Regardless of the genre, the defining factor in a classic movie is its ability to linger in the mind of the audience for long enough that it becomes a point of discussion. You know a movie is going to stick around if you can't wait to ask a friend what they thought it was about.

This is especially true of Horror movies. It is easy to forget another slasher set in an abandoned cabin but hard to forget the ending of The Shining. Why? Because these excellently crafted movies have more to say than what we visually appreciate, and have hidden messages meant to capture the imagination of the audience and make us discuss them.

1 'Candyman' (1992)

Image Via TriStar Pictures

Candyman Tells the tale of an investigative journalist named Helen who is tracking down the urban legend of Candyman. As the legend goes, The Candyman is the ghost of an African-American artist who was murdered due to his relationship with a wealthy white daughter, appearing after his name is chanted five times with a hook for a hand and a swarm of bees.

Candyman as a character is an allegory for the pain and suffering endured by the African-American population in past American society, and the messaging becomes clear when the journalist Helen is seen as a segment of the population that takes these past events as fiction rather than fact. The remake also takes these themes as inspiration, albeit in a far less subtle manner.

2 'Dawn of the Dead' (1978)

Image via United Film Distribution Company

Possibly the best-known Zombie movie of all time, Dawn of the Dead by George Romero is about societies collapse when an infectious zombie apocalypse is released into the population. It follows 4 survivors as they barricade themselves into a shopping mall in an attempt to survive becoming dinner.

All of Romero's works are social commentaries, but Dawn of the Dead highlights his disdain for American consumerism with the zombies acting as symbols for its greed and soullessness. The zombies aimlessly wander around, waiting to consume anything they can while simultaneously being unable to think for themselves. This all taking place in a Mall was of-course no coincidence.

3 'The Shining' (1980)

A movie that needs no introduction to the hall of horror fame. Stephen King's classic novel became immortalized through Kubrick's meticulous and brilliant direction, and The Shining has terrified audiences since its release. The messaging and meaning of which has had countless articles and debates among critics and fans alike.

One critical clue to the messaging behind the movie is from the Author of the original novel, who explains that the tale is an explanation of the lingering effects of parenting on the development of an individual. Jack is an alcoholic, just as his father was, and his cycle of abuse continues through intergenerational trauma which is highlighted by the end scene, where we see Jack as an ageless character whose abuse will continue until the cycle is broken.

4 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (1974)

Although being hunted down by a murderous killer is now completely cliche, back in 1974 The Texas Chainsaw massacre was instantly regarded as a movie that changed the genre forever. 5 individuals run afoul of a family that is hell-bent on killing them, and the rest is cinematic history.

There is a peculiar way that the family inflicts pain on the victims which was done with a very specific form of symbolism in mind. Each individual is treated like cattle, from the way they are hunted to their execution. This is no mistake as the messaging of the movie was designed to highlight the barbarity of the meat industry and the way it treats our animal friends.

5 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

image via New Line Cinema.

Voted as one of, if not the best Horror movie of all time. A Nightmare on Elm Street Introduced a now classic terrifying conundrum, what do you do if you can't sleep? It introduced tropes to a genre that would be forever repeated as it shows sexually promiscuous teenagers being haunted by a villain until they meet their demise.

The sexual promiscuousness of the teens and their relationships with their parents also sends messages to the viewer that the teenagers live in a world where they do not get along with the older generation, and they are constantly being bombarded that their sexuality is evil and sinful. Showing that they are most vulnerable when they sleep, it highlights that parental abuse and condemnation of sexuality can lead to deep trauma within an individual, and is a clear warning to anyone thinking that shame is an effective means of deterrence.

6 'Christine' (1983)

One of the great arts of creating a compelling horror story is the ability to turn everyday objects into something terrifying. Christine Is about a young and insecure teenager who falls in love with his restored 1958 Plymouth, only to find out that the car not only has a mind of its own, but will murder anyone that gets in between them.

The main character highlights his awkwardness and lack of confidence early on, but changes when he starts to conform to the norms of his high schools expectations by getting a fashionable car. This film shows how individuals can change character to fit in with other people, especially how young men will go to great lengths to do what it takes to appear "cool" which leads to a cycle of self-destruction.

7 'The Lost Boys ''=(1987)

Image Via Warner Bros.

Continuing with the theme of not fitting in, The Lost Boys is a classic tale of youthful alienation which incorporates a vampire gang that is un-apologically living a life of hedonism, regardless of the cost. This movie inspired everything from Buffy the Vampire Slayer to Twilight, it also changed the stereotype of vampires having to be old and decrepit monsters and instead portrayed them as young and sexy renegades.

The director explained the move was about "about the fear we have...of those who live outside the mainstream" as the vampires rebel against the conservatism that defined the 1980's in their fashion and most importantly sexuality. The Lost Boys has since been seen as a metaphor for the LGBT community as a 'coming of age story' exploration of teen sexuality, which has been confirmed by past actors who call it a very obvious gay metaphor.

8 'Rosemary's Baby' (1968)

No stranger to controversy or injecting his films with metaphors, Roman Polanski's film Rosemary's baby tells a haunting psychological tale of Mia Farrow as she becomes pregnant. Normally a time for celebration, Farrow is instead hounded by her neighbors who she becomes convinced are part of a satanic coven who want to use her unborn child as a sacrifice.

The film is entirely centered around the feelings and emotions that Mia experiences during her pregnancy, and is explained to be a metaphor for the loss of identity that can arise with newly pregnant mothers. The loss of her individuality after becoming pregnant is powerfully shown, as she becomes whatever a "mother" should be, including not making a scene and her life revolving around chores.

9 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' (1978)

Influencing every Sci-Fi horror movie since, Invasion of the Body Snatchers is well canonized in the world of horror movies. When an alien race of small gelatinous goo creatures make the logical decision to escape their dying planet, they luckily find a place called earth where they can spread about eating all the humans they want. The biggest problem for the humans is that when they do, they leave an exact replica of their victim.

The Director Phillip Kaufman took inspiration from the 1956 version of the same name, but turned the messaging of the film 180 degrees. The 1956 version is a metaphor for the creeping threat of communism in American society, but Kaufman decided to make his remake about the dangers of government encroachment into personal lives, showing that happens when the government and authority figures are the ones that cannot be trusted in threatening times.

10 'The Fly' (1986)

David Cronenberg created a timeless classic with The Fly which is as grotesque as it is captivating. When Jeff Goldblum invents a teleportation device he spends a good amount of time marveling at his own brilliance, unaware that the incredible changes he feels is actually a terrible illness due to his DNA having fused with a fly.

At first the film was seen as a metaphor for the ravages of the AIDS epidemic, but after clarification Cronenberg explained that although it was close, The Fly is a metaphor for the effects of generalized disease and how it changes a person. One look at the brilliant use of special effects on Goldblum's face leaves the viewer in no doubt of this.

