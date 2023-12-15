In the final years of the Prohibition era, and right around the time The Great Depression was beginning to wreak economic havoc, the gangster genre started to get particularly popular in America. With various aspects of society in flux, perhaps there was a catharsis for audiences in seeing rebellious and charismatic anti-heroes fighting the world and (sometimes) getting what they wanted.

Or, perhaps more cynically, maybe there was a desire to make these kinds of rise-and-fall gangster movies to deter struggling people from committing crimes, arguably serving moralistic societal functions. Perhaps it's a little of both, or maybe certain gangster films from this era can be enjoyed one way more than another. Either way, these black-and-white films about, appropriately enough, black-and-white morality were exceedingly popular during the 1930s and into the 1940s too, to some extent. The following titles are the best gangster movies from this Golden Age of Hollywood, ranked below from good to great.

10 'Dillinger' (1945)

Director: Max Nosseck

The most famous movie about infamous bank robber/gangster John Dillinger is probably 2009's Public Enemies, which can't quite count itself as one of Michael Mann's truly great movies. Those wanting a more direct and arguably more satisfying film about the same man living the same life (albeit with some historical liberties taken) ought to check out the underrated 1945 gangster flick simply called Dillinger.

Dillinger runs for a minuscule 70 minutes, so even if it wanted to waste the viewer's time, it would probably find itself struggling to do so. It tells a crime-filled and action-packed story with a fast pace and an overall no-nonsense attitude to just about everything. Some may see it as too simple or small-scale, but others might find these qualities help it hit the spot. Also, an interesting bit of trivia: the title character is played by a young Lawrence Tierney, whose best-known role came nearly 50 years later, when he played Joe Cabot in 1992's Reservoir Dogs.

9 'Little Caesar' (1931)

Director: Mervyn LeRoy

The 1931 release of Little Caesar makes it one of the earliest and most definitive films within this grouping of classic American gangster movies released in the 1930s and '40s. It stars Edward G. Robinson, a classic Hollywood tough guy-type actor who shows up numerous times throughout gangster movies of this era. In the lead role here, he plays a relatively small-scale gangster who aspires to reach the top and be the kind of guy who gives the smaller hoods orders.

He reaches it at a point, but like always, it comes with a cost, and it only seems like a matter of time before everything ends up crumbling down around him. Little Caesar helped codify this kind of simple yet effective "rise-and-fall" gangster movie storyline, and if one is to continue exploring other films from this genre released in the 10 to 20 years following Little Caesar, one better get used to seeing a fair few spins on this narrative.

8 'The Killers' (1946)

Director: Robert Siodmak

Not to be mixed up with the 2023 David Fincher crime/thriller that's about just one Killer, The Killers (no, not the guys who sang "Mr. Brightside," either) is another kind of beast altogether. As a 1940s release, it's perhaps more of a film noir kind of crime movie than one crime film that could specifically be called a "gangster movie," yet much of it still fits in with those other aforementioned classics, and gangsters do play a role in the overall story.

The Killers revolves around a large group of shady characters, some betraying others while certain people find themselves wanting the truth, only for such a thing to elude them. It all gets intentionally complex and hazy, beyond the sense that a young and beautiful woman could well be at the center of most of it. It's a stylish, sharp, and well-paced classic from the 1940s, and will scratch the itch of anyone who's after a gangster/film noir hybrid movie.

7 'High Sierra' (1941)

Director: Raoul Walsh

Not quite up there with the very best movies of the 1940s, but also not too far off, High Sierra is a largely satisfying and appropriately dramatic crime film. Humphrey Bogart (right around the point in his career when he was becoming a huge star) plays a man who gets pardoned from jail in the film's opening. However, he doesn't spend long living his post-prison life in peace, given he's willing to stop at nothing to get right back to robbing the sorts of places he did before his time in prison.

High Sierra does a good job of staying suspenseful throughout most of its runtime, because once the central crime goes down, the consequences are explored in rather unflinching detail. It's willing to spend a long time building things up, and trusting the audience to know that the explosive payoff will be worth it. Thankfully, it's unlikely many gangster movie fans will come away from this one disappointed.

6 'Angels with Dirty Faces' (1938)

Director: Michael Curtiz

In 1942, this movie's director (Michael Curtiz) and one of its stars (Humphrey Bogart) teamed up to make the war/romance/drama movie Casablanca, an arguably perfect film. Four years earlier, Angels with Dirty Faces came out, and though it can't quite be considered perfect, it is very good for a gangster movie of its era. It stars James Cagney, who's another one of those iconic actors associated with 1930s/'40s crime movies (alongside Bogart and the aforementioned Edward G. Robinson).

