunctious as boys.

Although Little Lulu isn't as well known today as during her premiere, it's not hard to see why she was popular to begin with. For the time, she defied traditional gender roles by showing that girls could be just as rambunctious as boys while also having her moments of defying unreasonable authority figures and teaching life lessons to children. The designs of Lulu and her friends are already stylistic and recognizable, so it's genuinely puzzling that, while similar characters like Denis the Menace have received numerous movies and shows, Lulu is still being denied a chance on the silver screen.

9 The Pink Panther

First Appearance: 'The Pink Panther' (1963)

Famed animator of the Looney Tunes, Friz Freeling, was hired to animate the opening credits for The Pink Panther, the film that introduced the bumbling inspector Jacques Clouseau, played by the legendary comedian Peter Sellers. Audiences fell in love with the animated feline thanks to his abstract design and hilarious comedic timing, so Freeling was commissioned to make a series of shorts featuring the character. The first of these, also called "The Pink Panther," won the 1964 Academy Award for Animated Short Film.

For the most part, the panther is a silent character, relying instead on visual gags and his iconic theme music to entertain audiences as he runs circles around his nemesis, known only as The Little Man. The shorts were such a hit that the Panther starred in several animated series and continued to serve as the mascot for Clouseau's films. Unfortunately, The Pink Panther has never received a film of his own, likely because doing so would mean giving him a voice.

8 Woody Woodpecker

First Appearance: 'Knock Knock' (1940)

The mascot of Universal Studios, Woody Woodpecker, started as their attempt to copy the Looney Tunes, down to getting Mel Blanc to voice him in the earliest shorts. Over time, his personality became more distinct, transforming him into a zany, wise-cracking troublemaker who thought about himself before others. Couple this with an iconic laugh, and the result is a character who is undoubtedly a jerk but so fun to watch just because of how crazy his actions can get.

Woody has slipped from the public eye in recent years, thanks in no part to Universal placing focus on the Minions from Illumination. Not helping matters was his lackluster live-action CGI hybrid film in 2017, which received a Netflix sequel in April 2024. Why they did this is baffling: along with the premise having failed with previous films like Alvin and the Chipmunks, placing Woddy in live-action limits his abilities. Woody needs an animation vehicle to truly let his manic energy loose, and it's a shame he's never received one.

7 Droopy

First Appearance: 'Dumb-Hounded' (1943)

One of the most important animators ever to exist is Tex Avery, who pushed the limit of cartoon gags and was instrumental in the creation of the Looney Tunes. Yet one of his greatest creations has to be Droopy, the slow-moving and slow-speaking basset hound from MGM. Despite his small size, he proves to be dedicated to whatever task is placed before him and manages to put several bullies and cheaters in their place for underestimating him.

When Droopy is truly pissed off, he won't hesitate to beat up the culprit.

Droopy remains one of the most iconic characters from the Golden Age of Animation thanks to his deadpanned responses, iconic jowly voice, initially provided by Bill Thompson, and how his unflinching attitude accentuated the zany antics of those around him. He's a classic case of "beware the quiet ones," for when Droopy is truly pissed off, he won't hesitate to beat up the culprit. To date, Droopy's most memorable film appearance was as a cameo in Who Framed Roger Rabbit, where he was voiced by the film's animation director, the late great Richard Williams.

6 Jonny Quest

First Appearance: 'Jonny Quest' (1964)

The son of famed scientist Dr. Benton Quest (John Stephenson and Don Messick), Jonny Quest (Tim Matheson), travels the world with him, their bodyguard, Roger Bannon (Mike Road), Jonny's adopted brother, Hadji (Danny Bravo), and his pet dog, Bandit. Wherever they go, there is some kind of catastrophe that needs Dr. Quest's expertise to solve, especially if they're caused by his rival, the evil Dr. Zin (Vic Perrin). Despite his age and lack of enthusiasm towards his schooling, Jonny is always ready to help his father and proves to be good at thinking on the fly.

Inspired by radio drama, Jonny Quest became one of Hanna-Barbera's most influential shows thanks to its creative science fiction concepts and realistic human designs. The show also has all the right materials for a movie: it features characters with basic personalities that can be expanded upon, setup for epic action set pieces, and good messages about the importance of family. At the very least, a live-action film is in development, but an animated one would allow for more creativity.

