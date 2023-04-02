Comedy has always been a vital part of our culture, with classic comedies that span decades and even centuries. These classics have paved the way for some of the most successful and entertaining movies of all time. While many classic comedies may be considered timeless, there are some that seem to only get better with age.

From The Princess Bride to Step Brothers, these movies have a unique ability to make us laugh while remaining relevant and enjoyable to watch today. These timeless classic comedies have stood the test of time, entertaining audiences for generations and remaining relevant even as society and culture change. They offer a much-needed escape and a reminder that laughter truly is the best medicine.

10 'Ghostbusters' (1984)

Directed by Ivan Reitman: a group of scientists: Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, and Egon Spengler starts a ghost-catching business in New York City to wage a high-tech battle with the supernatural for money. Finding a gateway to another dimension, they must save their home from complete destruction.

As an absolute classic, Ghostbusters leads the comedy genre with awesome nostalgic fun and groundbreaking special effects. Although it has its comedic charm, there is a slight element of ghostly spookiness that keeps your eyes glued to the screen. The hilarious performances by Billy Murray and Ernie Hudson provide very likable characters that spew out iconic one-liners that still hold up to this day.

9 'Dumb and Dumber' (1994)

Two dim-witted best friends, Lloyd Christmas (Jim Carrey) and Harry Dunne (Jeff Daniels) find a suitcase full of money that was left behind by one of his fares, Mary Swanson (Lauren Holly). Unaware of Swanson's involvement to a kidnapping, they decide to go on a road trip in order to return the suitcase to her and deal with the dangers that come along with it.

This slapstick comedy features over-the-top physical humor that make it simply too difficult not to laugh. Whether life is awesome or difficult, this movie is sure to get a laugh out of you. Its memorable soundtrack and quotable lines have complimented the movie so well, it's considered a true cult classic. No matter how many times its viewers watch it, they will never get tired of it.

8 'Groundhog Day' (1993)

A cynical weather forecaster, Phil Connors (Bill Murray) covers the Annual Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania. He suddenly finds himself stuck in time warp after getting caught in a blizzard he couldn't predict. He relives the same day over and over again until he does the right thing.

Groundhog Day is loved for its original concept of giving a fresh new take on a fantasy movie. Its good old fashion love story brings the movie to life with hidden meanings. The brilliant exploration of personal growth and dry humor makes this an instant classic. With outstanding performances by Murray and Annie MacDowell, it's no wonder people of all ages enjoy it.

7 'Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb' (1964)

This political satire explores the absurdity of the Cold Wars arms race. It follows a United States Air Force general who out of nowhere decides to order a preemptive nuclear attack on the Soviet Union for the communists conspiring against the American people. Meanwhile, the President of the United States and his advisors are attempting to stop it from starting a nuclear war.

Loosely based on Peter George's thriller novel, Red Alert, it is often considered one of the best comedies and satire ever made. As time passes, this comedy has become a breakthrough for the entire movie industry given its quirky visual effects and sensational script. It features brilliant performances by Peter Sellers, George C. Scott, and Slim Pickens, and remains a biting commentary on the dangers of nuclear war.

6 'Airplane!' (1980)

A spoof of the disaster movie, Zero Hour! follows the same plot, characters and a little of the dialogue. Ted Striker (Robert Hays), an ex-fighter pilot follows his ex-girlfriend, Elaine Dickinson (Julie Hagerty) during her first shift as a flight attendant. When the flight crew and some passengers become ill from food poisoning, Striker must safely land the plane.

Known for its use of surreal humor and reinvention of a comedy sub-genre, this movie takes shots at other disaster movies released in the 1970s. It features a hilarious ensemble cast that make the plot seem less important than the jokes spewed out. It's a non-stop barrage of sight gages and one-liners that remains a classic of the genre.

5 'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

This crime comedy follows Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski (Jeff Bridges), a Los Angeles slacker and avid bowler as he is assaulted due to mistaken identity of the millionaire of the same name. The millionaire hires The Dude to deliver the ransom for his kidnapped trophy wife. Plans go wrong when the Dude's friend, Walter Sobchak wants to keep the money for himself.

Loosely inspired by the work of Raymond Chandler, this genre-defying comedy takes weird into another level. Overtime, its eccentric characters, comedic dream sequences, and eclectic soundtrack have assisted to its now cult favorite status. Attention to this fast-paced story is a necessity in order to not miss The Big Lebowski's best quotes and keen details.

4 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Adapted from William Goldman's novel of the same name, it follows a swashbuckling farmhand, Westly (Cary Elwes) who goes on a mission with people he met along the way to rescue his true love, Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright) from the odious Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon).

As one of Rob Reiner's best works, this postmodern fairy tale preserves the narrative style of a grandfather reading the tale to his sick grandson. It tells a heart-wrenching romance story that transcends expectations through timeless storytelling and memorable performances by an all-star cast. The idea of a cult classic stands strong since the beginning of its initial release.

3 'Step Brothers' (2008)

Two middle-aged men, Brennan (Will Ferrell) and Dale (John C. Reilly) are forced to live together as stepbrothers when their parents decide to get married. The two brothers despised one another with all their being, which caused their parents to break off the marriage. Feeling terrible, the men force themselves to get along in order to reunite their parents.

Its outrageous humor, memorable quotes, and a hilarious supporting cast seal the deal on this comedy classic. Although this absurd buddy comedy is rated generally poorly, many of its viewers can't help but recommend it to their friends. Its premise is able to stand on its own, especially with Ferrell and Reilly's outstanding onscreen chemistry.

2 'When Harry Met Sally' (1989)

In 1977, Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) and Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) go on a cross-country drive together from Chicago to New York and bring up the question about whether men and women can simply stay as platonic friends. Ten years later, they meet again in a bookstore as they begin to explore staying as friends without sex becoming an issue.

This romantic comedy is considered the ideal New Year's celebration movie that explores whether men and women can be friends without falling in love, but never gives an answer. As one of the most realistic movies, the banter and charming performances add to its charm. It has become a classic of the genre and remains just as entertaining today as it was when it was first released.

1 'Some Like It Hot' (1959)

This beloved comedy from director Billy Wilder follows two male jazz musicians, Joe (Tony Curtis) and Jerry (Jack Lemmon), who witness a mob hit by Spats and his gang. Forced to go in hiding, the two decide to disguise themselves as women named Josephine and Daphne in order to join the all-female band, Sweet Sue and her Society Syncopators alongside Sugar (Marilyn Monroe).

Arguably one of the greatest comedy movies, it is a masterclass in comedic timing and features brilliant performances by the cast. The movie's witty dialogue and clever plot twists make it a timeless classic that is still hilarious today. As the years pass, it hasn't lost its comedic touch with one of the best closing lines and still manages to be a brilliant cinematic experience.

