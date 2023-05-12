Movies are one of the most popular forms of entertainment that through the years, has consistently evolved and expanded into new horizons of storytelling and visual effects. Some of the best movies of all time are noted for various characteristics, but classics like 12 Angry Men and 2001: A Space Odyssey are praised for their progressive plot and influence on audiences as well as the future of filmmaking.

There are dozens of classic movies like Alien and North By Northwest, that dared to reach new heights that also ended up having a significant impact on cinephiles as well as society as a whole. Groundbreaking movies such as Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Jaws and Lawrence of Arabia are just a few classic films that were considered to be ahead of their time according to the folks on Reddit.

1 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit?' (1988)

Bob Hoskins stars in Who Framed Roger Rabbit as a toon-hating private eye, Eddie Valiant, who ends up being the only hope to save a cooky toon, Roger Rabbit, from being framed for murder. As Eddie tries to prove Roger's innocence and find the real killer, he uncovers that Roger's just a pawn in a conspiracy to destroy Toon Town.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit was one of the first major films to feature both live-action and animation throughout the entire film, but it also sparked modern animation and paved the way for Disney's Renaissance Era. Redditor, Fathah_Time, considers Who Framed Roger Rabbit to be the best blend of traditional animation and live-action on film noting the piano duel scene with Daffy Duck and Donald Duck as one of their favorites.

2 'Some Like It Hot' (1959)

When musicians, Joe (Tony Curtis) and Jerry (Jack Lemmon) accidentally witness a mob hit, they disguise themselves as women and join an all-girls band that's headed to play in Florida. They manage to pull off the charade but when Joe meets one of the band members, Sugar (Marilyn Monroe), he tries to woo her as a millionaire while also keeping up his female persona.

Billy Wilder's Some Like It Hot is a hysterical screwball comedy with a star-studded cast that features for one of the first times men dressed as women in a major motion picture. A majority of the film's humor is pulled from Curtis and Lemmon's scenario but today, the jokes still hold up as hilarious as ever which is a vital testament to the phenomenal writing and brilliant direction by Wilder.

3 'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962)

British Lieutenant, T.E. Lawrence (Peter O'Toole) is sent to Arabia to serve as a liaison between the British and Arabic people in their fight against Turkish troops. With the help of a local man, Sherif Ali (Omar Sharif), Lawrence disobeys the orders of his superior officer and takes off across the desert to attack a well-guarded enemy post.

According to Redditor, iboneyandivory, they would pay to see Lawrence of Arabia in theaters again noting its majestic music and remarkable transitions between shots. Lawrence of Arabia is a breathtaking visual spectacle with outstanding performances that went on to inspire some of today's greatest directors including George Lucas, Ridley Scott and Steven Spielberg.

4 'The Thing' (1982)

In Antarctica, a group of American scientists see a helicopter shooting at a husky for some unknown reason and decide to take the dog into their camp. Once inside, the scientists realize that the dog is actually a creature that can transform into anything even its victims. A clever pilot (Kurt Russell) and the camp doctor (Richard Dysart) take the lead to destroy whatever is hunting them before they're picked off one by one.

Even 40 years later, Redditor,livestrongbelwas still considers John Caprenter'sThe Thingto be one of the best movies they have ever seen and ranks it as their favorite horror film. Unlike a majority of other horror films, audiences never see the creature in its true form adding a consistent level of uncertainty and tension between the characters as they start to question each other and their identities.

5 '12 Angry Men' (1957)

After closing arguments, a jury of 12 men must deliberate and decide unanimously if a young man is innocent or guilty of murdering his father. When the foreman takes the initial vote, all the jurors return a guilty vote except for one juror (Henry Fonda) who presents considerable doubt about the evidence and witnesses in the case.

12 Angry Men is a courtroom drama that boldly addresses racism, discrimination in the judicial system, and the reliability of eyewitness testimony. The film professes empathy and casts a light on the consequences of ignorance and snap judgments. While the jurors think they're nothing like the defendant, Fonda's character leads them to the eye-opening realization that they have more in common with the young man than they initially thought.

6 'North By Northwest' (1959)

Cary Grant stars in Alfred Hitchcock's North By Northwest as a New York City advertising executive, Roger Thornhill who, after being mistaken for a government agent, is pursued by a spy's henchmen across the country. Along the way, he meets a young woman (Eva Marie Saint) who joins him on his journey to clear his name and discover that Thornhill's just a pawn in a bigger conspiracy.

The iconic scene of Grant being chased by the plane was cutting-edge for its time and according to Redditor, Migueli2021, also impressive for a Hitchcock film. Hitchcock insisted on using Paramount's VistaVision widescreen process making it even more of an innovative film. The movie also had a major impact on action-thrillers and influences other popular movies including the James Bond films.

7 'Alien' (1979)

The crew of the starship Nostromo is awakened halfway through their voyage home by a distress call from an unknown spacecraft. As they try to figure out the origins of the ship, the crew also discovers a nest of eggs and quickly realize that while they were sleeping, an extraterrestrial had managed to get inside and never left the Nostromo.

Ridley Scott's science-fiction horror film, Alien, was a commercial success and earned praise for its ingenious props, set design, and groundbreaking special effects. The film forever changed both the science-fiction and horror genres and also launched Sigourney Weaver's career but even today, Redditor, Migueli2021, has a hard time believing that Scott's iconic movie was made over 40 years ago.

8 'Jaws' (1975)

When a woman's killed by a shark in a New England town, police chief, Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) wants to close down the beaches but he's overruled by the mayor who fears the closure will negatively impact their tourist revenue. As the attacks continue, Brody, along with an oceanographer (Richard Dreyfuss) and a local fisherman (Robert Shaw) set out to hunt down the shark but soon discover they need more than just a bigger boat.

Between the infamous musical score and the massive mechanical shark, Spielberg's Jaws was an innovative film and according to Redditor, Trashcansam82, the only movie to ever scare their parents. Redditor, ExtensionBluejay253, regards Shaw's speech about the USS Indianapolis as a timeless performance and also appreciates how the film's fear and suspense are built up without revealing the shark.

9 'Network' (1976)

After veteran news anchor, Howard Beale (Peter Finch) learns that he's being let go, he decides to go on an angry rant while live on the air. The unhinged stunt causes a massive increase in ratings and producer, Diana Christensen (Faye Dunaway) decides to take advantage of the incident by adding more outrageous programming that eventually goes too far.

Network inadvertently predicted the downfall of informative news as well as the media choosing to prioritize entertainment over substance. Redditor, shortstopandgo, remembers being blown away by the film's script and Finch flawlessly delivering his epic televised speech. Network went on to win several Academy Awards including Best Actor for Finch in what ended up becoming his final film performance.

10 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Dr. Dave Bowman (Keir Dullea) and several other scientists and astronauts are launched into space on a mysterious mission to Jupiter with a supercomputer, HAL, acting as their guide. While they remain on course for their destination, HAL starts to show unusual and strange behavior that causes tension to build up between the team and their electronic comrade.

2001: A Space Odyssey is recognized for its accurate depiction of space travel, pioneering special effects and stunning cinematography. Director, Stanley Kubrick, was a filmmaker who was way ahead of his time and was known for avoiding conventional cinema techniques such as heavy dialogue and aggressive action. Several Redditors listed Kubrick's masterpiece as a top film that was ahead of its time and user, Shadow0wolf0, points out that the movie was released before the moon landing.

