Some of the most iconic Hollywood stars have been brought back to life through biopics, giving fans one last chance to see their favorite celebrities. With deep-seated fan bases and comfortable storytelling, biopics are a beloved genre studios like to have in production. Hopefully, capturing the essence of someone close to the public, providing a new perspective that sheds light on a person's accomplishments and struggles during their journey.

When looking at those who deserve to be brought back, it is more important than ever to get the facts right and tell a story that is worth revisiting. Someone typically receives a biopic when their life story is deemed significant or compelling enough to warrant cinematic exploration. Whether they have achieved remarkable success, overcome extraordinary circumstances, or made a significant impact in their fields or society. When their story becomes a source of fascination and inspiration for audiences, it is time to bring them back to the big screen.

10 Buster Keaton

Best Known for 'The General' (1926)

Buster Keaton was a legendary silent film actor and comedian known for his use of physical comedy, especially in performing incredible stunts. One of the early pioneers of filmmaking, his work in the 20s was some of the most popular. Above all, he did what so many aspire to do, which is make people laugh.

A life filled with fascinating stories, from vaudeville days to his groundbreaking work in silent films. A movie showcasing his creative genius would make for a fascinating biopic, offering insight into the early pioneering days of cinema and the challenges they faced in making productions. His stunts and comedy routines would make for captivating scenes and seeing him return to the big screen would be the perfect homage to one of the greatest performers.

9 Humphrey Bogart

Best Known for ‘Casablanca’ (1943)

Humphrey Bogart was a man loyal to his friends yet quick to have an attitude. However, this chaotic nature in him led to the iconic roles of Casablanca, The African Queen, and The Maltese Falcon. It earned him widespread acclaim, which went on to cement his status as a legendary Hollywood figure. With a life just as entertaining off-screen as on-screen, taking a look at his rise to fame and eventual romance with Lauren Bacall would be an exuberant affair to recount.

Delving into his complex personality offers an insight into the roles that Bogart played and how he prepared for them. Showing the effects of having to battle with addiction as he became many of the characters that he played. Becoming a hard-headed, fist-fighting man who didn’t mind proving it. As no ordinary walk of life, his journey is one worth checking out.

8 Jimmy Stewart

Best Known for ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ (1946)