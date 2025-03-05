Horror films have a unique relationship with their own legacy, as what is considered scary to one generation may not have the same impact for another. A film like The Exorcist truly terrified audience due to the rise of “Satanic panic” and the advanced skill that director William Friedkin showed with his immersive filmmaking techniques; similarly, a film like Get Out became an instant horror classic because it tapped into fears about white supremacy and conspiracies that were prompted by the aftermath of the 2016 Presidential Election.

The horror films that stand the rest of time do so because they relate to universal fears that audiences across generations may relate to. Even if they are from the “Golden Age of Hollywood,” these films feel very relevant to the issues of today. Here are ten horror movie classics that have aged the best, ranked.

10 ‘Frankenstein’ (1931)

Directed by James Whale

Frankenstein is the most essential adaptation of the classic novel of the same name, as it connects most strongly with the warning about mankind’s attempts to become a god by creating supplies. James Whale is one of the most brilliant horror filmmakers of this era because he understood that truly great genre films require more than just jump scares; Frankenstein is a deeply emotional character drama that examines the burden of responsibility placed on scientists. It was so successful that Whale was able to return to make an even more emotional sequel Bride of Frankenstein.

Whale created much of the iconic imagery that is now associated with the Frankenstein franchise. While parodies like Young Frankenstein and Hotel Transylvania had fun at its expense, it does not in any way change the fact that the original 1931 Frankenstein is among the scariest films ever made.

9 ‘Nosferatu’ (1922)

Directed by F.W. Murnau

Nosferatu is one of the most important films of the German Expressionist era, an important movement in art that inspired some of the most iconic works of gothic storytelling in history. While a lawsuit prevented F.W. Murnau from making a direct adaptation of the Bram Stoker literary classic Dracula, the loose version he created with Nosfertu became an iconic horror work in its own right that has stood the test of time.

Nosferatu featured stark, horrifying imagery that proved the effectiveness of black-and-white storytelling. Although it is a film that has remained just as powerful a century after its release, Nosferatu has also inspired some great remakes, including Werner Herzog’s terrifying 1979 reimagining, Nosferatu the Vampyre, and the recent box office hit from director Robert Eggers, which created a new iconic horror heroine thanks to the amazing performance by Lily Rose-Depp.