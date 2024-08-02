They say "never judge a book by its cover," but they never said "never judge a movie by its poster." It may not always be the best idea, but sometimes the two are remarkably in sync. Every marketing team will say that first impressions are very important, and not only because this image will attract attention. A poster can also clue people in to what kind of movie this is: what genre, what tone, what actors, what director. They may not be quite as important as they used to be, but new movie posters are still waiting to be examined and appreciated at the movie theater.

Sometimes the poster, like the trailer, will make the film look better than it really is. Likewise, not all the best movies had a great poster when they were released (such as Casablanca and Citizen Kane). Every now and again, though, the brilliance of the image matches (or at least foretells) the power of the moving image, and the two become inseparable in the cultural zeitgeist. With movies like these, the posters may turn into tee-shirts, bed covers, stickers, and icons that represent "masterpiece." With that in mind, the best classic movie posters not only beautifully capture the potential audience's eye; they also capture elements such as tone, conflict, and even major themes of each legendary film.

10 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Poster by Dawn Bailiee

This splendid artwork for one of the greatest horror movies ever contains a closeup of Clarice Starling's (Jodie Foster) face. On one side, it blends completely into white; on the other, it is shrouded in darkness. This does a good job of showing the dichotomy of good and evil, as the film plumbs the darkest corners of humanity, but it also conveys how our protagonist must interact with both sides. Namely, in order to catch Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine), she needs to bargain with Hannibal the Cannibal (Anthony Hopkins).

The red eyes are a nice touch, helping illustrate that this is a horror movie. A more subtle indication of the film's genre is that distorted, disturbing visage on the front half of the moth's body. Notice how the moth is placed over Clarice's mouth as well, similar to how Buffalo Bill inserts moths into his victims' throats. The blurriness of the image conveys a sense of mystery, and Clarice stares directly at us in a way that evokes Jonathan Demme's style of having actors say lines directly into the camera.

9 'Jaws' (1975)

Poster by Roger Kastel

The power of simplicity is on full display in this iconic poster from the first summer blockbuster: Jaws. Steven Spielberg's first masterpiece only shows its antagonist at the very end, yet it certainly appears to be the star of the poster. In a way, this reflects the viewer's experience as they watch the movie. When the shark stays under the water, out of sight, our imagination blows the physical dimensions out of proportion. Great white sharks don't grow as big as the one presented here, but this one feels enormous because it could be anywhere.

This is probably the best use of scale in the history of movie posters. That woman is so much smaller than the shark, and yet she apparently has no idea that a giant predator is heading towards her. Even if she did, though, it wouldn't make any difference. Although the poster (like the film) unfairly demonized sharks in a way that led to harmful hunting practices, it nonetheless does an excellent job of displaying the conflict of dealing with an invisible and relentless monster.

8 'Star Wars' (1977)

Poster by Tom Jung

Image via Twentieth Century-Fox

Science fiction movies tend to have especially creative posters, and the Star Wars franchise is one of the exemplars of that phenomenon. Though they all look pretty cool, the first one is what inspired the later ones and hasn't lost its stylistic flair all these decades later. The poster for Star Wars: A New Hope features Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) watching over the heroes in the foreground, which the other two in the original trilogy would have as well.

The juxtaposition between the dark and light highlights the conflict between the rebels and the Empire. Meanwhile, Darth Vader's helmet is easily one of the most iconic masks in cinema history, so it's a wise decision to make it the largest image in the poster. The intimidating Death Star hangs in the upper left corner, and the visually spectacular Rebel fleet curls up towards it from the middle-left. Then there's Luke (Mark Hamill) and gun-toting Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) wearing white in the center, and the tri-fold beam shooting out of Luke's lightsaber. That Luke appears to be wearing Vader's boot is yet another intriguing detail to the legendary poster. It's dazzling; it's genre-defining; it's Star Wars.

7 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Poster by John Alvin

Image via Warner Bros.

Ridley Scott's classic neo-noir is one of the most atmospheric science-fiction movies of all time, and its poster definitely attests to that. The glowing lights from the buildings and bright beams that converge in front of Deckard (Harrison Ford) feel very futuristic. They also contrast well with the dark clothing, hair, and compellingly designed buildings. Though the movie looks sci-fi, Deckard's gun and that cigarette smoke threading along hearken back to the noir movies of old.

The narrative of this film is set up nicely, too. Deckard on top looks like a real person, the hero, while the replicant in the middle right looks ever-so-slightly non-human. Then, on the bottom, those buildings in the city below represent the decrepit, cyberpunk city of 2019 LA. The theme of man-versus-machine is established, and the renowned setting looks appropriately ominous. However, with Deckard on the top half and LA on the bottom half, it also looks like the main antagonist is the entire city. In a way, it is: that replicants can hide so well in society makes it seem like they could be anywhere, everywhere. In that way, the poster effectively evokes the film's paranoia.

6 'The Exorcist' (1973)

Poster by Bill Gold

William Friedkin's The Exorcist is considered one of the best horror movies ever made for many reasons, and its poster is one of them. It's one of the only posters on this list that actually borrows an actual shot from the film: when Father Merrin (Max von Sydow) enters the MacNeil property on his way to performing the exorcism. A bright, spectral beam emits from the possessed girl's window and envelops him. With this simple yet powerful image, the conflict of man versus the supernatural is crystal clear.

