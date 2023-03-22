They were everywhere...in theaters, in magazines, and our hearts. The Brat Pack members were a part of some of the most memorable coming-of-age films. The timeless projects lifted a veil on teen life. Prom queens, quarterbacks, and confident characters were featured, but at the center of the stories were the individuals questioning their place, aware they might not fit the mold.

Whether their characters were giving their panties to nerds or contemplating the future while stuck in a Saturday morning detention, the Brat Pack represented '80s teens and young adults who didn't quite have it all figured out. RobLowe, MollyRingwald, EmilioEstevez, DemiMoore, JuddNelson, AllySheedy, AnthonyMichaelHall, and AndrewMcCarthy faced successes and obstacles on and off-screen as they became representatives of an entire generation.

1 'The Outsiders' (1983)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, The Outsiders features a couple of Brat Pack members and many other familiar (and good-looking) faces. Rob Lowe and Emilio Estevez, along with Patrick Swayze, Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell, Diane Lane (and many more), take the audience on a heart-wrenching journey as they play 1960s teens.

The book, by S.E. Hinton, continues to be read in middle schools across America, and the movie provides a perfect visual to go along with it. At its core, the film represents how much of an impact class has on the youth in America.

2 'Class' (1983)

The friendship between Skip (Rob Lowe) and Jonathan (Andrew McCarthy) starts a bit rocky. The prep school pranks they pull on each other could easily drive them to become enemies, but instead, it creates a bond between the young men.

Skip becomes Jonathan's wingman, trying to set him up for sexual success. When Jonathan realizes his new fling is too intertwined with his BFF, hilarity ensues, and the friendship is tested.

3 'Sixteen Candles' (1984)

Brat packers Molly Ringwald and Anthony Michael Hall play characters that don't stand out in their Chicago High School. As Sam (Ringwald) dreams of dating a senior hunk, Ted (Hall) sets his sights on the quiet, bus-riding protagonist.

Feeling forgettable both at home and at school, Sam's birthday goes from bummer to bright when Jake notices her. He's looking for a more real connection, and she's looking to ditch Long Duk Dong for better company. Ultimately, Ted's noble matchmaking allows Sam's birthday dreams to come true.

4 'Oxford Blues' (1984)

Rob Lowe shows his versatility as he transitions from a greaser to a prep. He needs to become the latter to get the girl of his dreams. As he works in Vegas for enough money to pay for his upcoming Oxford tuition, he knows attending the prestigious school will surely help him win Lady Victoria's heart.

Nick Di Angelo (Lowe) is a fish out of water, clinging to his newly formed friendship with fellow American Rona (Ally Sheedy). He transitions from Vegas to Oxford and learns a ton about himself in the process.

5 'St. Elmo's Fire' (1985)

A story about life after graduation, St. Elmo's Fire finds the Brat Pack struggling to transition into the real world. As Kirby (Emilio Estevez) falls for a taken medical intern (Andie MacDowell), Billy (Rob Lowe) is struggling with his identity as a husband and dad.

Leslie (Ally Sheedy) copes with the fact that her fiancé Alec (Judd Nelson) is cheating on her, and Jules (Demi Moore) finds herself unable to deal with the lemons life has thrown at her. With Kevin (Andrew McCarthy) having feelings for his roommate's lady, the entire crew deals with their growing pains together.

6 'The Breakfast Club' (1985)

Another movie filled to the brim with Brat Packers, The Breakfast Club, is about detention with "a brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess, and a criminal." The teens leave their mandatory Saturday sentence as very different people.

As the group digs deep and looks past stereotypes, they learn more about each other and themselves. What may seem like a surface-level teen movie is actually a deep dive into high school life and the secret struggles that come with it.

7 'Weird Science' (1985)

Brat Pack movies are often classified by having at least two Brat Packers, so this one is technically an exception. Anthony Michael Hall stars in another John Hughes classic. Things get "weird" when he uses his smarts to create a virtual dream girl.

Continuously picked on by Ian (Robert Downey Jr.) and Max, Gary (Hall) and his buddy are lucky to have "Lisa" looking out for them. Despite the mayhem she creates, the made-up beauty helps them loosen up and enjoy the high school experience.

8 'About Last Night' (1986)

While some in the Brat Pack crew were still playing high schoolers, Rob Lowe and Demi Moore began picking more mature roles. They are a young couple in About Last Night, figuring out how to live together, love each other and navigate the highs and lows of being in a relationship.

The chemistry is there between real-life friends. Despite taking a break to figure themselves out, Danny (Lowe) and Debbie (Moore) pursue their dreams professionally and romantically. Their characters are quite different compared to the lost and floundering twenty-somethings they play in St. Elmo's Fire.

9 'Pretty in Pink' (1986)

Another high school tale set in the suburbs of Chicago, Pretty in Pink, is a cult classic that is still popular today. Joining Brat Packers Molly Ringwald and Andrew McCarthy are Jon Cryer, James Spader, and Kate Vernon.

It's a Cinderella story with Duckie (Cryer) as the modern-day Fairy Godmother. When Andie (Ringwald) gets close to Blane (McCarthy), they have to get over the fact that their stuck-up peers don't approve. As the cute couple becomes official, Duckie seems to find romance by the end, too.

10 'The Pick-up Artist' (1987)

Another film with one official Brat Packer, Robert Downey Jr, is an honorary member in this 1987 film. Molly Ringwald finds a role that brings her out of high school and into the real world.

As a tour guide, Randy (Ringwald) can put her womanizing suitor in his place. Jack (Downey Jr.) is left pining for Randy after a fun fling, but she's too busy helping keep her dad out of trouble to think about romance. When the two work together to keep Randy's dad safe from the mob, the duo ends up spending more time together.

