There are plenty of ways to define movie melodrama. In broad terms, it's a genre or filmmaking style that uses basic character archetypes and plot structures to tell stories that overemphasize emotion. Theatrical, intense, and often quite sad and tragic, melodramatic films have audiences reaching for a box of tissues every few minutes. They often end in tragedy and feature some of the period's biggest stars.

The melodrama reached particular prominence during the years of Classic Hollywood, which can be generally situated between 1930 and 1960. "Tracking historical and social shifts" in this game-changing era of American cinema, melodrama from this period has plenty to say about Hollywood's mindset during its Golden Age and about the culture of the audiences that defined its success. And while classic Hollywood produced many great examples, these are the absolute best melodramas from cinema's golden age.

10 'All That Heaven Allows' (1955)

Director: Douglas Sirk

When one thinks of Classic Hollywood melodrama, it's hard not to immediately think of Douglas Sirk. The director defined and re-defined how the style worked during his time, particularly in films like All That Heaven Allows. In it, an upper-class widow falls in love with a much younger nurseryman, much to the disapproval of her children and country club peers.

The film is one of the best romance films of Hollywood's Golden Age, as well as one of the most underrated. Every frame is an explosion of color, every scene a burst of emotion, every character an embodiment of all that makes melodrama so special. Thanks to outstanding and extremely expressive lead performances by Jane Wyman and Rock Hudson and a neatly written script, All That Heaven Allows is an exuberant social drama like few others.

9 'Imitation of Life' (1959)

Director: Douglas Sirk

Arguably Douglas Sirk's best-known and most acclaimed movie, Imitation of Life is a remake of the Claudette Colbert-starring 1934 melodrama of the same title. Superior in pretty much every way, this version is about an aspiring white actress who takes in an African American widow whose mixed-race daughter desperately yearns to be seen as white. Lana Turner stars in this updated version opposite Juanita Moore and John Gavin.

1959 was a great year for films, and this is one of the best. Its themes of motherhood, femininity, race, and prejudice are much more sensitively and skillfully handled than in the original, proving that remakes can sometimes be a good thing as long as there's true passion behind them. As beautiful as its sweeping romance is, Imitation of Life's heart and soul is the touching relationship between the four women at the center of the story.

8 'Gaslight' (1944)

Director: George Cukor

One of the most Hitchcockian movies not actually directed by Alfred Hitchcock, 1944's Gaslight is the exceptional psychological thriller that originated the term "gaslighting," a form of psychological abuse that consists of making the victim doubt their sanity. The film is about a newlywed who fears she's going mad when mysterious things start happening at the family mansion.

Grim, Gothic, and intriguing, Gaslight benefits from George Cukor's excellent direction and one of Ingrid Bergman's best performances, for which she won an Academy Award. Though Cukor is best known for his comedies, he also made plenty of dramas, among them this disturbing character-driven melodrama that effortlessly blends heightened emotion with a tense atmosphere to stand out among most other 1940s thrillers.

7 'Rebecca' (1940)

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Although Alfred Hitchcock, the master of suspense, made multiple movies typically regarded as some of the greatest of all time, only one of his works obtained the Best Picture Academy Award. It was 1940's Rebecca, a Gothic romance drama about a woman who struggles to adjust to her new role as an aristocrat's wife while being intimidated by his first wife's spectral presence.

Even if Hitchcock himself wasn't a huge fan of Rebecca, his fans usually beg to differ. The film finds a perfect balance between outbursts of melodrama and an atmosphere of the director's typical highly restrained suspense. Standout performances from Joan Fontaine, Laurence Olivier, and a chilling Judith Anderson make Rebecca a thriller that finds tension in the most unexpected places.

6 'Limelight' (1952)

Director: Charles Chaplin

Charlie Chaplin was one of the filmmakers who best personified Hollywood's Golden Age. Although best known as the master of slapstick, even after transitioning to talkies in the '40s, Chaplin also experimented with other genres. For example, Limelight, which was supposed to be his final film and certainly reads as an epilogue to his career, is a melodrama through and through. Its protagonist is Calvero, an amalgamation of all the things Chaplin perceived himself to be, who regains hope in his life after he meets a suicidal ballet dancer, and they begin to care for each other.

