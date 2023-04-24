Walt Disney was an innovative filmmaker and vital pioneer of the animation industry who gave audiences classics such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Peter Pan and Cinderella. Through the years, Walt Disney Pictures never lost sight of Disney's legacy and continued to push the boundaries of animation and storytelling producing some of the company's greatest films including The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast.

While Disney is known for their visual masterpieces and iconic characters, their animated features are also widely recognized for its memorable songs and Oscar winning-soundtracks. With music from Disney legends like The Sherman Brothers and Howard Ashman to performances by top-recording artists including Elton John and Steve Wonder, these are the best soundtracks from Disney animated classics, ranked!

10 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was not only Disney's first film but also the first full-length animated feature that was a major box-office success for Disney. The film is known for its iconic songs including 'Heigh-Ho,' 'Someday My Prince Will Come' and 'Whistle While You Work,' and went on to earn an Oscar nomination for Best Musical Score as well as an Honorary Oscar.

At the time, Disney didn't have its own music publishing company, and all of its early songs and music went through Bourne Co. Music Publishers. Today, the company still owns the publishing rights to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and several others including Pinocchio and Dumbo. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was also the first American film to have a soundtrack released with a feature film.

9 'Cinderella' (1950)

World War II had caused Disney to lose its connections to the international film market and after several box office flops, the studio was in financial distress and massive debt. Cinderella was the studio's saving grace becoming Disney's largest success since Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The movie earned three Academy Award nominations including Best Original Song for 'Bibbidi- Bobbidi- Boo.'

By this time, Disney had launched its own music company making Cinderella its first soundtrack. The soundtrack was also one of the first to use multiple tracks for vocals. The voice of Cinderella, Ilene Woods, recorded three separate tracks to harmonize with herself while singing, 'Oh, Sing Sweet Nightingale.'

8 'The Jungle Book' (1967)

The Jungle Book was Disney's 19th feature film as well as the last project Walt Disney worked on before passing away in 1966. The film features eight original songs, seven of them written by brothers, Robert and Richard Sherman. Oddly enough, one of The Jungle Book's most popular songs, 'The Bare Necessities' was the only song included in the movie written by longtime Disney collaborator, Terry Gilkyson.

The Jungle Book was a smash at the box office earning over 20 million dollars worldwide making it the most successful animated feature released during its initial release. While the movie received an Oscar nomination for 'The Bare Necessities,' the Academy president and classic Hollywood star, Gregory Peck, had lobbied for the movie to be nominated for Best Picture but was unsuccessful.

7 'Hercules' (1997)

The soundtrack for Hercules was composed by Disney legend, Alan Menken, and lyricist, David Zippel, and also marked the last movie of Disney's Renaissance era to feature music by Menken. Compared to Disney's previous films like The Lion King and Pocahontas, Hercules wasn't as financially successful, but it did earn praise for its music and all-star cast performances specifically James Woods as Hades.

The soundtrack was inspired by gospel music and Broadway show tunes and also includes a version of the film's Oscar-nominated song, 'Go the Distance' by Michael Bolton. Hercules has since earned a reputation as one of Disney's most underrated movies as well as most overlooked soundtracks with catchy songs including 'Zero to Hero' and 'I Won't Say I'm in Love.'

6 'Tarzan' (1999)

Tarzan was the tenth and final film in Disney's Renaissance era and features several songs written and performed by Phil Collins. Unlike other Disney animated features, none of the lead characters in Tarzan sing and instead, Collins serves as the narrator with songs like 'Strangers Like Me,' 'Son of Man' and 'Two Worlds' that are performed throughout the film.

Upon its initial release, Tarzan was Disney's first animated feature to place number one at the box office since Pocahontas and went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Song for, 'You'll Be in My Heart.' Tarzan might not follow the traditional Disney blueprints of an animated musical but Collins' contribution of endearing melodies and thrilling ballads make it a top Disney soundtrack.

5 'Mulan' (1998)

Mulan broke new ground in Disney storytelling exploring the themes of family and honor while also preserving the traditional musical format. The film's soundtrack consists of humorous narrative songs including 'Honor to Us All' and 'A Girl Worth Fighting For,' as well as a title song, 'True to Your Heart' performed by 98 Degrees and Stevie Wonder.

The film's famous song, 'Reflection,' performed by newcomer, Christina Aguilera, earned praise from audiences and has been credited with launching Aguilera's career. Former 70s teen idol, Donny Osmond, had unsuccessfully auditioned for the speaking role of Hercules in Hercules, but instead was cast as the singing voice of Shang in Mulan performing the epic montage theme, 'I'll Make a Man Out of You.'

4 'The Lion King' (1994)

Lyricist, Tim Rice, had been working with Menken on Aladdin when he was first asked to compose the music for The Lion King. Rice accepted under the condition that he could choose his composing partner and when his first choice, Menken, was unavailable, he turned to British superstar, Elton John. Rice wanted to create a soundtrack that was similar to the humorous and playful songs from The Jungle Book with songs that would appeal to both kids and adults.

With a score composed by Hans Zimmer, Rice and John wrote five original showstopping songs including 'The Circle of Life,' 'Be Prepared' and 'Hakuna Matata.' The film's soundtrack was the fourth-best-selling album of the year on the Billboard 200 and according to USA Today, is also the only animated film soundtrack to be certified Diamond. The Lion King earned several Oscar nominations winning both Original Musical Score and Best Original Song for 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight.

3 'The Little Mermaid' (1989)

Disney's animation department was in desperate need of a hit and while working on The Great Mouse Detective in 1985, directors, John Musker and Ron Clements started developing the script for The Little Mermaid. Once they got the green light, they brought in the musical team of Ashman and Menken who composed a Broadway-styled production that mirrored Disney's earlier animated features. The Little Mermaid was an unexpected success that not only saved the animation department but also laid the foundation for Disney's future animated films.

Menken and Ashman composed several iconic Disney songs including 'Under the Sea,' 'Kiss the Girl' and the film's signature song, 'A Part of Your World' which was surprisingly almost cut from the film. According to the voice of Ariel, Jodi Benson, Jeffrey Katzenberg, felt kids would be bored during the scene and wanted it scrapped, but Ashman insisted that the song played a vital role in the film's theme as well as Ariel's character.

2 'Aladdin' (1992)

Disney's animated features continued their winning streak with Aladdin which was originally pitched by Ashman to Katzenberg back in 1988. Aladdin was the third and final Disney film Menken and Ashman collaborated on as Ashman died during the film's production in 1991. Rice was then brought in to help Menken finish the music but three of Ashman's songs made the final cut including Robin Williams' notorious musical numbers, 'A Friend Like Me' and 'Prince Ali.'

The film's soundtrack earned four Oscar nominations going on to win for both Best Original Score and Best Original Song for the romantic duet, 'A Whole New World.' The version of the song performed by Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle, which can be heard during the film's closing credits, was Disney's first song to a Grammy Award for Best Song of the Year.

1 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

Beauty and the Beast is one of the greatest animated films of all time with an equally brilliant soundtrack by Menken and Ashman. After the success of The Little Mermaid, Menken and Ashman took the lead on Beauty and the Beast, but some of their songs went through several rewrites including the film's title song performed by Angela Lansbury. Menken and Ashman had originally intended the song to be a rock-oriented tune before changing it to a romantic ballad.

When asked to sing to the song, Lansbury wasn't sure she had the right voice for it and after being convinced to sing at least one rendition, she had the entire studio in tears. The song went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Song. The filmalso won Best Original Scoreearning a total of six Academy Award nominations including Best Picture makingBeauty and the Beast the first animated feature ever to be nominated in the category.

