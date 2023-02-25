When it comes to remakes, few genres experience as many as the horror genre does. It's become a well-established fact at this stage that beloved horror movies are more likely to be remade than not. This isn't automatically a bad thing, as there are plenty of horror remakes that serve as undeniable classics. The 1980s versions of The Thing and The Fly are two of the best examples, as they expertly reworked two 1950s horror films to great effect.

However, given how it's rare to find a classic horror movie that hasn't had the remake treatment, it's worth celebrating those titles that seem to be too sacred to be remade. Some of the following horror movies spawned sequels (many that followed an established formula), yet none have been directly remade, and given that all are now 40+ years old, it's relatively safe to assume they never will.

1 'The Exorcist' (1973)

Perhaps the definitive religious horror film of all time, The Exorcist is a legendary work of horror that producers and filmmakers alike seem literally too afraid to touch via a remake. Its premise is simple but chilling: a young girl's behavior slowly begins to change, worrying her mother, who desperately turns to a pair of priests for help by asking them to perform an exorcism on her daughter.

It's hard to think of how to do an exorcism movie better than The Exorcist, meaning a direct remake would ultimately pale in comparison. After all, it's essentially perfect for what it is, and considering it's a movie that's now half a century old and still has the ability to frighten modern-day viewers, most horror fans would likely agree that a direct re-imagining of this classic film would be futile.

2 'Jaws' (1975)

Jaws isn't just a horror film that doesn't need a remake - it's one of the least likely to be remade films in general. Like The Exorcist, it's a simple premise executed to absolute perfection, being about a small town that's plagued by a series of shark attacks, and three men who set out on a desperate mission to kill the offending shark no matter the cost.

It was the film that cemented Steven Spielberg's legacy as a great director, and was also one that redefined what a blockbuster movie could be. There have been other shark-related movies made since Jaws, but none have come close to matching its tension and excitement, and a direct remake would likely seem hopelessly inferior by comparison.

3 'Possession' (1981)

Horror movies don't get much more trauma-heavy than 1981's Possession. It's a psychological horror film that depicts the breakdown of a marriage between husband and wife, with the wife's increasingly strange behavior initially causing her partner to be suspicious. As he tries to figure out what's going on, he discovers things that will change their lives for the worse forever.

With its intense story and themes - plus several incredibly shocking sequences - it still feels like a horror film that's never been quite replicated. It all comes together into something that's uncompromisingly its own thing, and it seems no other filmmaker has wanted to reshape or remake such a singular work of horror.

4 'Onibaba' (1964)

Among the scariest horror movies that are more than 50 years old, Onibaba is an early example of Japanese horror that still holds up amazingly well. Its story centers on a mother and daughter who make a living from killing and robbing lone samurai, only for tension to develop between the two when they both fall for the same man.

It's an intense psychological horror movie that goes to some surprisingly dark places for something that was made way back in the 1960s. There's no shortage of Japanese films that have been remade, but Onibaba stands as one of the most iconic that hasn't been touched. This is more than understandable of course, given this nearly 60-year-old film remains a tense and engaging watch to this day.

5 'Alien' (1979)

1979's Alien may have started a momentous franchise that's spawned sequels, a prequel, and other media like comic books and video games, but its first installment has never received an official remake. Like many other classic horror films, its simple premise is one of its greatest strengths: there's an alien lifeform on a ship killing off crew members one by one, and a desperate fight for survival ensues.

It's clearly a lucrative and still popular series, but it's been a wise decision to stay away from remaking the original film. A slow-burn horror movie about a lone alien life-form wreaking havoc in an enclosed location is already pulled off nearly flawlessly here, so a remake that was even just a little less compelling would truly feel like it came up short.

6 'The Skeleton of Mrs. Morales' (1960)

A cult Mexican horror-comedy filled with pitch-black humor, The Skeleton of Mrs. Morales is something of a minor cult classic. It revolves around a taxidermist who finds himself despondent about life with his increasingly demanding wife of 20 years, and goes to desperate measures to be rid of her.

Given this horror film isn't quite as well-known as other highly-regarded horror films of a similar age, it could technically be remade and feel fresh to numerous viewers. However, it also might just be tonally a little too strange to appeal to modern audiences without its premise and style being significantly reworked to the point where a potential re-imagining would no longer feel like a remake.

7 'Phantom of the Paradise' (1974)

Combining music, comedy, tragedy, fantasy, and horror into one movie, Phantom of the Paradise is a gleefully wild cult classic by acclaimed director Brian De Palma. The film itself takes inspiration from Phantom of the Opera, being about a musician who is betrayed by a record producer and disfigured in an accident, and so comes back in an unrecognizable form, seeking revenge.

Given how wonderfully strange Phantom of the Paradise is, it feels like the kind of movie where it would be impossible for a remake to do it justice. Perhaps it's wise to learn from the film's story where returning to something leads to tragedy, and to therefore continue to ensure that producers and filmmakers stay away from retreading this unique and entertaining movie.

8 'House' (1977)

House's reputation for being one of the craziest horror movies of all time is well-deserved. Its premise should sound familiar to most horror fans, given it involves a group of young people staying in a strange house that seems to be a hotspot for supernatural activity, but the way it presents such a story is anything but familiar.

It's a crazy blend of horror and comedy, and contains a scene where one man tells another that he doesn't like watermelons and prefers bananas, which turns the first man into a skeleton. The second man panics and runs to his car, ranting about bananas. The scene cuts, and when the film returns to the location, the man has turned into a giant pile of bananas. How could anyone even think about remaking something so amazing?

9 'The Cremator' (1969)

One of the darkest and most disturbing horror-comedies of all time, The Cremator is set in Czechoslovakia during the 1930s, and follows the disturbed patriarch of a family, and his time spent working in a crematorium. Throughout the film, he begins to adopt some strange beliefs, with his increasingly twisted outlook on life driving him to commit some bizarre and horrific acts.

It's a heavily satirical film about an important point in Czech history, but certainly goes deeper into more unnerving territory than the vast majority of movies that could qualify as comedies. Remaking such a twisted yet insightful film would be immensely difficult, ensuring The Cremator is one iconic film that's best left to rest in peace.

10 'Peeping Tom' (1960)

Peeping Tom was a notorious British film, that caused quite a stir upon its release in the UK in the early 1960s. It follows a disturbed man who works in a film studio by day and takes strange photographs by night, with his actions becoming stranger and more violent when his interests turn towards making a brutally realistic documentary about fear.

It explores themes that still feel provocative and disturbing today, which goes some way to explaining why it may have been too much for audiences back when it was released. The fact it's resonated more in the years since its release means a remake could well be a success if modern-day viewers are more open to such a story. However, Peeping Tom still holds up well, meaning a hypothetical remake could also end up being superfluous.

