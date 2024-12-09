The Golden Age of Hollywood has been credited for delivering some of the greatest films of all time, such as Casablanca, All About Eve, and It Happened One Night. The era is known for its never-ending cascade of legendary stars, including Bette Davis, Humphrey Bogart, and Marlon Brando, and award-winning filmmakers like Billy Wilder, John Huston, and Orson Welles, but many film fans fail to give the appropriate recognition to a film's screenplay, which is the heart and soul of any memorable classic movie.

Anyone can put together an all-star cast and tie a successful director to the production, but a movie is only as good as its plot, making the screenplay a crucial element of any movie. Classic cinema is full of unforgettable screenplays that continue to be admired and beloved by movie fanatics today, but some, such as On the Waterfront, The Best Years of Our Lives, and Sunset Boulevard, are credited with featuring some of the greatest screenplays from Hollywood's Golden Age of cinema.

10 'Some Like It Hot' (1959)

Directed by Billy Wilder

Image via United Artists

Billy Wilder's Some Like It Hot is the quintessential classic comedy starring Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon as musicians who, after accidentally witnessing a mob hit, flee Chicago for sunny Florida disguised as women in an all-female band. Initially, their plan goes according to plan, but when Curtis falls for a fellow bandmate (Marilyn Monroe) and a cheeky gentleman (Joe E. Brown) aggressively pursues Lemmon, a series of hilarious schemes unfold for both men.

Some Like It Hot features a snappy and quick-witted screenplay co-written by Wilder, who is easily one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. The screenplay follows a never-ending trail of one-liners and gags, including a knock at George Raft, who is best known for his gangster roles and coining the now-signature action of a mobster flipping a coin which is the source of an infamous scene between Raft and a young hoodlum. Some Like It Hot received several Oscar nominations, including Best Original Screenplay, but only went on to win for Best Costuming.

Your changes have been saved Some Like It Hot After two male musicians witness a mob hit, they flee the state in an all-female band disguised as women, but further complications set in. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 15, 1959 Director Billy Wilder Cast Marilyn Monroe , Tony Curtis , Jack Lemmon , George Raft , Pat O'Brien , Joe E. Brown Runtime 121 Minutes Writers Billy Wilder , I. A. L. Diamond

9 'The Philadelphia Story' (1940)

Directed by George Cukor

Image via MGM

Katharine Hepburn stars in the romantic comedy, The Philadelphia Story, as a beautiful socialite, Tracy Lord, who is about to marry a wealthy gentleman, George Kittredge (John Howard). Unfortunately, her wedding plans take a sudden turn when her ex-husband, Dexter Haven (Cary Grant), tries to win her back and to add more confusion, Lord crosses paths with a reporter (James Stewart), forcing her to figure out her feelings for all three men before walking down that aisle.

After the major success of The Philadelphia Story on Broadway, Hepburn managed to secure the rights to the show and reprised her role as Lord in the film adaptation. The film is mainly known for breaking Hepburn's reputation as box office poison, but the screenplay for The Philadelphia Story is a perfect blend of romance and humor that makes the overall plot a plausible and convincing love story. The classic rom-com earned six Academy Award nominations and went on to win for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Stewart's performance.

Your changes have been saved The Philadelphia Story When a rich woman's ex-husband and a tabloid-type reporter turn up just before her planned remarriage, she begins to learn the truth about herself. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 17, 1941 Director George Cukor Cast Cary Grant , Katharine Hepburn , James Stewart , Ruth Hussey , John Howard , Roland Young , John Halliday , Mary Nash Runtime 112 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Donald Ogden Stewart , Philip Barry , Waldo Salt Expand

8 'The Best Years of Our Lives' (1946)

Directed by William Wyler

Image via Warner Bros. Discovery

The Best Years of Our Lives is a film from the 1940s that is simply perfect from start to finish. The film features an emotional and heartfelt screenplay that explores multiple perspectives of three World War II veterans and the obstacles they're faced with returning to civilian life. Each veteran must overcome a unique scenario, resulting in the film giving a raw, uninhibited portrayal of many veterans' real-life after serving in WWII.

The Best Years of Our Lives is essentially a testament to the artistic direction of director William Wyler, who pulled from his own first-hand experience during the war, giving a detailed portrait of the immense sacrifice made by hundreds of Americans. The movie essentially swept the Oscars that year, earning several nominations and going on to win seven Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay, Best Picture, and Best Director.

Your changes have been saved The Best Years of Our Lives Three World War II veterans, two of them traumatized or disabled, return home to the American Midwest to discover that they and their families have been irreparably changed. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 25, 1946 Director William Wyler Cast Dana Andrews , Fredric March , Harold Russell , Teresa Wright , Myrna Loy , Cathy O'Donnell , Virginia Mayo , Hoagy Carmichael Runtime 171 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers MacKinlay Kantor , Robert E. Sherwood Expand

7 'On the Waterfront' (1954)

Directed by Elia Kazan

Image via Columbia Pictures

Marlon Brando delivers his Oscar-winning performance in On the Waterfront as a former up-and-coming boxer turned dockworker, Terry Malloy. When a man is murdered before he can testify in court against a local gangster, Johnny Friendly (Lee J. Cobb), Malloy decides to team up with the man's sister, Edie (Eva Marie Saint) and a streetwise priest (Karl Malden) to testify against Friendly, putting Malloy and those around him in extreme danger.

Budd Schulberg's screenplay for On the Waterfront is simply magnificent and a compelling tale of defiance, redemption, and sacrifice that is both moving and incredibly powerful. While the film features magnificent performances, many film fans remember On the Waterfront for Brando's iconic monologue ("I could have been a contender,") which has been cemented in cinema history as one of the greatest scenes in classic film history. On the Waterfront received twelve Oscar nominations and ended up winning eight of its nominations, including Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Picture.

Your changes have been saved On The Waterfront An ex-prize fighter turned New Jersey longshoreman struggles to stand up to his corrupt union bosses, including his older brother, as he starts to connect with the grieving sister of one of the syndicate's victims. Release Date June 22, 1954 Director Elia Kazan Cast Marlon Brando , Karl Malden , Lee J. Cobb , Eva Marie Saint , Rod Steiger Runtime 108 Minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Budd Schulberg Expand

Rent on Amazon Prime

6 'The Treasure of Sierra Madre' (1948)

Directed by John Huston