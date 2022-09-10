There are few things better than a comeback story. Seeing a person ride from the highs to the lows only to rise once again, ignites hope. It inspires. It warms the heart. Especially if the person is someone who was so prominent in the films of their upbringing. When they return, it is like an old friend moving back home.

Brendan Fraser was a household face and name throughout the 90s. His work was ubiquitous, and his charm was infectious. Now, after a hiatus from high-profile work, Fraser is back in a big way. With his performance in Darren Aronofsky’sThe Whale receiving the warmest of receptions, the lovable leading man returns with more momentum than ever, looking to add to his collection of past iconic roles.

Link - Encino Man (1992)

The 1992 film follows the story of two California teens who discover the frozen body of a prehistoric man named Link in their backyard. Coming-of-age hi-jinx ensue, and a man ‘out of time’ learns to cope with his very foreign existence, finding his identity and his place with the help of new friends.

Fraser’s first major role placed him alongside Sean Astin and Pauly Shore in a very typified teen stoner comedy with all the grunge and skateboarding and California-living one might expect. Though Fraser did not get many lines by virtue of playing a literal caveman, his charm and comedic timing shine throughout, and the film was the first steppingstone into his career ahead.

David Greene - School Ties (1992)

David Greene, a 17-year-old high-school quarterback and student of promise, receives a scholarship to an elite prep school where he finds himself loved and admired by his peers and friends. When it is revealed David is Jewish, his status turns to public enemy number one as a tangled web of hate and jealousy ensnares the young man in a struggle for his dignity and academic future.

Playing to his Hollywood Golden-era looks, Fraser turned from off-beat comedy and directly into the belly of drama in this 1992 period piece tackling antisemitism in white academia. Fraser takes his first serious leading-man opportunity in stride and delivers a powerful performance as a Jewish teen victimized by prejudice. The film is a thoughtful meditation on belonging/identity and David Greene’s magnetism and leadership in the film is mirrored by Fraser’s real-life allure on the screen.

Chazz - Airheads (1994)

A Los Angeles rock group named 'The Lone Rangers' are desperate for exposure. In an attempt to get their music on the air, the group – led by Chazz – breaks into a radio station and end up in a hostage situation when their plan goes sideways.

At the helm of a cast including comedy icon Adam Sandler and legendary Steve Buscemi, Fraser proved he had the acting gravitas to carry a feature on his own among heady talent. It also served as a sterling example of Fraser’s ability to balance comedy and drama in a singular role. Airheads, apart from becoming a cult classic in the years to come, is a keystone moment for Fraser.

George - George of the Jungle (1997)

Based on the 1967 television series, George of the Jungle follows George, a man born and raised in the wilderness who is thrust into modernity after poachers threaten his home. George is forced to navigate civilized existence and grapple with exploitative schemers all while falling in love in the process.

By now the 'stranger in a strange place' trope is old hat for Fraser, who plays the part of an ignorant, innocent outsider to absolute perfection. Fraser’s likable nature and on-screen allure bring George to life, and the film stands as classic 90s live-action Disney. No one plays the 'naive brute' better than Fraser, and the role affirmed he has the comedic chops and physical presence to shoulder even a children’s comedy.

Adam - Blast From the Past (1999)

After 35 years of living in a nuclear fallout bunker, Adam leaves his home for the first time, only knowing about culture and society as it was in the early 60s. His naivety and passivity betraying him, Adam must find his way in a world that he knows nothing about.

The 1999 romantic comedy features Fraser at possibly his most lovable. His portrayal of the affable, good-natured, and good-intentioned Adam imprints squarely in the mind of viewers and demonstrates that Fraser’s range extends comfortably into romantic comedies. The film is among the best 90s romantic comedies and is required viewing for those studying the Fraser syllabus.

Rick O'Connell - The Mummy (1999)

In 1923, an Egyptologist teams up with American explorer, Rick O'Connell, to find the lost city of the dead, Hamunaptra. The two encounter ancient evils, ruthless bandits, and unimaginable riches on their quest.

Arguably, Fraser’s most well-known and beloved character, Rick O’Connell is the embodiment of 90s action studs. Fraser’s physicality and leading-man charm are on full display through O’Connell; smiling and quipping in one scene, and convincing audiences he could give Indiana Jones a run for his money in the next. This box office hit - often imitated but never duplicated - remains one of the best action-adventure films of the 90s, and prompted many back then to ask, “what can’t Brendan Fraser do?”

Alden Pyle - The Quiet American (2002)

In 1952, an aging British journalist and an American doctor named Alden Pyle fight an ideological and political battle in a war-embroiled Saigon, Vietnam. When a love triangle forms with a Vietnamese woman, their conflict boils over.

Though not his first foray into drama (see 1992’s School Ties), the slow-burning political thriller and Fraser’s role as Alden Pyle are testaments to his breadth as an actor, and his ability to hold his own amid Oscar-caliber performances around him. The film is raw and thought-provoking, and Fraser delivers a powerful and convincing turn as an idealist in an unideal world.

