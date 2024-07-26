Documentaries can be fascinating films which offer great insight into a subject, from historical events to pop culture, movies in particular. For especially beloved movies that have had a lasting impact, documentaries give fans more to enjoy than just the films themselves, with added insight and valuable memories from the people who were there as the film took shape.

That's especially true of horror, a genre which has been explored in countless documentaries. They offer a deeper look at its most iconic films and the legacy they have left behind, with plenty more content to enjoy, from behind-the-scenes clips to interviews with the cast and crew, some with impressive runtimes which far surpass the original films. The best of them are not only informative but entertaining in their own right, making them must-see companion pieces for fans.

10 'Living with Chucky' 2022

Directed by Kyra Elise Gardner

In Living with Chucky, filmmaker Kyra Elise Gardner—whose father, Tony Gardner, has worked on the films as a makeup artist and puppeteer—explores the legacy of the Child’s Play franchise and its instantly recognizable villainous doll, the titular Chucky, with interviews from those involved in the franchise. The film also delves into the lasting impact the franchise has had, as well as Gardner’s relationship to it and the impact it had on her family.

While not as well-regarded as some other documentaries covering beloved horror franchises—and although it can be repetitive—Living with Chucky still has a lot to offer. While the film doesn’t feature much new information for die-hard fans and could benefit from an even deeper dive, it takes a different angle compared to most other documentaries. Gardner’s perspective is a unique one, thanks to her close ties to the franchise.

9 'In Search of Darkness' (2019)

Directed by David A. Weiner

The three-part documentary In Search of Darkness focuses on ‘80s horror. With each part clocking in at over four hours long and dedicated to a different aspect of the genre that decade, there’s almost nothing the documentary doesn’t touch on, from individual films to broader commentary on the genre and its subgenres. The final installment is dedicated to films with limited theatrical releases or that went straight to video and were released in 2022.

In Search of Darkness is a fascinating look at ‘80s horror.

Although it doesn’t cover one specific film, In Search of Darkness is a fascinating look at ‘80s horror, a decade that spawned some of the genre’s most beloved films, and its length and thorough examination of the films of the decade make it a must-watch for fans. The trilogy is as close to a comprehensive history of ‘80s horror as it gets, and it manages to hold viewers’ interest despite the long runtime.

8 'Halloween: 25 Years of Terror' (2006)

Directed by Stefan Hutchinson