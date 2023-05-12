Some classic movies feel, well, old. The effects are dated, the dialogue almost sounds like it's in another language, and the characters don't seem like people that would actually exist in the real world. Just because a film was amazing in its day doesn't mean it'll be entertaining for audiences decades later.

However, some classic films do defy this trend. Redditors on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, recently got together to discuss the classic movies that feel modern many years after they were released. Their picks include some of cinema's greatest gems and practically represent a film education in themselves.

10 'Cool Hand Luke' (1967)

Paul Newman turns in a legendary performance here as Luke Jackson, a free-spirited prisoner who refuses to conform to the rules and regulations of a Southern chain gang. He's joined by George Kennedy (who won an Academy Award for his performance) as Dragline, a fellow prisoner who becomes Luke's friend and ally. The movie's portrayal of the harsh realities of life on a chain gang and the dehumanizing effects of imprisonment is both brutal and compelling, and its impact on cinema is undeniable.

The anti-hero Luke quickly became a cultural icon, and the film's line "What we have here is a failure to communicate" has become a part of the pop culture lexicon. "Newman in Cool Hand Luke looks like he could be someone you see walking down the street today," said u/williamblair.

9 'North by Northwest' (1959)

Roger Thornhill (Cary Grant) is a Madison Avenue advertising executive who is mistaken for a government agent and pursued across the United States by foreign spies. Eventually, he crosses paths with Eve Kendall (Eva Marie Saint), a mysterious woman who helps him in his quest to clear his name.

North by Northwest ranks among director Alfred Hitchcock's very best work, with several iconic set pieces, including the crop-duster sequence and the climactic showdown on the face of Mount Rushmore. "North by Northwest has the pacing and tone of a modern spy movie," said u/mikeyfreshh. "It's my go-to recommendation for an old movie when someone says they don't like old movies."

8 'The Graduate' (1967)

This romantic comedy-drama was a breakout role for star Dustin Hoffman. He plays Benjamin Braddock, a recent college graduate who is seduced by Mrs. Robinson (Anne Bancroft), the wife of his father's business partner. However, things get even more complicated when Benjamin falls for Mrs. Robinson's daughter Elaine (Katharine Ross).

"The Graduate was very modern for its era," says u/Stratobastardo34. "The year (1967) sort of fits. The mid or late 1960s are usually given as the date when the old Hollywood "studio system" broke down and filmmakers gained way more independence to emphasize their own style and pick modern themes," said u/LatinAmericanCinema.

7 'The Apartment' (1960)

Jack Lemmon is C.C. Baxter, a low-level employee at an insurance company who lends his apartment to his superiors for their extramarital affairs. However, he gets more than he bargained for when he falls in love with Fran Kubelik (Shirley MacLaine), a young elevator operator who is having an affair with his boss.

"The Apartment has the kind of low-key melancholy you’d expect from a modern deconstruction of a rom-com," one Redditor said. "No big romantic gestures, an understated ending, and genuinely complicated characters, and it’s frank about casual sex in a way that’s rare for a Hayes code era movie."

6 'Citizen Kane' (1941)

Citizen Kane is Orson Welles's masterpiece about a wealthy and influential media tycoon, chronicling his rise to power and subsequent downfall. The film continues to be celebrated for its innovative cinematography, use of deep focus, and non-linear narrative structure. Welles' performance as Kane is also a tour de force, capturing the complexity and contradictions of the enigmatic character.

"Kind of a cliché, but I'd argue Citizen Kane was the first "modern" movie," said u/ALaLa98. "If it didn't have to "suffer" the technical limitations of the time (no color, poor sound, etc), it would feel like a movie that came out decades later."

5 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' (1969)

This famous western follows two outlaws, played by Paul Newman and Robert Redford, who go on a crime spree and flee to Bolivia when the law catches up with them. It was a major step forward for its genre, with a sensibility reflecting the decade in which it was made.

"Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid to me feels incredibly modern in both pacing, tone, and presentation, although that is a Paul Newman movie that came out after Cool Hand Luke," said u/wwrxw.

4 'Casablanca' (1942)

This quintessential romantic drama takes place during World War II and tells the story of a cynical American ex-pat (Humphrey Bogart) who runs a nightclub in Morocco and is reunited with his former lover (Ingrid Bergman), who is now married to a resistance leader. The film has uncountable iconic moments, and many of its lines of dialogue have become famous.

"90 minutes everything is high-paced, high stakes, and the feeling that time is of the essence really underlines the overall theme of indecisiveness," said u/johnhatan. "Simultaneously it never sacrifices its artistic aspirations, being loaded with symbolism, layered characters and really delivers in every technical aspect of movie making."

3 'The 400 Blows' (1959)

The 400 Blows is a French film directed by New Wave legend François Truffaut. It centers on Antoine (Jean-Pierre Léaud), a troubled and rebellious kid growing up in Paris, as he navigates a dysfunctional family life and a system that seems determined to crush his spirit. It's considered a landmark in French New Wave cinema, with its innovative cinematography, naturalistic performances, and unflinching portrayal of adolescence.

One Redditor pointed out that the movie still feels fresh because so many films have taken inspiration from it. "If people really want to trace this, it is film noir and certain golden age of Hollywood directors who influenced the French New Wave directors who in turn influenced the Hollywood films that are being mentioned across most of this thread," said u/cahiersducinema.

2 'Midnight Cowboy' (1969)

Joe Buck (Jon Voight) is a naive Texan who comes to New York City hoping to make a living as a gigolo, but instead finds himself homeless and struggling to survive. He befriends Ratso Rizzo (Dustin Hoffman), a small-time con artist who helps him navigate the city's underworld.

Midnight Cowboy is unrelentingly bleak, especially for its era. Notably, it remains the only X-rated movie to win Best Picture. "Midnight Cowboy is a huge one. The characters stutter and stammer, they swear, they have recognizable bodily functions," said u/Bear_On_Stilts.

1 'Harold and Maude' (1971)

This dark comedy directed by Hal Ashby tells the story of a young man named Harold (Bud Cort), who is obsessed with death and attends funerals for fun. He meets Maude (Ruth Gordon), an elderly woman who is also fascinated by death but lives life to the fullest. The two form an unlikely friendship and embark on a series of eccentric and life-affirming adventures.

The film's offbeat humor and touching moments have earned it a cult following. "Still feels fresh in tone, humor, performances, and (at times very bold) content," said u/DRUGEND1. "A Wes Anderson film decades before Wes Anderson."

