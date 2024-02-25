With some notable exceptions, such as The Exorcist and The Silence of the Lambs, the horror genre has historically been overlooked by the Academy Awards and other mainstream awards ceremonies. In general, the genre is often looked down upon by critics as a lower form of cinema, with horror films being dismissed either for being too simple and crowd-pleasing or for being too taboo.

However, many horror films have seriously lasted the test of time, proving themselves to be culturally important and artistically groundbreaking. From the silent movie era to the early 1960s, many classic horror films were made that remain in cultural conversation to this day due to their quality and originality. These are the 10 best classic horror films that never received Oscar nominations, either due to their country of origin, pre-dating the Oscars entirely, or simply being overlooked by the Academy.

10 'The Invisible Man' (1933)

Directed by James Whale

Written by R. C. Sherriff and directed by James Whale, The Invisible Man is a 1933 science fiction horror film adapted from the 1897 H. G. Wells novel of the same name. The film centers around Dr. Jack Griffin (Claude Rains), a chemist who has found the secret to invisibility through his lab experiments and becomes unstable and violent due to side effects of his invisibility drug. Engaging in a murderous crime spree intent upon eventual domination, Griffin is pursued by the authorities as well as his friends and loved ones.

The best film in the classic movie series it spawned, The Invisible Man features impressive special effects and a fun and engaging plot. The film is critically acclaimed due to its excellent blend of science-fiction and horror - two genres that often complement one another beautifully - as well as its inventive and unique premise, cementing it as one of the greatest classic horror films with no Oscar nominations.

9 'Onibaba' (1964)

Directed by Kaneto Shindō

Directed by Kaneto Shindō, Onibaba is a 1964 Japanese historical drama/horror film. The film follows a young woman (Jitsuko Yoshimura) and her mother-in-law (Nobuko Otowa) as their relatively stable life of killing and robbing passing soldiers is interrupted by the arrival of their neighbor Hachi (Kei Satō). Jealous of her daughter-in-law's growing relationship with Hachi, the older woman begins dressing as a demon to keep them apart at night.

Taking inspiration from traditional Buddhist folklore, Obibaba is one of Japan's most underrated classic horror films. The film is a favorite of actor Willem Dafoe, who once owned the rights to remake the film but eventually decided it was perfect as it was. Exploring themes of jealousy, isolation and Japanese cultural history, Onibaba is an underappreciated classic.

8 'Frankenstein' (1931)

Directed by James Whale

Written by Francis Edward Faragoh and Garrett Fort and directed by James Whale, Frankenstein is a 1931 science-fiction horror film based on Mary Shelley's sensational 1818 novel Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus. The film follows Henry Frankenstein (Colin Clive), a promising young medical student, as he attempts to create life by building a creature (Boris Karloff) from human body parts and reigniting the brain with electricity.

Karloff's performance as Frankenstein's Monster is one of the all-time great horror performances. He absolutely perfected the creature's posture and movements, walking with a stiffness and a clumsiness that is completely believable both as someone un-dead and newborn. Alongside Karloff's performance, the film's excellent makeup and its menacing, Gothic atmosphere established Frankenstein as an essential classic horror film.

7 'Carnival of Souls' (1962)

Directed by Herk Harvey

Written by John Clifford and directed by Herk Harvey, Carnival of Souls is a psychological supernatural horror film from 1962. Carnival of Souls follows Mary (Candace Hilligoss), a church organ player who begins to experience sinister ghoulish visions following a traumatic car accident. The film has a spooky and surreal atmosphere and asks whether Mary is being haunted, becoming psychologically disturbed or whether something altogether more strange is afoot.

Relatively unappreciated at its time of release, Carnival of Souls has gained a strong cult following due to its merits as an art horror film. Herk Harvey's strikingly ghostly cinematography adds an otherworldly quality to the film, placing the audience inside its protagonist's head. Exploring themes of loneliness and urban alienation, Carnival of Souls is a thoughtful and alluring classic horror film.

6 'Dracula' (1931)

Directed by Tod Browning

Written by Garrett Fort and directed by Tod Browning, Dracula is a 1931 horror film adapted from Bram Stoker's famous novel of the same name. The film stars iconic Hungarian actor Bela Lugosi as the titular vampire Count Dracula and chronicles his evil deeds after traveling from Transylvania to London with the help of his bewitched slave Renfield (Dwight Frye). Dracula was the first of the famous Universal monster movies, beginning one of the most significant trend cycles in horror history.