Also, this man is wearing a suit, hat, and briefcase, as if the exorcist were just another normal guy on his way to work. Notice also how much larger the beam is than the man, as if to emphasize that the tools and abilities at the man's disposal are not as powerful as the one he is about to struggle against. By taking one of The Exorcist's most iconic images and giving it a black-and-white color scheme, it also underscores the conflict of good versus evil, life and death—two other themes in a movie so terrifying that it made some of its original viewers physically ill.

5 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Poster by Tom Martin

Image via Universal Pictures

Schindler's List is one of the greatest epics of all time, and the poster does an excellent job of tapping into its emotional core. The dominant image of two hands grasping onto one another perfectly conveys the epic's emotional intensity and focus on humankind's perseverance. Notice that one hand is coming from above and the other from below, alluding to Oskar Schindler's (Liam Neeson) heroic venture to save roughly 1,200 Jews from the concentration camps.

The juxtaposition between the bright hands and dark background passionately conveys the movie's portrayal of good and ultimate evil. The smaller hand also seems to belong to the girl in the red coat, one of the most heartbreaking and enduring images in film. This further emphasizes the innocent blood that was spilled and the lives that Schindler would risk his life to protect. With the eponymous list superimposed over their hands in red ink, this poster is the perfect visual evocation of the famous line, "The list is an absolute good. The list is life. All around its margins lies the gulf."

4 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Poster by Bob Peak

Image via United Artists

Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now is a psychedelic and immersive journey into humanity's darkest recesses. The color scheme sets the dark tone and matches the movie's dark orange tinge. The whole movie is driven by Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando), so his absent, wet visage takes center stage here. It's also the largest image, even larger than the sun, which correlates with how the man has become larger than life in his cult community. And of course this wouldn't be a true Apocalypse Now poster without the river.

In the film, the bridge with no C.O. serves as a literal and figurative bridge between modern, somewhat organized (albeit immoral) warfare and the surreal, final sections where sophisticated weaponry and civilized infrastructure give way to spears, small boats, and a seemingly ancient temple. In the poster, it seems the movie is the viewer's bridge into this heart of darkness. Captain Willard (Martin Sheen) tellingly stares out from the upper-right corner like an observer, which matches his role as narrator. Along with the iconic helicopters flying through a blazing sun, this poster clues us in to how Apocalypse Now established itself as one of the best Vietnam movies.

3 'A Clockwork Orange' (1971)

Poster by Bill Gold

Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange is a sci-fi movie that's perfect from start to finish, and its poster is one of the most prevalent images in film-culture more than fifty years after its release. The blade Alex (Malcolm McDowell) is holding with such relish (not to mention the sadistic grin on his face) conveys his penchant for violence, and the image is framed by three more sharp triangles to emphasize that. The smallest angle points up the half-nude statue's groin, which alludes to the sexual violence he and his gang inflict on women.

The eyeball next to his arm can be taken as a reference to the iconic scene in which his eyes are forcibly kept open as doctors show him clips of non-stop terrors. That it's staring away from the lusty statue would also allude to how these clips are designed to make Alex averse to his old ways. Throw in the fact that this design is also shaped into the letter "A" for "A Clockwork Orange," and this eye-popping poster matches the darkness and playful demeanor of this futuristic satire with verve.

2 'Vertigo' (1958)

Poster by Saul Bass

Vertigo had a mixed reception when it first came out but was later reassessed as one of Alfred Hitchcock's greatest works. It's certainly his most hallucinatory, and this vortex of a poster evokes the dizziness that this stylistic masterpiece from the late 50s wasn't afraid to step into. James Stuart's character suffers from acrophobia, or the extreme fear of heights, but he's not the only one falling into the center of this legendary swirl. Kim Novak's character is there as well, suggesting more than one kind of fall here.

If this isn't the portrait of a mystery thriller, then nothing could be. Like The Exorcist's poster, this shot is taken from the film. Specifically the opening credits (though altered slightly), and the viewer can almost feel the disorienting music spiraling out of this orange-white storm of an image. As one of the best movies about perfection, Vertigo is very psychological, and this hypnotic poster couldn't have done a better job of portraying the sense of dangerous illusions. So simple yet executed so well that it's easily one of the greatest movie posters ever made.

1 'Amadeus' (1984)

Poster by Peter Sís

Image via Orion Pictures

Amadeus is one of the best movies set in the 18th century, and its poster is worthy of its fantastic material. Instead of Mozart (Tom Hulce) himself, the viewer is presented with a masked figure from Mozart's darkest opera, Don Giovanni. This character is technically dead, and he haunts his son from beyond the grave. In the movie, Salieri (F. Murray Abraham) claims that the character represents Mozart's father, Leopold, and he later dons a similar costume to commission Mozart for a requiem that will eventually kill him.

This figure forebodes tragedy while connecting it to Mozart's work, reflects this movie's beautiful 18th century setting, and even beckons the audience forward—inviting them to find out for themselves what this is all about. The city of Vienna is sketched within the dominant figure's black cloak, perhaps suggesting that Mozart captured the imagination of the city. The movie is much funnier than this dark color scheme suggests, but this is nevertheless an ominous, mysterious, and completely alluring image that illustrates the black heart of this film's jealous narrator—who des