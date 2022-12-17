For decades, audiences have been fascinated by classic Hollywood and iconic stars like Marilyn Monroe, Humphrey Bogart and other notable names who graced the silver screen. Some movie-goers might be bigger fans than others, but every diehard movie fan loves to watch at least one or two classic Hollywood movies.

While there are dozens of excellent choices, there are a handful of classic Hollywood movies that are more than just a trip down memory lane. From recent hits such as Quentin Tarantino'sOnce Upon a Time in Hollywood to the Golden Age sensation,Singin' in the Rain,'these are 10 classic Hollywood movies that are essential viewing for every film connoisseur.

'Trumbo' (2015)

Screenwriter, Dalton Trumbo (Bryan Cranston) is targeted for his political beliefs and is placed on the Hollywood Blacklist along with many other notable names in Tinseltown during the 1940s. Trumbo continues successfully writing under a pseudonym for several years until he is approached by actor, Kirk Douglas who asks him to write the script for his upcoming movie, 'Spartacus.'

Trumboshines a light on a dark time in Hollywood history and explores the severe impact the Hollywood Blacklist had not only on countless careers but many lives as well. While the movie centers on a serious subject, Trumbo has light-hearted moments of comic relief and sentimental nods to classic Hollywood.

'Sunset Boulevard' (1950)

Norma Desmond (Gloria Swanson) is a reclusive silent film star who hires a young aspiring screenwriter (William Holden) to write her big comeback. To take advantage of her generosity and famous connections, the screenwriter agrees but soon regrets his decision as he uncovers the truth behind his new employer.

Sunset Boulevardis an iconic film noir movie as well as a dark homage to classic Hollywood. The role of Norma Desmond was offered to several actresses including Norma Shearer and Greta Garbo before the director, Billy Wilder approached Swanson with the role. Swanson and Desmond ironically share a few similarities including Swanson's extravagate lifestyle and her failure to transition into the Talkies.

'Singin' in the Rain' (1952)

As movies transition into the Talkies, silent film star, Don Lockwood (Gene Kelly) is cast in a movie-turned-musical with a co-star who can't carry a tune. When Lockwood meets Kathy (Debbie Reynolds), a young actress, he secretly has her voice dubbed with the promise of a studio contract in return.

Singin' in the Rain is a musical comedy about the magic of movies and a major milestone in Hollywood history. The movie is a homage to the first feature with synchronized sound and dialogue,'The Jazz Singer,' which was released by Warner Bros. in 1927. Studio co-founder, Sam Warner, has been credited with developing the innovative technology that changed the course of movies forever.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (2019)

Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a former Western television star who is struggling to build a movie career in an industry that doesn't remember him. The star spends his days drinking with his friend and stunt double (Brad Pitt) and becomes neighbors with one of Hollywood's hottest couples, Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate.

Directed by Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywoodis a twist on one of Los Angeles' most brutal crimes as well as an eccentric look at Hollywood during the 1960s. While the movie is historical fiction, it's a fitting tribute to actress, Sharon Tate who was not only a rising star but a kind soul who remained humble after her success and fame.

'The Artist' (2011)

During the 1920s, George Valentin (Jean Dujardin) is a silent film star who finds himself falling in love with Peppy Miller (Bérénice Bejo) his new young co-star. As the popularity of talking pictures grows, Valentin's career starts to decline and his relationship with Peppy is strained as her career takes off.

The Artist is a French movie filmed in the style of a silent movie and is a homage to classic Hollywood. One of the movie's stars is a lovable dog named Uggie who has a striking resemblance to Asta, a Wire Fox Terrier and companion of Nick and Nora Charles' from The Thin Man series. While the movie has a few moments of actual sound, The Artist is still a rare movie experience and a must-see for any serious classic Hollywood fan.

'Hollywoodland' (2006)

A Los Angeles detective (Adrien Brody) investigates the mysterious death of actor George Reeves (Ben Affleck) who was found shot in his Hollywood home in 1959. Despite being ruled a suicide, the detective finds some discrepancies and a possible motive for murder involving an affair between Reeves and Toni Mannix (Diane Lane) the wife of one of Hollywood's most powerful men.

Hollywoodland centers around one of Tinseltown's most mysterious cases that remain unsolved today. Reeves was known for being the first actor to play Superman and had small parts in major movies such as Gone with the Wind and From Here to Eternity. Reeves' death is one of the lesser-known Hollywood mysteries but is just the tip of the iceberg of countless coverups orchestrated by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studio associates, Eddie Mannix and Howard Strickling.

'Stan & Ollie' (2018)

Stan Laurel (Steve Coogan) and Oliver Hardy (John C. Reilly) were one of Hollywood's greatest comedy duos, but their fame starts to fade as they age and struggle to keep working. They decide to go on tour playing different venues around Britain but past tensions and Hardy's failing health puts not only their partnership but their friendship in jeopardy.

Stan & Ollie is an underrated biopic about two of Hollywood's great performers who essentially shaped slapstick humor and the comedy genre. The movie pulls the curtain back on the less publicized final years of Laurel and Hardy through outstanding performances by Coogan and Reilly who are a shining ode to the iconic comedy team.

'Ed Wood' (1994)

Johnny Depp plays director and Hollywood outcast, Ed Wood, who was turned away by the industry due to his unusual subjects and style of filmmaking. With the help of former star, Bela Lugosi (Martin Landau) and a group of supportive misfits, the director is able to bring his vision to life on the silver screen.

Directed by Tim Burton,Ed Wood is a strange but beautiful look into Wood's life and work as well as the later years of horror icon, Bela Lugosi. Lugosi is best known for his portrayal as Count Dracula in the 1931 classic, Draculabut after being typecast, the actor fell on hard times and didn't work again until he met Wood in the 1950s. Landau's performance earned him the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor and became the first actor to win for playing a movie star.

'The Aviator' (2004)

At the end of the silent film era, billionaire and aviator Howard Hughes (Leonardo DiCaprio) releases his groundbreaking war film, Hell's Angels and ends up becoming one of the biggest players in Hollywood. Despite his rising success, Hughes secretly struggles in private with his mental health and worsening phobias.

The Aviatoris an excellent biopic directed by Martin Scorsesethat captures the glory of classic Hollywood as well as an in-depth look into Hughes' brilliant and complex mind. Hughes' Hell's Angels also launched the career of blonde bombshell, Jean Harlow, and capitalized on the actress' signature look. As girls started dying their hair to match Harlow's, Hughes offered a large cash prize to any girl who could match the same shade of platinum blonde.

'Chaplin' (1992)

Former comedian and actor, Charlie Chaplin (Robert Downey Jr.) who recalls about his life and career to his editor for his upcoming autobiography. He starts from his days performing in the British vaudeville circuit to his success as a silent film star in the United States and divulges the details about his chaotic personal life and groundbreaking career.

Chaplin is an underrated biopic about one of classic Hollywood's most beloved stars and comedic genius who unfortunately didn't receive the full recognition he deserved until later in life. While the movie received mixed reviews from critics, Downey was praised for his uncanny performance and went on to earn an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

