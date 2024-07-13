Sometimes, the magic only happens once. When the perfect combination of writing, casting, performance, and all the elements necessary to make a film combine, a singular phenomenon is created. While imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, some movies simply cannot or should not be replicated.

While there are practical reasons why some features cannot be recreated, others have more intangible motives. Some films were made back in the Big Hollywood era and having a set full of thousands of extras isn't feasible anymore. Other movies were written for a specific moment in time, and as the zeitgeist moves on, the themes lose touch with new audiences. And occasionally, a role seems so united to the actor that separating the one from the other seems as improbable as separating blue from the sky. Whatever the reason may be, here are 10 treasures of cinema that will remain unique.

10 'Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope' (1977)

Directed by George Lucas

Image via Lucasfilm Ltd.

Whether you embrace the new additions to the canon or feel exclusively loyal to the original three, there is no doubt about the impact of the Star Wars franchise. The sci-fi film series created by George Lucas in the latter half of the 1970s would go on to revolutionize and shape not only the genre itself but the greater filmmaking industry. By developing special effect techniques out of necessity and inventing new ways to capture a movie, they were making history as fast as they were filming it.

Although the original Star Wars trilogy has inspired many spin-offs and sequels, the three inaugural works will largely remain unaffected. They have become so beloved by fans that any attempt to change them has been met with severe backlash and disapproval, even when the edits have come from Lucas. As the saying goes, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."

9 'The Sound of Music' (1965)

Directed by Robert Wise

Towards the end of the Golden Age of Hollywood, when larger-than-life sets, costumes, and stars were still being used, came the film adaptation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical The Sound of Music. Starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, it tells the story of young Maria (Andrews), who fails to fit in at a convent and is sent instead to be a nanny for the von Trapp family. The dashingly handsome widower, Captain Georg von Trapp (Plummer), lives with his seven children in a lavish but lonely existence. After the death of the children's mother, he won't allow fun or frivolity in the house. But all that changes when free-spirit Maria moves in.

The idea of recasting Maria and the Captain does not sit well with many fans. The characters were not only iconized by the duo, but they would predominantly be the most recognizable roles for the actors. And as the material involves older topics like Nazi occupation, convents, and boarding schools, it would be a challenge to connect the story to younger audiences. Simply too much of it would have to be changed to make it relevant. Therefore, it is best left preserved and perfect as it is.

8 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' (1988)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Blending live-action with animation, the 1988 colorful caper Who Framed Roger Rabbit blended film noir vibes with Looney Tunes. The movie depicts the plight of cartoon character Roger Rabbit (Charles Fleischer), who is framed for murder. Desperate to clear his name, Roger enlists the help of human detective Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins). Together, the two unravel a much larger conspiracy and must save their entire city from a diabolical villain.

Although the movie is highly entertaining, the animation style is largely outdated. In the 36 years since it was filmed, CGI characters have largely become the choice to interact with human costars. The movie also has many jokes and innuendos that newer audiences won't get, so the humor does not translate well. An argument could be made that a revamp is possible using newer animation techniques, but the desire for audiences to watch this exact storyline is doubtful.

7 'Blazing Saddles' (1974)

Directed by Mel Brooks

Image via Warner Bros.

Academy Award-winning writer, producer, director, and actor Mel Brooks' comedy is not afraid to push the envelope. And his 1974 western-themed film Blazing Saddles was no exception. The movie features a black sheriff named Bart (Cleavon Little), who has been appointed over a largely white and largely racist province. Bart teams up with gunslinger Jim, The Waco Kid (Gene Wilder), to save the small town from notorious outlaws.

In a 2019 interview with CBS News, Brooks was asked if he thought Blazing Saddles would ever be made again. He answered that he didn't think so, because it went too far and that current censorship is too strict. No modern studio would ever consider signing off on the project. To quote Brooks, "Well, for me, they're a little too strict about, you know, what's in bad taste and what's in good taste. [...] you can't shower people with truth and grit if you're gonna be careful about stepping out of the lines. You gotta step outside the lines. And I think that the political correctness is too, I'm sorry to say it, is too politically correct."