Film noir is one of the most popular film genres that initially gained notoriety in the United States during the 1930s as a result of the rise in pulp fiction and detective novels. Known for its black-and-white cinematography, cynical undertones, and hard-boiled characters, film noir continues to captivate film fans today with classics such as The Maltese Falcon, Gilda, and White Heat. The genre features numerous notable titles, but some film noirs, including The Big Heat and Double Indemnity, are timeless entertainment.

When it comes to classic film noir, there are plenty of potential pictures that audiences enjoy watching more than once, but some simply fall into a category of their own as being worthy of more than one viewing. From Howard Hawks' iconic The Big Sleep starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, to Otto Preminger's Oscar-winning film, Laura, these are the ten most rewatchable classic film noir movies, ranked!

10 'The Big Sleep' (1946)

Director: Howard Hawks

Humphrey Bogart stars as private investigator Philip Marlowe, who is summoned to a mansion in Los Angeles where he is hired by General Sternwood (Charles Waldron) to sort out a series of personal debts by his rebellious daughter, Carmen (Martha Vickers). Before Marlowe departs, he meets Carmen's older sister, Vivian (Lauren Bacall), who suspects her father has hired Marlowe for another undisclosed reason. When people known to the Sternwoods begin to turn up dead, Marlowe soon finds himself way in over his head in his investigation.

The Big Sleep is based on Raymond Chandler's 1939 novel of the same name and features Bogart as one of the author's most iconic literary characters to ever grace the silver screen. The film is known for its complex plot that initially may be hard for audiences to follow, making it an essential film noir that usually requires more than one viewing. While the plot intertwines a series of blackmail and murders, Bogart and Bacall are the main allure to this film, captivating audiences with their electric chemistry and sultry attraction in their second film together.

9 'Strangers on a Train' (1951)

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

While a famous tennis player, Guy Haines (Farley Granger), is on a train, he divulges his frustration about his cheating wife refusing to give him a divorce to a seemingly harmless stranger, Bruno Anthony (Robert Walker). Unbeknownst to Haines, Anthony takes their conversation as an initiative to murder his wife and as the police zero in on Haines as the primary suspect, his troubles reach new heights as Anthony expects Haines to return the favor by murdering his father.

Alfred Hitchcock's Strangers on a Train is an essential Hitchcock thriller that is noted for its unyielding level of suspense and twists, making it one of the most rewatchable classic film noirs. While the overall cast is phenomenal, Walker's performance as the deranged Anthony is something to behold, as he portrays a cross between a sophisticated gentleman and a psychopathic madman that is, without a doubt, the film's most intriguing element.

8 'The Big Heat' (1953)

Director: Fritz Lang

When a police officer commits suicide, Detective Dave Bannion (Glenn Ford) isn't fully convinced and, despite his superior's warning to back off, he continues to look into the incident. His investigation leads him to the officer's mistress, and after speaking to her, he soon uncovers a connection of corruption within the ranks of local authorities to the notorious mobster, Mike Lagana (Alexander Scourby), ultimately putting Bannion and his family in mortal danger.

The Big Heat is an essential detective film noir directed by Fritz Lang that also stars Lee Marvin, Gloria Grahame, and Jocelyn Brando. Lang, who is a master of conveying the delightfully dark underworld of the genre, depicts a gripping mystery that's guaranteed to keep audiences' attention from beginning to end, never wanting to miss a moment of this intricate murder mystery. On top of the solid plot, the performances also reign as some of the finest in the genre, notably Grahame as a bad girl trying to make good who effortlessly runs away with the film.

7 'Gilda' (1946)

Director: Charles Vidor

When an American gambler, Johnny Farrell (Glenn Ford), is caught cheating in a casino in Argentina, he manages to talk his way out of trouble and convinces the owner, Ballin Mundson (George Macready), to give him a job. The two form a mutual respect for one another, but their dynamic changes when Farrell is asked to keep an eye on Mundson's gorgeous new bride, Gilda (Rita Hayworth), who happens to be Farrell's ex-girlfriend.

The classic film noir, Gilda, is considered to be Hayworth's signature role that made her a cinematic icon. Ford and Hayworth are the definition of toxicity, portraying the epitome of a love-and-hate relationship that is undeniably tantalizing for audiences who can't avoid becoming invested in the torrid ex-lovers. Initially, Gilda earned mixed reviews from film critics and audiences, but through the years, it has gained immense support and today, ranks as a cult classic in the film noir genre.

6 'Shadow of a Doubt' (1943)

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Charles Oakley (Joseph Cotten) is a charming bachelor who travels to Santa Rosa, California to visit his family. His unexpected arrival delights the family, especially his niece, Charlotte (Teresa Wright), or Charlie, as everyone calls her, who adores her Uncle Charlie. While Charlie is excited about spending time with her uncle, her emotions quickly turn to terror when she starts to believe he is the notorious serial killer, the Merry Widow Killer, who the police are searching for in town.

