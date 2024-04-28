Comedy is one of the most universal film genres with dozens of subgenres, such as screwball, romantic comedies, and dark comedies. Since the Silent Era, comedies have been popular among audiences and popularized by some of the earliest film stars, such as Charlie Chaplin and Harold Lloyd. Throughout film history, there have been many big names, including Bob Hope, Katharine Hepburn, and Irene Dunne, who had an immense influence on the genre.

Considering how far the comedy genre has come and evolved through the decades, it would be nothing close to what it is today without the talents of some of the best comedians, specifically those during the classic days of Hollywood. With iconic stars such as Cary Grant, Buster Keaton, and the Queen of Screwball Comedy, Carole Lombard, these are the 10 best classic comedy movie actors, ranked.

10 Lucille Ball

"The Long, Long Trailer," "The Facts of Life," and "Fancy Pants"

Most people know Lucille Ball from her hit sitcom, I Love Lucy, but during and after the series, she starred in a string of romantic comedies, deeming her to be one of the best comedic actresses of classic cinema. Ball was born in 1911 in New York and after working as a model, she started to perform on Broadway. She eventually signed a contract with RKO Pictures, appearing in several B-films, and even though some were successful, her film career never took off.

After the immense success of I Love Lucy, Ball took another shot at movies, starring alongside her then-husband, Desi Arnaz, in the 1954 romantic comedy, The Long, Long Trailer and Forever, Darling in 1956. When I Love Lucy ended in 1957, she continued to find work on the silver screen, reuniting with former co-star and comedy legend, Bob Hope, in the 1960 romantic comedy, The Facts of Life, as well as Yours, Mine and Ours co-starring Henry Fonda. While Ball may have not had great success in cinema, she still made exceptional contributions, earning her a spot as one of the best classic comedians.

9 Irene Dunne

"The Awful Truth," "My Favorite Wife," and "Theodora Goes Wild"

Irene Dunne was one of the biggest names during the Golden Age of Hollywood and even though she appeared in various genres, she is best known for her comedic roles. Dunne was born in 1898 in Kentucky and had aspirations for the stage at a young age. She initially wanted to be an opera singer, but after being rejected by The Met, she set her sights on Broadway, where she was spotted by an RKO talent scout. She made her film debut in the 1930 comedy musical, Leathernecking and also appeared in the popular 1936 musical Show Boat.

After musicals fizzled out, Dunne turned to comedy and took on her first leading comedic role in Theodora Goes Wild, which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. She found her niche in screwball and romantic comedies, notably with co-star Cary Grant, who she starred alongside in three classics, The Awful Truth, My Favorite Wife, and Penny Serenade. Despite earning five Academy Award nominations, Dunne never won and many consider her to be one of the most underappreciated and overshadowed leading ladies of Hollywood's Golden Age.

8 Bob Hope

"Road to Rio," "The Ghostbreakers," and "Road to Morocco"

With a career spanning almost eight decades, Bob Hope is one of the most memorable classic comedians of Hollywood's Golden Age who is best known for his Road to... comedies co-starring Bing Crosby. Born in 1903 in England, Hope and his family moved to the United States when he was four years old and grew up near Cleveland, Ohio. During the 1910s, Hope became a boxer, but by the early 1920s, he moved into show business, performing on the Vaudeville circuit as a comedian and dancer.

Hope eventually established himself on the Broadway stage and, in 1938, he moved to Hollywood after signing a contract with Paramount Pictures for the 1938 comedy musical, The Big Broadcast of 1938, co-starring W.C. Fields. Between 1940 and 1962, Hope starred with Bing Crosby and Dorothy Lamour in several Road to films, including Road to Rio and Road to Bali. After the release of Road to Singapore in 1940, Hope's film career took off, and became a pinnacle figure of the comedy genre, appearing with other classic comedians such as Katharine Hepburn and Lucille Ball, who he made four films with throughout his impressive career.

7 Doris Day

"Pillow Talk," "Move Over, Darling," 'Send Me No Flowers"