5 Betty Boop

First Appearance: 'Dizzy Dishes' (1930)

Originally conceived as the girlfriend for Fleischer Studios' main star, Bimbo, Betty Boop quickly surpassed him as the company's breakout character. Audiences fell in love with her sweet, innocent personality and how she captured the spirit of the flappers of the 1920s. Unfortunately, the restrictive Hays Codes resulted in Betty's later shorts dropping in quality. Still, she has remained well known today thanks to the large amount of merchandise surrounding her.

Audiences fell in love with Betty Boop's sweet, innocent personality and how she captured the spirit of the flappers of the 1920s.

Betty Boop was a game-changing character in animation: she was the first female human protagonist, a sex symbol, and a feminist icon. She defied gender stereotypes by being active and adventurous in her cartoons without ever losing her heart of gold and fun-loving attitude. There have been numerous announcements over the years to give Betty a film, such as a 2014 announcement by Simon Cowell, but none have managed to get off the ground. If she ever makes the jump to the silver screen, it must be in animation, for no actress could ever capture her essence in live-action.

4 Popeye

First Appearance: Thimble Theatre Comics (1929)

Originally meant to be a one-shot character in a treasure hunt storyline, Popeye the Sailor was a huge hit with readers thanks to his immense strength from eating spinach, good nature with kids, and sense of moral justice. He soon became the main character of the comic strip, and in 1932, Fleischer Studios began producing Popeye cartoons. This brought the character to a wider audience and led to many television shows and a live-action film starring Robin Williams in 1980.

Sony Pictures was producing a CGI Popeye film with famed animator Genndy Tartakovsky to direct, but it was dropped due to creative differences and Sony wanting to focus on The Emoji Movie. Hopefully, he will get another chance in the future because Popeye is a character who continues to inspire and entertain thanks to how universal his story is. Though he's not the smartest or best-looking guy around, Popeye always sticks up for the little guy being picked on by bullies because it's the right thing to do, which helps to show that everyone can follow his example.

3 Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

First Appearance: 'Trolley Troubles' (1927)

Many people believe that Walt Disney's legacy began with Mickey Mouse, but it actually started with Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Created with his friend Ub Iwerks, Oswald became a hit with audiences thanks to his more personality-driven animation and humor. Sadly, Walt lost custody of Oswald to Universal Studios, but current Disney CEO Bob Iger brought him back to Disney, and he appeared in the 2010 video game Epic Mickey.

Oswald can detach and re-assemble his body parts, and since he is usually depicted as silent, the animators put more emphasis on his facial expressions to convey his personality.

Oswald and Mickey share many of the same character traits, such as their mischievous streaks and kind-hearted nature, but there are also some key differences. Oswald can detach and re-assemble his body parts, and since he is usually depicted as silent, the animators put more emphasis on his facial expressions to convey his personality. Despite going through so much work to get him back, Disney hasn't done anything with Oswald, which is particularly puzzling considering the many projects they greenlight every year. An animated film could be just what Mickey's older brother needs to help his story reach more audiences.

2 Daffy Duck

First Appearance: 'Porky's Duck Hunt' (1937)

By the mid-1930s, audiences were growing tired of the friendly everyman character and craved something new. Tex Avery responded by creating Daffy Duck for Warner Bros, and Bob Clampett would finalize his personality as a screwball defined by his crazy and wacky antics. Over time, animators like Chuck Jones and Robert McKimson further refined Daffy, making him a cynical and pompous narcissist, often paired with Bugs Bunny with hilarious results.

While Bugs is the most recognizable of the Looney Tunes, Daffy is arguably the superior character thanks to his flaws and sheer versatility. He can fit into any role, from the sympathetic underdog to the insane sidekick and everything in between. The closest audiences have gotten to a Daffy Duck film would be Looney Tunes: Back in Action, but even then, he played second fiddle not only to Bugs but also to Brendan Fraiser.

1 Mickey Mouse

First Appearance: 'Plane Crazy' (1928)

After losing Oswald, Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks went back to the drawing board to create a new character for Walt's new, independent animation company. What they created was Mickey Mouse, who would go on to become the most recognized animated character in the world. Though he first appeared in some silent shorts, the public was introduced to him in Steamboat Willie, renowned for being one of the first cartoons to feature synchronized sound.

Although he began his existence as a playful prankster, Mickey morphed over time into a more kind-hearted underdog. Though he faces some competition from his more dynamic co-stars, Donald Duck and Goofy, Mickey is still loved for how simple but effective his humor and personality are. He is synonymous with both Walt Disney and Disney as a company, becoming as crucial to their brand as any classic in their vault. Yet Disney has never made a Mickey Mouse-centered film: the most audiences have gotten so far are short segments in films like Fantasia and Fun and Fancy-Free.

