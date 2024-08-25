Sure, enough time has passed to ensure gangster movies released during the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s are now classics (see The Godfather, Scarface, and Goodfellas respectively), but what about before then? Going back say 60 years or more shows that the genre thrived earlier than what some may expect, with noteworthy movies about organized crime made in both Hollywood and outside of it as far back as the 1920s and ‘30s.

The following films will hopefully demonstrate this, with the most “recent” of the bunch being from 1962. Also, some might stretch the definition of “gangster movie” a little, but so long as there are characters who are gangsters, gang members, or relevant to organized crime in some capacity, the movie can be featured here. If a great crime movie made before 1963 isn't here, it’s probably because it wasn’t quite gangster-related enough (sorry, On the Waterfront).

10 'Little Caesar' (1931)

Director: Mervyn LeRoy

Though it might feel a little primitive and simple, even compared to other gangster movies of the 1930s and 1940s, you can’t really talk about the genre’s classics without mentioning Little Caesar. It tells a straightforward (and eventually well-worn) rise-and-fall story, being about a low-level criminal defeating foes and competitors to obtain great power and wealth, only to then himself become a target, and in turn, experience an inevitable collapse.

Little Caesar stands out for doing all this earlier than most other gangster films (at least in the U.S.), doing so in a runtime of under 80 minutes, and for being something of a star-making role for Edward G. Robinson, as far as lead performances went. It was a movie that walked so other gangster films could run, and is thereby a must-watch for fans of the genre, regardless of how some parts might feel somewhat basic through modern-day eyes.

9 'Drunken Angel' (1948)

Director: Akira Kurosawa

Japanese films about organized crime tend to involve the Yakuza in some capacity, with Drunken Angel being one of the earlier movies to deal with such an organization. It’s initially about the unlikely bond that forms between an injured gangster and a doctor who treats him, and the complications that ensue when the gang member’s old boss gets out of jail and tries to reconnect.

It was an early film by Akira Kurosawa and, though not one of his very best, still stands as pretty strong/effective overall. Drunken Angel also boasts very good performances from two of Kurosawa’s favorite actors: Toshirō Mifune (as the gangster) and Takashi Shimura (as the doctor), with the film overall showing promise of the greatness to come, for Kurosawa and his lead actors here alike.

8 'The Public Enemy' (1931)

Director: William A. Wellman

Released just a few months after Little Caesar, The Public Enemy is another very early and historically significant American gangster movie, not to mention one that’s a little stronger overall than Little Caesar. James Cagney’s the lead here, with his rise in power being complicated by the fact that he does so alongside a similarly ambitious friend, both longing for the wealth and power that eluded them earlier in life.

The Public Enemy was referenced heavily in The Sopranos (footage of it was featured at one point), with links between how both film and show detail a mobster’s experiences, and the way both balance criminality with family. The Public Enemy still retains a level of grit and dramatic heft, and its furthering of the gangster genre helped demonstrate that Little Caesar was no fluke.

7 'Dr. Mabuse, the Gambler' (1922)

Director: Fritz Lang

The definition of gangster movie gets stretched a little here, by including Dr. Mabuse, the Gambler, but it’s hard to resist shouting out such a behemoth of a crime film. This silent epic runs for about four and a half hours, and largely holds up over a century on from release, telling a complex story about a powerful criminal organization led by the titular Dr. Mabuse, and a police commissioner’s desperate attempts to shut them down.

The whole thing is a bit of a cat-and-mouse kind of narrative, with some wild twists and turns throughout to ensure the entire film stays interesting for such a long time. Dr. Mabuse, the Gambler might be hard to recommend to those who don’t like silent movies, but it’s admirable for what it was able to achieve so long ago, and for the way it paved the way for an even better sequel.

6 'The Testament of Dr. Mabuse' (1933)

Director: Fritz Lang

That even better sequel to Dr. Mabuse, the Gambler was The Testament of Dr. Mabuse, once more directed by Fritz Lang, this time more than a decade on from his 1922 epic. Enough time had passed for The Testament of Dr. Mabuse to be a talkie, rather than a silent film, with this likely assisting in the pacing (no more title cards), ensuring this film is now only about two hours.

