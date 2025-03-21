Martial arts movies tend to have a good deal of action, since martial arts cinema is a sub-genre within the broader category of “action movies.” Some manage to emphasize drama or comedy over action, and might thereby have less frequent fight scenes, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a martial arts movie without any action at all.

The worst place to start looking for such movies would be with those that are outlined below, given that these martial arts films stand out for how non-stop they are. If they're not showing fights directly, they're pretty much just concerned with setting up new ones. The cut-off here for a movie to be a “classic” is 1990, so all of these were releases from more than 35 years ago (yet they all hold up pretty well, and remain exciting to this day).

1 'The Eight Diagram Pole Fighter' (1984)

Directed by Lau Kar-Leung