When it comes to movies, classic films are the basic foundation that, unfortunately, many modern audiences overlook for various reasons, such as being filmed in black-and-white or having outdated premises. While there's nothing wrong with not being a fan of classic movies, there's also no harm in giving them a chance. Even for those interested in dipping their toes into the genre, it could be difficult to figure out exactly where to start.

For those who need a bit of initial guidance, this list features a vast selection of essential classic movies ranging from dramas like Citizen Kane, and It's a Wonderful Life to comedies including Singin' in the Rain and Some Like It Hot. From universally known classics to must-see hidden gems, these are the best classic movies for those just discovering the genre.

15 'Gentleman Prefer Blondes' (1953)

Directed by Howard Hawks

A showgirl, Lorelei Lee (Marilyn Monroe), is engaged to Gus Edmond (Tommy Noonan), the son of a wealthy businessman, much to his father's disapproval. Unable to believe that Lee isn't after his son's money, Esmond Sr. (Taylor Holmes) hires a private investigator, Ernie Malone (Elliott Reid), to keep an eye on Lee while she and her friend, Dorothy Shaw (Jane Russell) go on a cruise and report any questionable behavior that could break up Lee and Gus' engagement.

Howard Hawks' Gentlemen Prefer Blondes is a crucial musical comedy from the '50s that is also a delightful pun directed at the structure of social status as well as the stereotypical concept that beautiful women only marry rich men for their money. Monroe and Russell are an exceptional pair in the film, showcasing a genuine female friendship that has just as much loyalty as it does style and class. Gentlemen Prefer Blondes is an iconic classic film and, between its clever plot and cheeky humor, it is an ideal choice for anyone checking out the classic film genre for the first time.

14 'West Side Story' (1961)

Directed by Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise

Set on the crime-ridden streets of the upper West Side of New York, two gangs, the Sharks and the Jets, are intense rivals that are always at odds and fighting for control of turf in the area. When the co-founder of the Jets, Tony (Richard Beymer), meets the younger sister of a Shark member, Maria (Natalie Wood), the two star-crossed lovers begin a forbidden romance that ultimately poses a problem for their opposing sides.

West Side Story is a modernized version of Romeo and Juliet that features incredible musical numbers and complex dance routines and also stars Rita Moreno, Russ Tamblyn, and George Chakiris. The film is considered to be one of the greatest musical movies of all time, winning ten Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actress for Moreno, who became the first Latin American woman to ever win the award. West Side Story is both a devastating and captivating film that includes an array of themes ranging from love, revenge, and loss, making it a crucial choice for any first-timer to classic films.

13 'The Godfather' (1972)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Marlon Brando stars as Vito Corleone, a traditional Sicilian mob boss who is the head of one of the most powerful families in the United States. The film focuses on the Corleone family at a pivotal moment as an up-and-coming narcotics man, Vigil "the Turk" Sollozzo (Al Lettieri), requests the don's protection in exchange for a cut of his profits. When Vito refuses, an all-out war ensues, bringing his youngest son, Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), into the fold and ultimately taking over the family business.

Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather redefined the gangster genre and is considered to be one of the greatest movies of all time. Based on Mario Puzo's best-selling novel, The Godfather is a harrowing tale about loyalty, family, and honor that surpasses the genre's traditional themes but isn't without its fair share of violence and vengeance. Between the overall cast's phenomenal performances and Coppola's artistic direction, The Godfather is an essential classic film that is a timeless favorite among a majority of classic film fanatics.

The Godfather (1972) Release Date March 14, 1972 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Marlon Brando , Al Pacino , James Caan , Richard S. Castellano , Robert Duvall , Sterling Hayden Runtime 175 minutes

12 'Rebel Without a Cause' (1955)

Directed by Nicholas Ray

James Dean stars in Rebel Without a Cause as a rebellious teen, Jim Stark, who, after moving to a new town, tries to stay out of trouble, but being the new kid comes with its conflicts and altercations. As Stark tries to build stability and a new start in life, he manages to make friends with a misfit classmate, Plato (Sal Mineo), but things take a dangerous turn when Stark falls for Judy (Natalie Wood), who is the girlfriend of the neighborhood's tough guy.

Rebel Without a Cause is a coming-of-age romantic drama that explores the moral decaying of the American youth at the time as well as the ever-growing conflicts between the younger and older generations. Fresh off his Oscar-nominated role in East of Eden, Dean gives one of his most iconic performances and was also one of the actor's last films before he was killed in a car accident in 1955. The movie was released a month after Dean's passing and received three Academy Award nominations, including Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Motion Picture Story.

11 'Laura' (1944)

Directed by Otto Preminger

When detective Mark McPherson (Dana Andrews) investigates the murder of a young female executive, Laura Hunt (Gene Tierney), he gets to know the exceptionally beautiful woman through his interviews with her close friends and acquaintances. As McPherson finds himself falling under Laura's spell like so many other men fall victim to, he's surprised to discover that the young woman is alive, refocusing his investigation on who wanted the woman dead in the first place.