Lugosi's performance in the film is phenomenal, becoming the most influential and frequently imitated interpretation of Count Dracula with his steely stare and thick Hungarian accent. The film was highly praised by legendary film critic Roger Ebert despite some of its more dated elements, with Ebert considering the film highly important for "technical reasons - for the stylized performances, the photography, the sets." Dracula is a vital part of horror history, despite its lack of Academy Award recognition, and it still remains a very entertaining watch.

5 'Häxan' (1922)

Directed by Benjamin Christensen

Shot in Denmark and produced by a Swedish company, Benjamin Christensen's Häxan is a silent horror essay film that focuses on the history and folklore of witches throughout the centuries. Through dramatized scenes, historical texts and documentary sequences, the film covers ideas of demonic interference and religion and explores theories about the origins of witch trials and their potential connections to mental illness.

Despite being over 100 years old, Häxan is still creepy and effective to this day. One of the best Nordic horror films ever made, the film features creative and impressive set design and costuming that makes its demonic entities still genuinely eerie. Controversial upon release, especially because of its occult themes, Häxan has stood the test of time as an extremely original film that remains genuinely compelling.

4 'Nosferatu' (1922)

Directed by F. W. Murnau

Directed by F. W. Murnau and written by Henrik Galeen, Nosferatu is a 1922 silent horror film from Germany, based on Bram Stoker's Dracula. The film stars Max Schreck as the menacing vampire Count Orlok - the film's analogue for Count Dracula - who feeds on the blood of innocent townspeople and transports the plague as he travels. Orlok takes particular interest in Ellen (Greta Schröder), the wife of his estate agent Thomas (Gustav von Wangenheim), after being entranced by her "lovely neck".

With an upcoming remake from Robert Eggers, Nosferatu remains extremely culturally relevant. Max Schrek's sinister Count Orlok established the film as one of horror's all-time greatest monster movies, with the image of him ascending Ellen's stairs being one of the most iconic images in the horror genre. Indulging heavily in the Gothic and the macabre, Nosferatu is an indisputable horror classic that pre-dated the Academy Awards by 7 years.

3 'Eyes Without a Face' (1960)

Directed by Georges Franju

Based on the novel by Jean Redon, Eyes Without a Face is a 1960 French horror film directed by Georges Franju. The film follows a plastic surgeon (Pierre Brasseur) and his assistant (Alida Valli) who routinely kidnap women to use for illegal face transplants to reconstruct his daughter Christiane's (Édith Scob) face. The film is famous for its graphic content and for the blank and expressionless mask Christiane is forced to wear to conceal her facial disfigurement.

Although her mask makes her visually creepy, Christiane is a sympathetic and gentle character, symbolically represented through images of caged birds and dogs. Scob's performance is quietly haunting, despite only her eyes being visible for the majority of the runtime. Eyes Without a Face is a beautiful and subtle horror film that contains images that are genuinely shocking to this day, and did not receive the acclaim it deserved at the time of release.

2 'The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari' (1920)

Directed by Robert Wiene

The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari is a German Expressionist silent horror film from 1920, written by Carl Mayer and Hans Janowitz and directed by Robert Wiene. The film takes place in a village brought to life by twisted and surrealist set design, in which a mysterious somnambulist named Cesare (Conrad Veidt) and his sinister caretaker Dr. Caligari (Werner Krauss) perform a sideshow attraction. As the village is plagued by mysterious murders, an investigation begins to uncover dark secrets.

The film's uncanny scenery - highly inspired by the German Expressionist movement - created some incredibly striking and memorable images. Totally accessible for modern audiences despite its lack of spoken dialogue, the film remains a key staple of the art-horror subgenre. The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari is a shockingly sophisticated and thought-provoking film that explores themes of tyranny, exploitation and mental illness and also features one of horror's first twist endings.

1 'The Innocents' (1961)

Directed by Jack Clayton

The Innocents is a British horror film from 1961, written by William Archibald and Truman Capote - with additional dialogue from Sir John Mortimer - and directed by Jack Clayton. The film is an adaptation of the 1898 Henry James novella The Turn of the Screw and follows a governess (Deborah Kerr) who becomes convinced of supernatural occurrences surrounding her and the children she cares for (played by Martin Stephens and Pamela Franklin).

The Innocents has stunning cinematography, making the very most of its vast mansion setting and utilizing eerie darkness and shadows to emphasize its ghostly atmosphere. The film is psychologically deeply compelling, playing with questions of the protagonist's sanity and exploring themes of trauma, abuse and repression. Despite being nominated for both Best British Film and Best Film at the 1962 BAFTAs, The Innocents never received any Academy Award nominations, making it one of the very best classic horror films without Oscar recognition.

