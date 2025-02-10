Cinema is often considered timeless, but some films, even classics, don't age as gracefully as one might hope. While feted on release, they now come across as heavy-handed, insensitive, cringe-worthy, or downright offensive. Many of them were well-intentioned, simply a product of the attitudes of their time rather than any mean-spiritedness on the filmmakers' part. Still, these dated elements make it harder to enjoy the movies, and can be a little jarring when one isn't expecting them.

With this in mind, this list looks at some classic films that have aged poorly. These films, despite their cinematic achievements, have elements that make modern audiences wince. A few of them leave audiences grappling with conflicting emotions: appreciating their artistry while acknowledging the problematic elements that undermine their legacy. One note here is that D.W. Griffith's The Birth of a Nation is not listed. It's a technically astounding and innovative picture that's so morally repugnant and infamous it's a stretch to call it a "classic" of any kind at this point.

10 'You Only Live Twice' (1967)

Directed by Lewis Gilbert

Image via United Artists

"In Japan, men come first, women come second." Although a big hit on release, the fifth James Bond flick is a pretty lackluster one to revisit. It sees 007 (Sean Connery) faking his own death, infiltrating a Japanese crime syndicate, and uncovering a SPECTRE plot to start World War III using stolen spacecraft. The film is packed with elaborate action sequences, exotic locales, and larger-than-life villains, but it all feels rather hollow and unsatisfying. Some of the visuals, in particular, look incredibly dated.

The plot also takes a series of awkward and unnecessary detours, culminating in a chaotic and overstuffed finale. Indeed, You Only Live Twice falls off in the second half, becoming more and more ridiculous. It's all simply too cheesy and the usually stellar Connery is far from his A-game. The overreliance on gadgets borders on the cartoonish and most of the action sequences are decidedly dull. Finally, some modern reviewers have critiqued the scenes where Connery goes undercover as a Japanese man.