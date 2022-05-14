Many of us Millennials and Gen-Z’ers grew up watching Disney movies – some of us dressed up as Ariel, others as Hercules. We all still sing along to “Be Our Guest” or “I’ll Make A Man Out Of You,” and hold special places in our hearts for sidekicks like Terk and Tantor. But how do the villains make us feel? Some of them are funny, others are tragic figures, and there are a few who are downright scary.

There are also a handful of Disney villains, and Disney movies, that are problematic for a number of reasons. But this ranking is going to go beyond the much-discussed political incorrectness of the characters and dive deep into their psyche to figure out why they are the way they are. Each villain’s spot on the list will be based on the complexity of their character development, and how they help to move each of the stories along.

16. Shan Yu (Mulan, 1998)

There is no doubt that Shan Yu is one of the scariest villains on this list, but that’s really all he is. From the beginning of Mulan, Shan Yu is portrayed as the terrifying and ruthless leader of the Hun Army who intends to take over all of China. He revels in murdering the Chinese people and is arrogant about his and his army’s capabilities. His importance to the story is fairly minimal since the Hun Army as a whole presents the real threat to China, and he himself isn’t the one true threat until the very end of the movie when he goes after the emperor and faces off against Mulan. Without any other attributes besides being “fearsome,” Shan Yu’s complexity as a character is lackluster.

15. Lady Tremaine (Cinderella, 1950)

As one of the most reimagined villains of all time, Disney’s original version of Lady Tremaine is surprisingly uninteresting. Her jealousy of Cinderella is the only apparent reason for treating her with such cruelty, as we are given little to no other hints as to why she is such a bitter old lady. We do know that she is a widow, two times over, but the film relies on our knowledge of that instead of giving Lady Tremaine any kind of redeemable or intimate moments about her loss. However, without Lady Tremaine there would be no real antagonist in the story, and for that reason, she is not the lowest on our list.

14. Governor Ratcliffe (Pocahontas, 1995)

Governor Ratcliffe is not at the very bottom of this ranking because although he represents a stale trope, there are moments in Pocahontas when he lets us into his psyche that reveals his insecurities. In one scene, Ratcliffe admits that he’s “never been a popular man” and is revealed to be known to the court as “a pathetic social climber”. Though his actions throughout the movie are undoubtedly abhorrent, we are at least given a glimpse into the more emotional reasons behind them. But other than those small tidbits of Ratcliffe’s vulnerabilities, his machismo and greed is ultimately tiresome and played out, and his men are the ones who do most of the dirty work throughout the film.

13. Clayton (Tarzan, 1999)

12. Gaston (Beauty and the Beast, 1991)

There’s no disputing that Gaston is one of the most entertaining villains, as his musical number is wildly catchy and he has some great lines. However, Gaston’s villainy is not crucial to the plot of Beauty and the Beast, since the story’s intrigue lies in the Stockholm Syndrome dynamic between Belle and the Beast. We also have no real notion of his backstory, as all we know about him is that he’s conventionally attractive, a successful hunter, and extremely shallow. Gaston’s characterization as the villain of the film derives from his obsessive need to possess Belle, which is ultimately what drives his attack on the Beast’s castle. A shallow, handsome man wanting to take ownership of a woman is not a very interesting character trope anymore, and though he almost kills the Beast, his villainy really only serves to create one climax moment at the end of the movie.

11. The Evil Queen (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, 1937)

Like Lady Tremaine with Cinderella, The Evil Queen is extremely jealous of Snow White’s youth and beauty. However, The Evil Queen’s torment of Snow White is much more violent, and her vanity much deeper. While remaining poised on the outside, The Evil Queen is actually deeply disturbed, to the point where she’d kill a young girl simply for being “fairer” than she is. The Evil Queen’s bloodlust creates higher stakes for Snow White than there are for most of the other princesses, and her powers and intelligence ultimately lead to her being able to outsmart the princess, though the spell doesn’t last. Unfortunately, The Evil Queen’s insane narcissism is not compelling enough to land her a spot any higher than number 11 on our list.

10. Captain Hook (Peter Pan, 1953)

As the only pirate villain in the classic Disney franchise, Captain Hook has a distinct advantage in terms of standing out in this ranking. Captain Hook’s comical, lighthearted back and forths with Peter Pan are a unique protagonist/villain dynamic, and his reason for wanting revenge is extremely understandable, as the flying “forever” boy took his hand and fed it to a crocodile as a joke. And although Captain Hook’s murderous intent extends to most of his crew, his unexpected soft spot for Smee reveals tenderness in him, however slight. Captain Hook is also the only villain who has their own villain of sorts, as the crocodile seems to have a particular taste for him since it’s already eaten part of the captain before. However, despite Captain Hook’s many singular attributes, he is not super important to the overall story arc of Peter Pan, therefore remains fairly low in our ranking.

9. Jafar (Aladdin, 1992)

8. Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty, 1959)

Maleficent’s self-designation as “mistress of all evil” suggests that her character doesn’t contain many nuances. We don’t ever see how she became a pure representation of evil, which gives her little emotional depth. However, her desire to assure that Aurora’s curse is carried out contains somewhat complex undertones, since her banishment from the christening would have been a huge insult to a woman of her stature in any medieval court. And without Maleficent, the film would have no plot, as the entire story revolves around protecting Aurora from her curse. Also, Prince Phillip wouldn’t have his heroic “save the day” moment were it not for Maleficent turning into a dragon. Sleeping Beauty is not the most exciting Disney classic and would be even less so without Maleficent’s grandiose presentations of evil.

