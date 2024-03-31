When it comes to movies, classic films are the basic foundation that, unfortunately, is overlooked by many modern audiences for various reasons, such as being filmed in black-and-white or having outdated premises. While there's nothing wrong with not being a fan of classic movies, there's also no harm in giving them a chance. Even for those who are interested in dipping their toes into the genre, it could prove to be difficult to figure out exactly where to start.

For those who need a bit of initial guidance, this list features a vast selection of essential classic movies ranging from dramas like Citizen Kane, and It's a Wonderful Life to comedies including Singin' in the Rain and Some Like It Hot. From universally known classics to must-see hidden gems, these are the best classic movies for those just discovering the genre.

10 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' (1961)

Directed by Blake Edwards

Audrey Hepburn stars in the adaption of Truman Capote's famous novel, Breakfast at Tiffany's, as Holly Golightly, which is considered to be one of Hepburn's best performances. In the busy world of New York City, Golightly spends her time with the social elite, dreaming of finding a wealthy husband who will provide for her, but when a handsome aspiring writer, Paul (George Peppard), moves into her building, sparks fly between them and Golightly becomes torn between true love and her life-long dream.

While Breakfast at Tiffany's isn't an exact adaptation of Capote's novel, it still ranks as an essential classic movie that should be on every beginner's list. With the perfect balance of comedy, romance, and tragedy, Breakfast at Tiffany's is a well-rounded film that features Hepburn's impeccable style, charm, and wit that is impossible for any audience to resist.

9 'The Philadelphia Story' (1940)

Director: George Cukor

Socialite, Tracy Lord (Katharine Hepburn) is engaged to the wealthy George Kitteridge (John Howard) but as the wedding day approaches, her ex-husband, C.K. Dexter (Cary Grant) pays her an unexpected visit, bringing up Lord's past feelings for him that she thought had passed. Her situation only gets worse when a prying reporter, Macaulay Connor (James Stewart), comes to report about the big day, causing her to become confused about her feelings towards all three men and must make a decision before walking down the aisle.

The romantic comedy, The Philadelphia Story, is an adaptation of a successful stage production that Hepburn originally starred in and eventually purchased the rights for the film. Hepburn had been dubbed as "box office poison" and with her film career declining, The Philadelphia Story put her back on top as critics praised her on-screen comedic chemistry with Grant and Stewart. Grant had conquered the comedy genre but Stewart, who was known for his dramatic roles, was a surprising but refreshing quality to the film, making this a staple in classic movie history.

8 'Sunset Boulevard' (1950)

Director: Billy Wilder

When a young screenwriter, Joe Gillis (William Holden) crosses paths with an aging silent film star, Norma Desmond (Gloria Swanson), he agrees to help her reboot her career by writing a box office hit for her, but as he spends more time with Desmond, she becomes enamored with him and begins to rely on him for more than just reclaiming her stardom. While Gillis believes he can manipulate and handle the former star, he soon realizes that he's in way over his head and tries to escape her fatal grasp.

Billy Wilder's Sunset Boulevard is a classic film noir starring former silent film queen, Gloria Swanson, who gives a performance of a lifetime as the iconic Desmond. Sunset Boulevard embodies every quality of a riveting noir and, while it's an excellent choice for classic movie beginners, it's also a great starting point for the film noir genre. The movie earned 11 Academy Award nominations, winning for Best Original Screenplay, Best Art Direction, and Best Musical Score. In 1998, the American Film Institute ranked Sunset Boulevard at number 12 in their list of the 100 best American films of the 20th century.

7 'Rear Window' (1954)

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

After suffering a broken leg, photographer, Jeff Jefferies (James Stewart), is confined to a wheelchair as well as his apartment and while he passes the time, he begins to watch his neighbors and their daily activities as a source of entertainment. Initially, everyone appears to be going about their normal day-to-day routine, but when Jefferies witnesses a fight between a married couple, he becomes suspicious of the husband (Raymond Burr) when his wife seemingly disappears.

Stewart stars with Grace Kelly in one of Alfred Hitchcock's highest-grossing films, Rear Window, which many consider to be one of the greatest movies of all time. The point-of-view and panning cinematography effectively immerses audiences into the film's intensity, giving viewers the impression of being next to Stewart as he tries to figure out what happened to his neighbor's wife. Rear Window earned four Academy Award nominations, including Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, making this a must-see classic for anyone new to the genre.

6 'It's a Wonderful Life' (1946)

Director: Frank Capra

In Bedford Falls, New York, George Bailey (James Stewart) is a wholesome family man who gave up his dreams to help others in his community. On Christmas Eve, he begins to think that everyone would be better off without him and as he jumps to his death, he's saved by his guardian angel, Clarence (Henry Travers), who proceeds to show him what life would have and would be like without him in it.

Frank Capra's Christmas classic, It's a Wonderful Life, is not only a vital choice around the holidays but also an important film that should be celebrated all year round. It's a Wonderful Life is a signature example of how life sometimes has different plans for us and, while it might not be full of wealth and notoriety, there are far more important things in life that are worth more than money could ever buy. Despite being a flop at the box office, It's a Wonderful Life still earned several Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Stewart's now-iconic performance.