Narratively, it follows two childhood friends who grow up to become very different people: one a fearsome and well-respected gangster, and the other a priest, who's opposed to violent acts and crime in general. The conflict between the two proves interesting and even quite emotional when it needs to be, and the contrasting of two different men within the confines of a gangster movie helps this one stand out among the others that are more concerned with a rise-and-fall story centered on just one figure.

5 'The Petrified Forest' (1936)

Director: Archie Mayo

Before his various movies with Lauren Bacall, before Casablanca, before High Sierra, and even before Angels with Dirty Faces, Humphrey Bogart played an unusually despicable villain in The Petrified Forest. Here, he's largely devoid of the charisma that makes even his shadier characters sometimes easy to root for, and it's fascinating to see him play an outright antagonist in one of his earlier films.

Narratively, The Petrified Forest gets pretty intense overall, befitting the adjective present in its title. Two people at a diner begin to realize they have feelings for each other, only for everything to be thrown into chaos when a dangerous criminal/killer takes everyone inside hostage. It's a disquieting movie where an explosion at some point is inevitable; you just don't know when. Also, beyond Bogart, the rest of the cast certainly impresses, given the two leads are played by Leslie Howard and Bette Davis.

4 'The Public Enemy' (1931)

Director: William A. Wellman

A classic gangster movie specifically referenced in the classic crime/drama TV series The Sopranos (Tony's shown watching the film in season 3), The Public Enemy is another early and exceptional Golden Age of Hollywood gangster film starring James Cagney. He plays a young and ambitious gangster who, alongside a close friend, rises through the ranks and ends up achieving a great amount of success at bootleggers in Chicago.

To no viewer's surprise, the good times don't last forever, and things start to burn down around the lead characters as things go on. It's a movie about how, when you're on top, you're always going to be a target in someone's eyes, and how everyone, no matter how tough they seem, has weaknesses. The Public Enemy's kind of bleak, but for its time, it's easy to admire it as a powerful and probably even shocking story, and an overall top-tier classic gangster flick.

3 'The Roaring Twenties' (1939)

Director: Raoul Walsh

Released during a great year for cinema, 1939's The Roaring Twenties benefits hugely from having both James Cagney and Humphrey Bogart at just about the peaks of their respective powers. With its 1939 release, it's able to look back on the Prohibition era to some extent, and this makes for a cleaner and perhaps even more powerfully told story, as well as a more thorough look at how gangsters benefited during this time.

Cagney's and Bogart's characters strike up an uneasy alliance with their bootlegging-related business, but certain insecurities and character flaws threaten the longevity of such a partnership. The Roaring Twenties is a searing look at greed, and the violence some people are willing to commit when they don't obtain what they think they deserve. It hits all the gangster genre beats astoundingly well, and is one of the very best movies of this kind released during this era.

2 'Scarface' (1932)

Director: Howard Hawks

As direct and powerful a morality tale as its more well-known 1983 remake, 1932's Scarface is just about as good as it gets when it comes to gangster movies from Hollywood's Golden Age (whether it's better than the '80s version is another debate altogether). The lead character is Tony Camonte, though he's known as Scarface to many, with the film being about - you guessed it - his dramatic rise and even more dramatic fall.

Perhaps of these movies from the 1930s that use this kind of narrative, none do so quite as effectively as Scarface, as its simplicity and directness have made it desirable to both remake and revisit in ensuing decades. It's tamer and a little more old-fashioned than the remake, sure, but the directness of the story and its clear message of "crime doesn't pay" continues to shine through the film 90+ years later, much the same as it would've likely surprised viewers back in 1932.

1 'White Heat' (1949)

Director: Raoul Walsh

If White Heat is to be considered the last true gangster movie of Hollywood's Golden Age, then this would be an example of a genre going out with a bang. White Heat is so good that it feels like faint praise to call it as good as it gets when it comes to crime/gangster movies of the 1930s and 1940s. It has to be said that, in all honesty, White Heat is genuinely up there among the greatest crime movies of all time, full-stop.

It's like every crime movie James Cagney appeared in before this was just a warm-up for White Heat, as he goes to some spectacular and unprecedented places here, playing a larger-than-life criminal whose entire life is torn apart by his self-destructive drive for more power, wealth, and control. All these years later, it's still explosive and tragic in all the right ways, meaning that if you only ever have the time to watch a single Golden Age of Hollywood gangster movie, you're best off making that one film White Heat.

