Jim Cummings is the modern-day Mel Blanc voicing hundreds of characters including Star Wars' Hondo Ohnaka, Taz from the Looney Tunes, and Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog series. Born in Youngstown, Ohio, Cummings has worked with various studios, but he started his career at Walt Disney Studios in the early 1980s.

Cummings has taken on established characters including Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, but he has also been featured in other Disney films such as The Lion KingandHercules. FromWho Framed Roger RabbittoThe Princess and the Frog,Jim Cummings lent his voice to these classic Disney movies.

'Hercules' (1997) - Nessus

Hercules is a half-mortal with extreme strength who finds out that he was stolen as a baby from his parents, Zeus and Hera, one night on Mount Olympus. If Hercules can prove himself to be a true hero then he can return home and reclaim his immortality as a God. As the young hero becomes a local hero, the God of the Underworld, Hades is about to set in motion his plan to take over Olympus.

As Hercules is traveling to Thebes, he encounters Meg, who's being aggressively pursued by Nessus, the River Minotaur and steps in to save her. Cummings gives the brutish Nessus a snarling growl that emphasizes the creatures' massive stature and presence. He also provides the voice for the elderly Thebes citizen among a group of traumatized people who Hercules meets first when he arrives.

'Aladdin' (1992) - Razoul

Aladdin's a street urchin who falls in love with Princess Jasmine but when he's wrongfully arrested by palace guards for kidnapping her, he's thrown into the dungeon. While behind bars, Aladdin meets an old beggar who asks him to retrieve a magical lamp for him in exchange for a reward that he guarantees will impress the princess. As Aladdin jumps at the too-good-to-be true offer, he's betrayed and trapped in the cave until he discovers a Genie in the lamp.

In the beginning of Aladdin, the titular hero is being chased by a group of guards led by Razoul. Razoul's the typical macho man whose bark is worse than his bite but still takes advantage of his position at any possible moment. Cummings returned as the head guard in follow-up films including The Return of Jafar and The King of Thievesas well as in the 1994 animated series.

'Darkingwing Duck' (1991) - Darkingwing Duck

By day, Drake Mallard is your typical everyday citizen. But by night, he is the superhero, Darkwing Duck, and assisted by his trusty sidekick, Launchpad McQuack. While the duck crusader fights crime and receives notoriety, he tries to also be a good parent and role model to his adopted daughter, Gosalyn.

Darkwing Duck is a parody of multiple comic book superheroes including Batman and The Shadow as well as a spin-off series of Disney's DuckTales. Cummings had already worked on other Disney animated series including Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers, but Darkwing Duck was his first series playing an original lead character. In 1992, the show earned a Daytime Emmy nomination and Cummings won the Annie Award for Voice Acting in the Field of Animation.

'Pocahontas' (1995) - Kekata & Chief Powhatan

When English ships invade American shores, Chief Powhatan tells his people and his high-spirited daughter, Pocahontas, to stay away from them. Pocahontas ignores her father and tries to get a look at the newcomers but doesn't expect to meet famed explorer, John Smith. When the two fall in love, the growing conflict between the American Indians and the English threatens to tear them apart.

In Pocahontas, Cummings was the singing-double for both Chief Powhatan and the wise medicine man, Kekata, but he never received credit for his work. Kekata and Powhatan are mainly voiced by American Indian actors, GordonTootoosis, who appeared in Legends of the Fall and Russell Means, who is known for The Last of the Mohicans and Natural Born Killers.

'The Tigger Movie' (2000) - Tigger

Winnie the Pooh and everyone eslse are building Eeyore a house for the winter but when Tigger gets in their way with his bouncing, it's destroyed. When asked why he couldn't go bounce with others like him, Tigger decides to search for his family and find out once and for all if he really is the only one.

Early on in his career, Cummings became the understudy for actor and former ventriloquist, Paul Winchell who had originally voiced Tigger since the 1970s. In 1999, Winchell announced his retirement at the age of 77 and passed the torch to Cummings. While the young actor had partially voiced the character, The Tigger Movie was the first time Tigger is voiced completely by Cummings.

'Bonkers' (1993) - Bonkers D. Bobcat

Bonkers, a former cartoon star, decides to leave his life of show business behind and become a police officer. The wacky bobcat patrols Tinseltown investigating cartoon-related crimes with his partner, Lucky Piquel, a hard-head cop who doesn't like cartoons.

Bonkers was partially inspired by Who Framed Roger Rabbit, which centers around a former detective who has an unknown grudge against cartoons. Like Roger, Cummings provided Bonkers with a similar silly and hyperactive personality as the rabbit but still managed to establish Bonkers as his own character. Cummings also took on the role of voicing Bonkers' partner, Lucky.

'The Lion King' (1994) - Ed

After the death of his father, Simba, the future king, is chased out of his home by hyenas and forced into the unknown. With the help of a fierce hula dancing meerkat and a sensitive warthog, Simba returns to rightfully take the throne and save his family from his uncle.

In The Lion King, Cummings provides the voice for Ed who doesn't have that many lines but is still a challenging character. Cummings can also be heard singing during the film's early song, Be Prepared. During recording, the voice of Scar, Jeremy Irons, strained his vocal cords and was unable to continue. Thankfully, Cummings was able to step in to finish the song with impeccable form.

'The Princess and the Frog' (2009) - Ray

Tiana's been working hard to open her own restaurant but when she kisses a frog prince in exchange for her it, she's turned into a frog as well. With help from of a trumpet playing alligator and a romantic firefly, they set off to find Mama Odie who can hopefully turn them back into humans.

The Princess and the Frog was the first time Cummings played a supporting role in a major motion picture as the firefly, Ray. With two musical numbers, Cummings shows off his impeccable vocal talent in this classic Disney fairytale especially when it comes to Ray's complex Southern accent that's one of the firefly's most memorable characteristics.

'A Goofy Movie' (1995) - Pete

Goofy's a single dad who means well, but always manage to embarrass his teenage son, Max. After getting in trouble at school, Goofy thinks Max needs some father-son time and plans a surprise cross-country fishing trip. Max is the opposite of excited about the unexpected getaway as it puts a damper on his plans with his long-time crush, Roxanne.

Cummings voices Goofy's friend, Pete, who's another classic Disney character that Cummings took over. Pete first appeared in 1934 and was originally voiced by Billy Bletcher. But while other actors have voiced the character in various shows and video games including Arthur Burghardt, Cummings was officially given the role in 1992 for the animated series, Goof Troop.

'The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh' (1988) - Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh's a silly bear who find himself in sticky situations and fun-filled adventures with Christopher Robin and his friends. Between his days in the Hundred Acre Wood and exploring the world beyond, Pooh's always off somewhere but not before grabbing a "smackerel" of honey.

Cummings took over the role of Winnie the Pooh from original voice-actor Sterling Holloway, who is another Disney legend voicing characters including the Cheshire Cat from Alice in WonderlandandKaa fromThe Jungle Book. Prior to Cummings being cast, Hal Smith, the original voice of Owl, had also partially voiced the lovable bear.

