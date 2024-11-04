For decades, movies have been one of the most popular forms of entertainment and means of escapism for audiences around the world. As the format, formula, and style of filmmaking have evolved and shaped numerous generations, there is something to be said about the classic films that have had a significant influence on cinema history as well as the movie audiences know and enjoy today.

The Golden Age of Hollywood was the pinnacle of classic movies and features an array of titles that have inspired many modern movies and award-winning filmmakers today. Through the years, a wide variety of classic movies have become beloved favorites among film fans, but some titles, such as The Wizard of Oz, Laura, and The Searchers, are among the elite selection of classics that everyone should see at least once in their life.

11 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Directed by Victor Fleming

Judy Garland stars in The Wizard of Oz as Dorothy Gale who is swooped up in a severe tornado, landing in the magical world of Oz. There, she meets a trio of new friends who travel to see the great and powerful Oz while trying to duck the efforts of the Wicked Witch of the West (Margaret Hamilton), who is after a pair of magical ruby slippers that Dorothy has accidentally acquired.

The Wizard of Oz was a monumental film of its time that paired the classic style of black and white with the vivid use of Technicolor that introduced audiences to a world unlike anything they had ever seen before. It is a classic film celebrated for its unforgettable characters, magical sense of storytelling, and an array of iconic songs, most notably 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow.'

10 'Singin' in the Rain' (1952)

Directed by Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen

During the transition from silent film to the Talkies, film star, Don Lockwood (Gene Kelly) decides to turn his current production into a musical to stand out from the other sound films. The plan is perfect except for his frequent co-star, Lina Lamont (Jean Hagen), who doesn't have a great voice for sound. Lockwood decides to recruit a young aspiring actress, Kathy Seldon (Debbie Reynolds), to dub Lamont's voice in exchange for her own studio contract.

Singin' in the Rain is the epitome of a classic movie musical and one title that everyone should see at some point in their lifetime. Between the vibrant scenery and costumes to the toe-tapping songs such as 'Singin' in the Rain,' 'Good Morning,' and 'Moses Supposes,' Singin in the Rain is an entertaining treat that will have audiences singing long after the end credits have rolled.

Singin in the Rain Release Date April 9, 1952 Director Stanley Donen , Gene Kelly Cast Gene Kelly , Donald O'Connor , Debbie Reynolds , Jean Hagen , Millard Mitchell , Cyd Charisse Runtime 103 Main Genre Comedy Writers Adolph Green , Betty Comden

9 'Casablanca' (1942)

Directed by Michael Curtiz

Humphrey Bogart stars in Casablanca as Rick Blaine, an American now living in Casablanca where he owns and runs his own nightclub. When Blaine's former flame, Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman), arrives in Casablanca with her husband, Victor Lazslo (Paul Henreid), he's not too thrilled to see her considering how they had left things the last time they saw each other. As the Germans close in on Lazslo, who is a famed rebel, Rick reluctantly agrees to help him and Ilsa escape the country before it's too late.

Casablanca is a timeless romance that has become a staple in pop culture and essentially skyrocketed Bogart's career as a major box office draw. The Oscar-winning film follows a bittersweet love affair torn apart by war and uncontrollable circumstances, making it a unique love story that is riddled with phenomenal performances by an exceptional cast of major Hollywood stars.

8 'The Maltese Falcon' (1941)

Directed by John Huston

Humphrey Bogart takes on the role of a private eye, Sam Spade who is hired by a mysterious woman, Miss Wonderly (Mary Astor), to find her sister who she believes has run away. As Spade begins his investigation, he soon discovers that Wonderly has deceived him and is quickly entangled with several questionable characters who are in search of a priceless jewel-encrusted statue known as the Maltese Falcon.

John Huston made his directorial debut with one of the best detective noir films, The Maltese Falcon, which is based on the 1930 novel by the same name written by Dashiell Hammett. The Maltese Falcon is an intricate, suspense-filled mystery carried by an all-star cast which also includes Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet. The movie earned three Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay, making The Maltese Falcon a vital classic film that deserves at least one runthrough.

7 'Laura' (1944)

Directed by Otto Preminger

When a beautiful advertising executive, Laura Hunt (Gene Tierney), is found murdered in her apartment, detective Mark McPherson (Dana Andrews) is assigned to the case. As he learns more and more about Laura from her friends and associates, he soon falls under her spell that many other men have fallen victim to, but when Laura returns to her apartment alive and well, the case takes a surprising turn into finding out who wanted Laura dead and why.

Otto Preminger's Laura is an adaptation of the 1943 novel written by Vera Caspary and is considered to be one of the greatest classic film noirs of all time. The Oscar-winning film puts a unique and unexpected twist on a seemingly traditional murder mystery and also features excellent performances by the overall cast, including Vincent Price and Clifton Webb. Laura is a vital classic that is guaranteed to lure audiences into a tedious story of obsession, lust, and, of course, cold-blooded murder.

6 'Sunset Boulevard' (1950)

Directed by Billy Wilder

William Holden stars as a young writer, Joe Gillis, who enters into a partnership with former film star, Norma Desmond (Gloria Swanson) and agrees to write a script for her that will be her comeback to the big screen. As Gillis grows closer to the former star, Desmond's desires soon turn into a deadly obsession that sends both her and Gillis on a path of no return.

Billy Wilder's Sunset Boulevard is a phenomenal representation of the darker side of classic Hollywood and the price that comes with fame and notoriety. The film earned several Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress, ultimately winning for Best Screenplay, Best Art Direction, and Best Original Score. Sunset Boulevard is an essential classic and features Swanson as one of the best classic movie female villains of all time.

5 'All About Eve' (1950)

Directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz

Bette Davis stars as famed stage star, Margo Channing, who meets her supposed biggest fan, Eve Harrington (Anne Baxter) and initially takes her under her wing. As Harrington infiltrates Channing's social and professional circles, the young woman's true nefarious colors begin to show, revealing her to be a master manipulator and expert liar who is determined to steal Channing's spotlight.

All About Eve is an Oscar-winning comedy drama that gives an authentic portrayal of show business through two characters who are at the opposite ends of their careers. Davis' character is struggling with getting older and falling out of the limelight, while Baxter's role depicts the ruthless and cruel lengths that some aspiring stars are willing to go to for fame. All About Eve has a sarcastic tone of humor and also features stellar performances by the entire cast, including George Sanders, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as theater critic, Addison DeWitt.

All About Eve A seemingly timid but secretly ruthless ingénue insinuates herself into the lives of an aging Broadway star and her circle of theater friends. Release Date October 6, 1950 Director Joseph L. Mankiewicz Cast Bette Davis , Anne Baxter , George Sanders , Celeste Holm , Gary Merrill , Hugh Marlowe Runtime 138 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Joseph L. Mankiewicz , Erich Kästner , Mary Orr

4 'Some Like It Hot' (1959)

Directed by Billy Wilder

When two band players, Joe (Tony Curtis) and Jerry (Jack Lemmon), witness a mob hit, they flee from Chicago disguised as women in an all-girls band headed for Florida. While their plan initially seems to work, they run into a few problems, such as Joe falling for another member of the group, Sugar (Marilyn Monroe) and Jerry being pursued by a determined man (Joe E. Brown), but trouble really starts to brew when the mobsters who are after them show up at their hotel for a "convention."

Some Like It Hot is the quintessential classic comedy film that went on to earn six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Screenplay, ultimately winning for Best Costume Design. While the entire cast is stupendous, Curtis and Lemmon are the genuine heart and soul of this film, demonstrating their quick wits and physical comedy to no avail, deeming Some Like It Hot to be a signature classic.