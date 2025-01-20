As time goes on, it is natural to consider how well older media, including movies, have held up over time. Some movies have not stood the test of time because of inaccurate representations of historical events or because society has progressed so far. There are many movies that retain their status as classics, no matter how much time has passed. Viewers across generations can appreciate these movies, and often have poignant lessons attached to them.

Movies like The Great Escape are timeless reflections on how war impacts those who fight and the courage needed to endure the worst wartime circumstances. Other movies, like Gentleman's Agreement, remain mirrors to hold up to modern society. The best classic movies that have held up since their release were innovative in their own time and have poignant messages for the modern world. Each of these movies that have held up the best are ones that embrace their timeless stories and characters.

10 '12 Angry Men' (1957)

Directed by Sidney Lumet

12 Angry Men is based on the teleplay of the same name by Reginald Rose. The story follows the members of a jury who are tasked with passing judgment on a teenager who has been accused of murder. The jurors are initially all agreed that the accused is guilty and so must receive the death penalty. However, as the story unfolds, it is clear that there is more to this case than what was initially presented in the courtroom.

12 Angry Men is a classic movie that holds up so well because it is a poignant commentary on the American justice system. The movie poses important questions about the nature of justice that viewers can consider today.12 Angry Men is a story that asks timeless questions about the nature of justice, the presumption of innocence, and how society should address those accused of committing crimes.

9 'The Great Escape' (1963)

Directed by John Sturges

The Great Escape is a fictionalized version of the story of British soldiers who were prisoners of war during World War II. In this version of the story, a group of prisoners is led by Captain Virgil Hilts (Steve McQueen). The prisoners come together to plan their escape, which in reality was led by British troops. However, The Great Escape puts American troops front and center, and focuses on the Americans' role in planning and executing this escape.

What makes The Great Escape hold up so well is the fact that it is a poignant reflection on the courage displayed by those who lived through World War II as prisoners. It is a timeless story about the fact that even the worst conditions can never break the human spirit. The Great Escape is a movie with plenty of thrills, which also makes it stand the test of time. As World War II has become more remote over the years, movies like this are a reminder of what the Allied forces had to endure to achieve victory.

8 'All About Eve' (1950)

Directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz

All About Eve is based on the 1946 short story "The Wisdom of Eve" by Mary Orr. The movie follows Margo Channing (Bette Davis), an aging Broadway star, and a fan, Eve Harrington (Anne Baxter). All About Eve chronicles Eve's quest to insert herself into Margo's life and disrupt Margo's career and relationships. The movie highlights timeless themes like the perils of fame and the fact that many who have achieved stardom have a warped sense of identity.

All About Eve stands the test of time because it is a reflection on the nature of fame and stardom. It raises questions about people in entertainment who are in the public eye that are just as pertinent today as they were in 1950. All About Eve is an astute analysis of how fame and the loss of fame can have a profound impact on one's perception of themselves and their humanity. Ultimately, this movie has a meditation on how those hoping to achieve stardom themselves have related to those who came before.

7 'Sunset Boulevard' (1950)

Directed by Billy Wilder

Sunset Boulevard is the story of Norma Desmond (Gloria Swanson), a former silent film star who struggles with her loss of relevance. When Norma meets screenwriter Joe Gillis (William Holden), she plans a return to an illustrious career. As the story unfolds, however, it becomes clear that Norma's version of Hollywood no longer exists. Throughout Sunset Boulevard, Norma becomes increasingly obsessive about finding ways to re-live her glory days.

What makes Sunset Boulevard a movie that has aged so well is the fact that it is another example of a story that features an honest reflection on fame. Additionally, this movie is a deeply human look at the nature of aging through the lens of a female protagonist. Sunset Boulevard contains pointed commentary on the nature of Hollywood itself that is just as relevant today as it was when the movie was first released.

6 'Singin' In the Rain' (1952)

Directed by Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen

Singin' in the Rain is a musical comedy that follows three stars who's careers intersect with the transition from silent films to "talkies". The story features Don Lockwood (Gene Kelly), Cosmo Brown (Donald O'Connor), and Kathy Selden (Debbie Reynolds) as they adapt to the changing industry. Singin' in the Rain is a much more optimistic look at Hollywood than Sunset Boulevard, for example. However, it is still a profoundly authentic portrait of how the industry has evolved over time and how this has impacted real people.