5 'Citizen Kane' (1941)

Director: Orson Welles

When newspaper tycoon, Charles Foster Kane (Orson Welles), is on his deathbed, he passes away, leaving one final mystery behind with his final word: "Rosebud." A young reporter, Jerry Thompson (William Alland) is assigned to decipher the meaning of Kane's last word and as he begins to talk to the powerful, elusive man's friends and former colleagues, their words begin to shed light on the complex and misunderstood Kane.

Citizen Kane is one of if not the greatest movies of all time and is a classic tale of one man's ambitious rise to power and his inevitable fall from grace. The film marked Welles's first major motion picture and upon its initial release, it caused quite a bit of controversy, since Kane was inspired by real-life American businessman and newspaper mogul, William Randolph Hearst. Citizen Kane was groundbreaking for the craft of cinema, earning nine Oscar nominations and winning Best Original Screenplay for Welles and Herman J. Mankiewicz.

4 'Casablanca' (1942)

Director: Michael Curtiz

Set during World War II, Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart) is an American who owns and operates a nightclub in the city of Casablanca, which is currently occupied by the French State. When Blaine's former flame, Ilsa Lund (Ingrid Bergman), arrives in Casablanca with her husband and Czechoslovakian resistance leader, Victor Laszio (Paul Henreid), he must choose between his love for Lund or helping Laszio escape the country before he is captured by enemy officers.

The romantic war drama, Casablanca, is an iconic classic film that features an ensemble of notable stars such as Sydney Greenstreet, Claude Rains, and Dooley Wilson. Despite having an A-list cast and a first-rate director and writers, Casablanca was a surprising hit for everyone involved, earning several Academy Award nominations and winning Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. While it might not have a traditional romantic ending, Casablanca still embodies true love, honor, and self-sacrifice, deeming it a crucial classic for every beginner.

3 'Some Like It Hot' (1959)

Director: Billy Wilder

When musicians, Joe (Tony Curtis) and Jerry (Jack Lemmon) accidentally witness a mafia hit ordered by Spats Colombo (George Raft), they quickly flee Chicago disguised as women in an all-girls band that is headed for Florida. Once they arrive, Joe begins to fall for his fellow bandmate, Sugar (Marilyn Monroe), and while he attempts to woo her as a millionaire bachelor named Junior, things get even more complicated for the guys when Colombo and his goons check into the same hotel.

Some Like It Hot is a hysterical classic comedy that is imperative for anyone newcomers to the genre as well as those who are big fans of screwball comedies. Directed and co-written by Billy Wilder, Some Like It Hot is ranked as one of the greatest movies of all time, which earned six Academy Award nominations, including Best Director, Best Picture, and Best Actor for Lemmon, winning for Best Costume Design. Lemmon and Curtis are an absolute riot plus an epic supporting cast of Monroe, Raft, and Joe E. Brown make Some Like It Hot a perfect stepping stone into the classic movie genre.

2 'Singin' in the Rain' (1952)

Directors: Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen

With the recent innovation of sound in movies, silent film star, Don Lockwood (Gene Kelly) comes up with a brilliant plan to turn his upcoming movie into a musical, but after he discovers that his frequent co-star, Lina Lamont (Jean Hagen), has a terrible voice, he's forced to come up with a solution if he wants to transition into the Talkies. Eventually, Lockwood meets the bright and talented Kathy Selden (Debbie Reynolds), who is hired by the studio to dub Lemont's voice in exchange for her own contract.

The romantic comedy musical, Singin' in the Rain, is a guaranteed good time, full of memorable songs, unforgettable dance numbers, and, of course, outstanding performances by the entire all-star cast. Initially, Singin' in the Rain was a moderate hit, but through the years, it has earned immense support and in 2006, it was named as the greatest movie musical of all time by the American Film Institute. While the entire cast is phenomenal, Kelly effortlessly dances into the hearts of audiences with several incredible musical numbers, specifically his infamous Singin' in the Rain routine, which is a staple in classic movie history.

1 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Director: Victor Fleming

When the state of Kansas experiences a fierce tornado, Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland) is swept up in her house with her dog Toto and lands in the wondrous land of Oz. While Dorothy tries to find her way back home, she follows a single Yellow Brick Road, meeting a cast of characters along the way who agree to help her see the Wizard, who they hope will grant their wishes as well. As they continue on their journey, they encounter the Wicked Witch of the West, who blames Dorothy for the death of her sister and stealing a pair of precious ruby slippers.

The Golden Age classic, The Wizard of Oz, is noted for its stunning use of Technicolor, imaginative characters and music, and most importantly, its timeless story which has been passed down by generations of classic movie fans. The movie was a major success, earning five Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Special Effects and ultimately winning Best Original Score and Best Original Song for "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." Garland delivers an incredible performance and today, she is recognized as one of the most beloved and pivotal performers in cinema history.

