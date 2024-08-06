The film noir genre cuts to the core of the cynical detectives, the criminal underworld, and dangerous femme fatales, making it one of the most intriguing film genres of all time. Originating from German Expressionism, the film noir genre was spawned in the United States from the popularity of pulp fiction and detective novels, reaching a pinnacle height during the 1940s with classic films such as The Maltese Falcon, The Big Heat, and Laura. While the plots and performances of these films have cemented them as some of the best in cinema history, they would be nothing without the visionary filmmakers behind the camera.

Almost every classic Hollywood director ventured into film noir one way or another, but some notable directors, like John Huston, Fritz Lang, and Billy Wilder, are considered to be masters of the iconic genre. Between their solid visual storytelling and bold direction, these film noir directors had the magic touch and reign as some of the greatest directors in classic film noir movies today. From names such as Raoul Walsh, Alfred Hitchcock, and Michael Curtiz, these are the ten best film noir directors, ranked.

10 Carol Reed

Popular movies: 'The Third Man' (1949), 'Odd Man Out' (1947), and 'Walk Softly, Stranger' (1950)

Carol Reed was an English director and producer who helmed some of the greatest British film noir movies, including Odd Man Out and The Third Man, starring Orson Welles and Joseph Cotten. Reed was born in London and as a teenager, he initially pursued a career in acting, but after becoming the personal assistant to writer, Edgar Wallace, he felt that he was more suited behind the camera as a writer. After Wallace's death in 1932, Reed landed a job as a dialogue director for the Associated Talking Pictures company, where his career as a filmmaker began to flourish.

By the 1940s, Reed had established himself as one of the best film noir directors with Odd Man Out starring James Mason, making the director the first recipient of the BAFTA Award for Best British Film. While Reed is well-known for his classic film noir, he also directed the 1968 classic musical, Oliver!, which earned eleven Academy Award nominations, winning several Oscars, including Best Director for Reed. Reed became the second British director to be knighted for his work and, considering his film, The Third Man, was named the greatest British film noir by the British Film Institute, he is without a doubt one of the best directors of the genre in cinema history.

9 Edward Dmytryk

Popular movies: 'Murder, My Sweet' (1944), 'Crossfire' (1947), and 'Cornered' (1945)

Edward Dmytryk was one of the most prominent film noir directors during the 1940s, directing several highly influential films in the genre, including Murder, My Sweet, and Crossfire. The Canadian-born filmmaker moved to Los Angeles as a child and, while attending Hollywood High School, he worked as a messenger for the Famous Players-Lasky production company. By the age of thirty-one, Dmytryk had become an American citizen as well as a promising young director who made his directorial debut with the 1935 Western, The Hawk.

In the early 1940s, Dmytryk signed a contract with RKO Pictures where he directed several films before finding his niche in the film noir genre with Murder, My Sweet and Cornered. In 1947, he directed Crossfire, which was a massive success for the studio and earned Dmytryk an Oscar nomination for Best Director. Dmytryk became one of the unfortunate filmmakers of the Hollywood Ten who were technically blacklisted for refusing to testify in front of the House of Un-American Activities Committee, but despite his refusal, he was one of few directors who continued to work and direct an array of popular films, including Raintree County starring Elizabeth Taylor, and Montgomery Clift and William Holden's Alvarez Kelly.

8 Michael Curtiz

Popular movies: 'Mildred Pierce' (1945), 'Angels with Dirty Faces' (1938), and 'Flamingo Road' (1949)