What makes Singin' in the Rain relevant today is that it showcases the many professionals who have had to navigate massive change in Hollywood. The movie's compassionate look at the evolution of the movie industry is what adds depth to the story. Like Sunset Boulevard, Singin' in the Rain includes timeless reflections on how fame can impact ordinary people and how people who achieve fame face choices regarding how they want this fame to affect their lives.

5 'Gentleman's Agreement' (1947)

Directed by Elia Kazan

Gentleman's Agreement follows magazine writer Philip Schuyler Green (Gregory Peck) who writes an investigative piece on antisemitism in America. As part of his research, he pretends to be Jewish and quickly learns how deep antisemitism runs throughout the country. As he delves deeper into his project, he finds antisemitism is still very much alive and well in the United States in the aftermath of World War II.

The message at the heart of Gentleman's Agreement is one that resonates today. This movie's message is made all the more poignant since it was made so close to the end of the Holocaust and World War II. Gentleman's Agreement is an unflinching look at how antisemitism has always found a home in the United States, sometimes in the most unexpected places. The movie has a message of hope, however, that remains relevant to this day.

4 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

2001: A Space Odyssey is an epic sci-fi drama that follows several scientists, astronauts, and a supercomputer. The movie focuses on the space journey of these people as they navigate their relationship with a piece of technology. 2001: A Space Odyssey is noted for its accurate depiction of space travel. The movie also explores the relationship between human beings and technology and the challenges that this presents.

What makes 2001: A Space Odyssey hold up so well is the fact that it is an example of technically perfect filmmaking. Director Stanley Kubrick highlights his ability to use movies to tell visually engaging stories that ask profound questions about society. 2001: A Space Odyssey may have been made in the 1960s. However, it remains a story that asks questions about AI, extraterrestrial life, and technology that we, as people, are still asking ourselves today.

3 'Make Way for Tomorrow' (1937)

Directed by Leo McCarey

Make Way for Tomorrow follows Lucy (Beulah Bondi) and Bark Cooper (Victor Moore), an elderly couple who have their home foreclosed upon. After facing this loss, they call their five children and try to decide how they will move forward. Make Way for Tomorrow sees Lucy and Bark each live with one of their children. While doing so, they realize that their children consider them burdensome and struggle with the fact that they still need help after losing their home.

Make Way for Tomorrow is a deeply human story that can resonate with viewers across generations. This movie resonates with anyone who has had a contentious relationship with their parents. Relatedly, Make Way for Tomorrow is an honest meditation on the challenges that come with aging, that can resonate across generations. In a testament to how widely relatable this story is, it has been adapted several times over the years in various languages.

2 'The Sound of Music' (1965)

Directed by Robert Wise

The Sound of Music stars Julie Andrews as Maria, a nun who finds herself employed by a widowed Austrian naval officer Captain von Trapp (Christopher Plummer) as a nanny to his seven children. This is one of the most iconic love stories ever put to film, and further cemented both Andrews and Plummer as superstars. The Sound of Music is based on the real story of the von Trapp family, who escaped Austria and made lives for themselves in the United States in the lead up to World War II.

What makes The Sound of Music stand the test of time is the fact that it is a sweet story about a charming family, and an honest and scary look at the early days of World War II from the Austrian perspective. Additionally, this love story is one that stands the test of time since it features two characters who were obviously meant to be together. As a whole, The Sound of Music is an important historical movie that retains its charm today.

1 'Casablanca' (1942)

Directed by Michael Curtiz

Casablanca is a romantic movie that follows the story of American night club owner, Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart), living in Morocco during World War II. When Rick's former girlfriend Ilsa Lund (Ingrid Bergman) re-appears in his life, he has to choose between his love for her, and helping her new fiancee, Victor Laszlo (Paul Henreid). Casablanca was made in the middle of World War II, and featured several European actors who had to flee the war's destruction.

What makes Casablanca hold up so well is the fact that it remains an important inside look at the chaos of World War II. Because the movie was filmed in the middle of the war, it provides invaluable insight into how the war was perceived by those who lived through it. Casablanca is also an enduring love story, because it showcases two people who found a way to love even in the midst of the destruction of war.