7. Claude Frollo (The Hunchback of Notre Dame, 1996)

Though Claude Frollo’s character type is common in terms of the real world, his traits as a Disney villain are far more unique and complex. First and foremost, Frollo believes himself to be a man of God, and that everything he does is in God's name. So, when Frollo attempts to drive the Roma people out of Paris, he truly believes that what he’s doing is right. Also, his willingness to raise Quasimodo – even if he is a pretty abysmal father figure – represents his attempts at repentance and his acknowledgment of his sin (killing Quasimodo’s mother). Frollo is without question the main driver of the plot, as his mistreatment and seclusion of Quasimodo are the reason the man is so taken with the kindness that Esmeralda and Phoebus show him, making him fiercely protective of them against Frollo.

6. Queen of Hearts (Alice In Wonderland, 1951)

The fantastically maniacal Queen of Hearts is the perfect representation of the leader of a world called Wonderland. Just like all of the whimsical and confusing plants, animals, and other unexplainable characters in the movie, the Queen of Hearts’ mind usually makes no sense. All who live in Wonderland live at the mercy of her rageful whims and are constantly in danger of losing their heads. Though the Cheshire Cat provides his own small dose of villainy, it is nothing compared to the deadly temper tantrums of the Queen. The Queen of Hearts is an interesting character because she is childlike and unpredictable, everything depends on her mood. The Queen also serves as the biggest danger to Alice while she’s in Wonderland, sentencing her to death before Alice is able to escape.

5. Shere Khan (The Jungle Book, 1967)

As the most feared creature in the jungle, Shere Khan exudes arrogance and power. He believes no other animal is any match for him except for man (because he wields fire), therefore he is eager to kill Mowgli when they meet. Shere Khan is the reason that Mowgli must leave the jungle for good because as long as he lives Mowgli will not be safe there. Beyond Shere Khan’s charisma and importance to the outcome of the story, what he represents philosophically places him high on our ranking. Shere Khan is afraid of man and fire because he knows how destructive they are, and how little regard they have for wildlife. And though other animals in the jungle are terrified of Shere Khan, he seems to only kill to sustain himself. He wants to kill Mowgli knowing that he may become like the men who burn down the jungle, which honestly, you can’t really blame him for.

4. Yzma (The Emperor’s New Groove, 2000)

Yzma becomes a villain in The Emperor’s New Groove because Kuzco fires her as his advisor for trying to rule the country behind his back. And unlike any other Disney villain, Yzma is a mad scientist with a lab hidden under the castle. Though Yzma is clearly the antagonist of the film, Kuzco also starts out as a pretty unlikable character. Without having gone on his journey as a llama, Kuzco wouldn’t have evolved into the more compassionate ruler that he becomes. The two’s interactions are unique due to their sarcastically comical natures, and their comfortability with each other. Yzma’s desire to usurp the throne from Kuzco contains little originality, but her accidentally messing up the potion and turning the emperor into a llama does. Yzma also does a lot more of the dirty work than other villains, since Kronk repeatedly proves himself incompetent.

3. Scar (The Lion King, 1994)

Having lived in his big brother’s shadow all his life, Scar is a villain with a serious inferiority complex, which gives us some understanding of his behavior. Scar is also a sarcastic narcissist who is so insecure in his power as a ruler that the mere mention of Mufasa’s name (after his death) drives him mad. Because we get a clear idea as to why Scar is so bitter, and because brotherly competition is grounds for passionate quarrels, he is a more developed character than the other villains on this list. It’s also no secret that Simba would have been killed if he had stayed with the pride, as he represented the last threat to Scar having the throne for good. If Simba hadn’t been forced to go off on his own, he wouldn’t have met Timon and Pumba, and perhaps never have gained the courage to take back his rightful throne. In that way, Scar’s malevolent antagonism is essential to The Lion King.

2. Ursula (The Little Mermaid, 1989)

As the means through which Ariel is able to meet and woo her prince, Ursula is a crucial element of The Little Mermaid’s story. Without Ursula, Ariel would never have been able to trade her tail for legs and escape her father’s domain in order to have time with Prince Eric. And though Ursula runs a business in which she scams merfolk in order to doom their souls for eternity, it’s personal with Ariel, since King Triton banished her from Atlantica. Ursula’s banishment makes her motives clear – through Ariel, she wants to take King Triton’s trident for herself in order to rule the seas. Ursula is an extremely savvy villain since she’s been in the trade for a long time before Ariel shows up, and is well known among the seas as someone to stay away from. Ursula is arguably the most beloved villain but possesses slightly less complexity and significance to the film than our number one.

1. Hades (Hercules, 1997)

Hades’ motivations for his nefarious behavior throughout Hercules stem from a centuries-long resentment towards Zeus for designating him Lord of the Underworld, a job he detests. His desire to overthrow Zeus as the ruler of Olympus leads him to kidnapping Hercules in order to prevent the fulfillment of the prophecy that the baby is destined to get in the way of his plans. These two facts alone prove that Hades is absolutely necessary to the movie’s plot, as Hercules’ path to discover himself is what sets everything off, and the monsters that Hades sends after Hercules drive events forward. On top of that though, Hades has an extremely colorful personality – he’s witty and casual plenty of the time, but can easily be set off due to his very short temper. He also displays a strange soft spot for Meg, despite his willingness to unleash the Titans on the rest of humanity. Because Hades’ character contains so many nuances, and because he is the villain that is the most important to his film’s story, he ranks at the very top of our list.