The plot here is even more unpredictable, with a gang of criminals still causing trouble, and the titular Dr. Mabuse being more shadowy and difficult to capture than ever before. The Testament of Dr. Mabuse has aged extremely well, and its influence on the crime, psychological thriller, and mystery genres proves easy to appreciate.

5 'Scarface' (1932)

Director: Howard Hawks

As a filmmaker, there seemed to be few genres Howard Hawks couldn’t successfully direct in, the gangster genre included, as demonstrated by Scarface. This film got a little bigger (and arguably even better) than Little Caesar and The Public Enemy, all the while telling the same core story about a rise-and-fall, with a little more of The Public Enemy, thanks to also making family play a part.

The 1980s version of Scarface is more well-known nowadays, but it’s easy to imagine this take on the story delivering a similar amount of impact back in the 1930s; it likely would’ve been a shock to the senses. The ferocity and explosiveness of Scarface still give it a certain kick when watched, even today, and it’s considered one of the best early talkie crime movies for good reason.

4 'The Roaring Twenties' (1939)

Director: Raoul Walsh

James Cagney was paired remarkably well with Humphrey Bogart in The Roaring Twenties, a film from the late 1930s that represented another step forward for American gangster movies. It’s about two men who become bootleggers during the Prohibition era, initially having a partnership, but finding that bond tested the more successful they get at distributing then-illegal liquor.

It’s the dynamic of the two lead stars here that really helped The Roaring Twenties, with it ultimately standing out and feeling like more than just another rise-and-fall crime movie (not that there’s anything wrong with those). It hits all the beats you'd want it to hit, and does so in some less-than-expected ways, too. It’s an overall winner, feeling exciting, well-paced for a film of its age, and being suitably emotional, too.

3 'Le Doulos' (1962)

Director: Jean-Pierre Melville

Le Doulos was directed by Jean-Pierre Melville, a French filmmaker perhaps best known for Le Samourai and heist movies like The Red Circle. Le Doulos proves to be something of a heist film, too, but also feels willing to stray outside of the structure that such a movie can provide. There’s a heavy mystery element to this, too, with plenty of characters, shadowy motives, and startling plot twists.

It’s also noteworthy for starring Jean-Paul Belmondo, who was undoubtedly great at playing criminals and gangsters on-screen, and proved to be a reliable anchor for Le Doulos. It’s one of the best Jean-Pierre Melville films, but also arguably one of the more underrated, with the thrills and narrative turns still feeling fresh and exciting; age has not withered such aspects of this one.

2 'White Heat' (1949)

Director: Raoul Walsh

The classic Hollywood gangster movie pretty much peaked with White Heat, which is one of the best films of the entire 1940s, without a doubt. James Cagney went bigger and wilder with his lead performance here than he’d done before, with his character being one of the most terrifying and volatile criminals of any crime movie made before about 1960… and he’s the protagonist throughout.

It's such a fiery movie that it also functions as a genuinely great thriller on top of being a gangster movie, and the filmmakers weren’t messing around or being deceitful by giving it an appropriately explosive title like White Heat. It can get kind of grandiose and bombastic at points, but that heightened energy actually makes White Heat feel more ahead of its time than dated. It’s great and surprisingly timeless stuff.

1 'Rififi' (1955)

Director: Jules Dassin

Rififi is technically more of a heist movie than a gangster film, but there is still a gang of criminals that need to be assembled for the heist in question, and the lead character clashes with a gangster of a more traditional kind, too. It’s a slow-burn movie, but there are always conflicts and sources of tension throughout, and, once they boil over, Rififi packs a punch.

The heist sequence also could well be the best ever filmed, or is at least right up there as a contender. Everything about Rififi is dynamite, really. It’s all effortlessly cool and tremendously influential, and it’s probably easier to find subsequent heist movies that don’t reference it in some way than films within that subgenre that do. Regardless of how you want to classify it as a crime movie, it’s excellent.