All of Chaplin's movies had significant injections of highly expressive melodrama and tragedy, but none reached Limelight's emotional heights. Melodrama takes center stage, and humor becomes a source of poignancy and nostalgia. Limelight plays like it's bidding farewell to an entire era of filmmaking that Chaplin helped lead, and the result is so deeply emotional that fans of the actor-director are guaranteed to shed a few tears once the credits roll.

5 'The Best Years of Our Lives' (1946)

Director: William Wyler

William Wyler was one of Classic Hollywood's biggest masters of cinematic epics, and The Best Years of Our Lives is one of his best and most unique movies. Released just a little over a year after the end of World War II, the film follows three veterans as they return home to the American Midwest to find that they and their families have been irreparably changed.

The sadness of the post-war period infected every genre of Classic Hollywood, including the already over-expressive melodrama. The Best Years of Our Lives has themes that can still loudly resonate with audiences today, but its strongest aspect is its willingness to examine the U.S.'s open wound following WWII. The Best Years of Our Lives candidly looks at the trauma of the soldiers and the citizens who were impacted by this terrible event, showing a new side to the horrors of war.

4 'Mildred Pierce' (1945)

Director: Michael Curtiz

The film that deservedly earned the legendary Joan Crawford her sole Oscar win, Mildred Pierce is about a hard-working mother who approaches disaster when she divorces her husband and starts a successful business to support her spoiled daughter. It's one of the best classic movies about women, directed by Michael Curtiz at the top of his game.

Simply through this performance, Crawford became one of the faces that people most commonly associate with melodramatic films nowadays. Wearing its glamour and fiery bursts of emotion out on its sleeve and cleverly mixing in plenty of elements of film noir, Mildred Pierce is full of what the melodrama does best: critiques of class differences and studies of womanhood. Couple with a stellar score and hauntingly beautiful cinematography, Mildred Pierce is a triumph of the melodrama.

3 'Sunset Boulevard' (1950)

Director: Billy Wilder

Melodrama often saw itself intertwined with other highly expressive genres, such as film noir. The best instance of this mixture is perhaps Sunset Boulevard, Billy Wilder's masterful showcase of his skill in both genres. In it, a screenwriter develops a dangerous relationship with a faded film star desperate to make a triumphant return.

The Golden Age saw the release of plenty of films about itself, and Sunset Boulevard is arguably the best. Silent film star Gloria Swanson gives one of the best acting performances of all time, creating a monster of the silver screen characterized by her evocative, theatrical expressions. Wilder's script, which he co-wrote with Charles Brackett and D.M. Marsham Jr., is by far one of the best of the era, mixing black comedy, satire, and noir sensibilities. The fact that the movie is much more emotionally expressive than other noirs always plays in its favor, ensuring Sunset Boulevard's legacy as one of the all-time great Hollywood melodramas.

2 'Casablanca' (1942)

Director: Michael Curtiz

Some would call the Best Picture Oscar-winning Casablanca the best film of the 1940s, and for good reason. Romantic yet exquisitely cynical and dark yet surprisingly hopeful, it's the sweeping story set in the Vichy-occupied city of Casablanca. An expatriate American café owner in Morocco struggles to decide whether he should help his former lover and her fugitive husband escape the Nazis.

The WWII backdrop is almost like another character in the story, but it never overpowers the movie's strong yet understated sense of quasi-theatrical emotion. The relationship between Humphrey Bogart's Rick and Ingrid Bergman's Ilsa is both touching and poignant, and the script's profound exploration of their psyches is the most interesting part of the whole experience. Eighty years after its release, Casablanca remains a cinematic milestone, a unique melodrama that, in the words of film writer Murray Burnett, is "true yesterday, true today, true tomorrow."

1 'Gone With the Wind' (1939)

Director: Victor Fleming

No matter how many years pass, Gone With the Wind will always be one of the most commendable achievements in film history. It remains the highest-grossing film of all time adjusting for inflation, at a number which will be extremely hard to ever beat. Based on Margeret Mitchell's acclaimed novel, it focuses on the turbulent romance between a manipulative Southern belle and a roguish profiteer during the Civil War and Reconstruction periods.

Making intelligent use of its melodrama to make its staggering nearly four-hour runtime flow beautifully, Gone With the Wind is everything that the best Classic Hollywood movies are meant to be: visually striking, narratively sweeping and spellbinding, and with a number of incredible acting performances. Its brazenly emotional tone may be somewhat divisive, but that doesn't change the fact that Gone With the Wind is one of the biggest films of all time and an absolute must-see for cinephiles.