Laura is a classic film noir based on the 1943 novel by the same name written by Vera Caspery and puts a twist on the traditional who-dun-it murder mystery. Audiences will find themselves invested in a tangled web of deception and jealousy that points the finger at almost every admirer in Laura's life while also building a level of suspense and intensity for a shocking reveal. Laura is considered to be one of the greatest classic film noirs and received several Academy Award nominations, including Best Director and Best Supporting Actor, winning the Oscar for Best Black and White Cinematography.

10 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' (1961)

Directed by Blake Edwards

Audrey Hepburn stars in the adaption of Truman Capote's famous novel, Breakfast at Tiffany's, as Holly Golightly, which is considered to be one of Audrey Hepburn's best performances. In the busy world of New York City, Golightly spends her time with the social elite, dreaming of finding a wealthy husband who will provide for her, but when a handsome aspiring writer, Paul (George Peppard), moves into her building, sparks fly between them and Golightly becomes torn between true love and her life-long dream.

While Breakfast at Tiffany's isn't an exact adaptation of Capote's novel, it still ranks as an essential classic movie that should be on every beginner's list. With the perfect balance of comedy, romance, and tragedy, Breakfast at Tiffany's is a well-rounded film that features Hepburn's impeccable style, charm, and wit that is impossible for any audience to resist.

9 'The Philadelphia Story' (1940)

Directed by George Cukor

Socialite, Tracy Lord (Katharine Hepburn) is engaged to the wealthy George Kitteridge (John Howard) but as the wedding day approaches, her ex-husband, C.K. Dexter (Cary Grant) pays her an unexpected visit, bringing up Lord's past feelings for him that she thought had passed. Her situation only gets worse when a prying reporter, Macaulay Connor (James Stewart), comes to report about the big day, causing her to become confused about her feelings towards all three men and must make a decision before walking down the aisle.

The romantic comedy, The Philadelphia Story, is an adaptation of a successful stage production that Hepburn originally starred in and eventually purchased the rights for the film. Hepburn had been dubbed as "box office poison" and with her film career declining, The Philadelphia Story put her back on top as critics praised her on-screen comedic chemistry with Grant and Stewart. Grant had conquered the comedy genre but Stewart, who was known for his dramatic roles, was a surprising but refreshing quality to the film, making this a staple in classic movie history.

8 'Sunset Boulevard' (1950)

Directed by Billy Wilder

When a young screenwriter, Joe Gillis (William Holden) crosses paths with an aging silent film star, Norma Desmond (Gloria Swanson), he agrees to help her reboot her career by writing a box office hit for her, but as he spends more time with Desmond, she becomes enamored with him and begins to rely on him for more than just reclaiming her stardom. While Gillis believes he can manipulate and handle the former star, he soon realizes that he's way over his head and tries to escape her fatal grasp.

Billy Wilder's Sunset Boulevard is a classic film noir starring former silent film queen, Gloria Swanson, who gives a performance of a lifetime as the iconic Desmond. Sunset Boulevard embodies every quality of a riveting noir and, while it's an excellent choice for classic movie beginners, it's also a great starting point for the film noir genre. The movie earned 11 Academy Award nominations, winning for Best Original Screenplay, Best Art Direction, and Best Musical Score. In 1998, the American Film Institute ranked Sunset Boulevard at number 12 in their list of the 100 best American films of the 20th century.

7 'Rear Window' (1954)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

After suffering a broken leg, photographer, Jeff Jefferies (James Stewart), is confined to a wheelchair as well as his apartment and while he passes the time, he begins to watch his neighbors and their daily activities as a source of entertainment. Initially, everyone appears to be going about their normal day-to-day routine, but when Jefferies witnesses a fight between a married couple, he becomes suspicious of the husband (Raymond Burr) when his wife seemingly disappears.

Stewart stars with Grace Kelly in one of Alfred Hitchcock's highest-grossing films, Rear Window, which many consider to be one of the greatest movies of all time. The point-of-view and panning cinematography effectively immerses audiences into the film's intensity, giving viewers the impression of being next to Stewart as he tries to figure out what happened to his neighbor's wife. Rear Window earned four Academy Award nominations, including Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, making this a must-see classic for anyone new to the genre.

6 'It's a Wonderful Life' (1946)

Directed by Frank Capra

In Bedford Falls, New York, George Bailey (James Stewart) is a wholesome family man who gave up his dreams to help others in his community. On Christmas Eve, he begins to think that everyone would be better off without him and as he jumps to his death, he's saved by his guardian angel, Clarence (Henry Travers), who proceeds to show him what life would have and would be like without him in it.

Frank Capra's Christmas classic, It's a Wonderful Life, is not only a vital choice around the holidays but also an important film that should be celebrated all year round. It's a Wonderful Life is a signature example of how life sometimes has different plans for us and, while it might not be full of wealth and notoriety, there are far more important things in life that are worth more than money could ever buy. Despite being a flop at the box office, It's a Wonderful Life still earned several Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Stewart's now-iconic performance.