Cotten, who was known for his straight, supporting roles, goes against type in Hitchcock's thrilling noir Shadow of a Doubt as the sinister Uncle Charlie, depicting a classic Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde persona. Between his good looks and dashing demeanor, Cotten is the perfect choice to portray an unsuspecting murderer who tactfully hides under the disguise of his all-American-loving family. Out of all the Master of Suspense's films, Shadow of a Doubt was his favorite, and due to its ever-growing intensity and unwavering tension between Cotten and Wright, it's easy to see why.

5 'White Heat' (1949)

Director: Raoul Walsh

After robbing a train, a gang leader, Cody Jarret (James Cagney) and his men hide out, but once he's picked up by cops, he manages to plead guilty to a lesser crime and successfully avoids a more severe sentence. While inside the joint, Jarrett is befriended by his cellmate, Hank (Edmond O'Brien) who, unbeknownst to Jarret, is an undercover agent. After Jarret breaks out with Hank in tow, he plans his next heist unaware that the police are hot on his trail.

In Raoul Walsh's White Heat, Cagney stars as one of the genre's greatest villains, Cody Jarret, and reigns as one of the star's most memorable and monumental performances. Cagney is well-known for his multifaceted tough guy roles, but unlike his other characters, Jarrett has little to no redeeming qualities, which ultimately sets the character apart from the rest. Cagney is joined by an excellent supporting cast who each convey a crucial part in this ruthless noir, ending with a final scene that just alone makes it one of the most rewatchable film noir movies.

4 'Sunset Boulevard' (1950)

Director: Billy Wilder

When an aspiring screenwriter, Joe Gillis (William Holden), meets an aging silent film star, Norma Desmond (Gloria Swanson), he agrees to write her a script that will revitalize her career on the silver screen. Even though Gillis knows Desmond's fame flickered out a long time ago, Desmond's hospitality and expensive gifts cause Gillis to keep the charade going, but when Desmond's appreciation turns into obsession, Gillis realizes he may have bitten off more than he can chew.

Swanson is a force to be reckoned with in Billy Wilder's Sunset Boulevard as she develops from a sympathetic, lonely woman to an insatiable and possessive woman who eventually becomes detached from reality. While Swanson is the highlight of this most rewatchable noir film, Holden is equally just as brilliant as his co-star. While the film's plot may be familiar territory to some, Wilder opts for a non-linear style of storytelling, adding a unique quality to what many consider to be one of the greatest movies of all time.

3 'The Maltese Falcon' (1941)

Director: John Huston

In San Francisco, private eye, Sam Spade (Humphrey Bogart) is hired by a mysterious woman, Miss Wonderly (Mary Astor), who asks him to track down her sister who she believes has taken off with a man. When Spade's partner winds up murdered, trouble continues to follow Spade who soon discovers Miss Wonderly is one of several characters who are all in search of a priceless jewel-encrusted statue known as the Maltese Falcon. As Spade finds himself tangled in a web of deception or greed, he realizes the only way he can escape is if he finds the statue before anyone else.

John Huston made his directorial debut with The Maltese Falcon, which was also a significant role that solidified Bogart as a promising leading man among audiences. The Maltese Falcon is a top-tier noir that never ceases to get old for classic film fans, mainly due to its stellar supporting cast which also consists of Ward Bond, Peter Lorre, and Sydney Greenstreet in his feature film debut. Between Huston's exquisite and artistic direction and the overall showstopping performances, The Maltese Falcon contends to be the stuff that dreams are made of.

2 'Double Indemnity' (1944)

Director: Billy Wilder

When an insurance salesman, Walter Neff (Fred MacMurray), meets the beautiful bombshell, Phyllis Dietrichson (Barbara Stanwyck), they develop a steamy affair and soon, they begin to scheme how they can get rid of Dietrichson's husband (Tom Powers) and live off the fraudulent accident claim. After managing to bump her husband off, his daughter (Jean Heather) notifies an insurance investigator, Barton Keyes (Edward G. Robinson), and relays her concerns about her father's sudden demise. As Keyes looks further into the matter, he begins to unravel Neff and Dietrichson's sinful plot of murder, deception, and greed.

Double Indemnity is considered to be one of the all-time best film noir movies and is noted for Stanwyck's performance as the fabulous femme fatale, Dietrichson, who is as bad as they come. The movie features Stanwyck, MacMurray, and Robinson in against-type parts, which is mainly what makes Double Indemnity a one-of-a-kind film noir that can be seen time and time again. The film was a major success, earning seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress, cementing Double Indemnity as a must-see 1940s classic film.

1 'Laura' (1944)

Director: Otto Preminger