The Big Picture Kael's critical reviews were as influential as they were divisive, with strong opinions on classic films like 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Despite critical acclaim, Kael panned iconic movies like A Clockwork Orange and Wild Strawberries, often challenging popular opinions.

Even beloved films like The Sound of Music and The Shining fell under Kael's sharp criticism, highlighting her unique perspective.

Pauline Kael was an incredibly influential film critic, celebrated for her incisive and often provocative reviews. Her lyrical prose and passion for cinema won her many admirers, and her work left a lasting imprint on the next generation of reviewers. She was as whip-smart as she was opinionated, not afraid to champion reviled movies or eviscerate critical darlings. Indeed, Kael's literary voice was distinctively candid and uncompromising.

As a result, Kael penned some controversial reviews over the years, from her embrace of the incendiary Last Tango in Paris to her rejection of Vertigo. Her ability to articulate strong, often polarizing opinions earned her both ardent admirers and fierce detractors. It also means that most of her reviews are still good fun to read today. Here are ten classic movies that were the targets of Kael's critical ire. Most people now see them as masterpieces but Kael was never a fan.

10 '2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Among the most acclaimed sci-fi movies of all time, 2001: A Space Odyssey is Stanley Kubrick's seminal tale of two astronauts who find themselves battling a sentient computer that has begun to malfunction. The film's special effects were groundbreaking for its day, preempting Star Wars by almost a full decade. The narrative is just as ambitious, with scenes set both in the prehistoric and far future, and themes examining relevant issues like scientific hubris and the dangers of AI.

Kael, however, wasn't having any of it. She was not much of a Kubrick fan in general, and her review of the sci-fi epic was pretty harsh. "It’s a bad, bad sign when a movie director begins to think of himself as a myth-maker, and this limp myth of a grand plan that justifies slaughter and ends with resurrection has been around before," he wrote. "Kubrick’s story line — accounting for evolution by an extraterrestrial intelligence — is probably the most gloriously redundant plot of all time."

9 'A Clockwork Orange' (1971)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Kael also lambasted Kubrick's provocative but respected dystopian crime film, adapted from the Anthony Burgess novel. Famously brutal and intense, A Clockwork Orange follows Alex DeLarge (Malcolm McDowell), a delinquent who revels in violence, theft, and classical music, particularly Beethoven. However, an experimental procedure during a stint in prison undermines his capacity for violence, placing him in all kinds of trouble. It's hard to watch time but some of the scenes are undeniably iconic.

Kael dismissed the film as fundamentally hollow, describing it as pornography. She was likewise critical of its violent content. "The numerous rapes and beatings have no ferocity and no sensuality; they’re frigidly, pedantically calculated, and because there is no motivating emotion, the viewer may experience them as an indignity and wish to leave," she said. To be fair, she was not the only critic who disliked it. A Clockwork Orange was met with mixed reviews on release and was only widely recognized as a classic years later.

8 'Wild Strawberries' (1957)

Directed by Ingmar Bergman

Wild Strawberries is a poignant exploration of memory from the mind of Ingmar Bergman, the godfather of Swedish cinema. It centers on Professor Isak Borg (Victor Sjöström), an elderly physician traveling to receive an honorary degree. During the journey, he encounters a series of characters who trigger memories of his past. These flashbacks and dreams force Borg to reflect on his life, his cold demeanor, and the choices that led to his current isolation.

Like 2001, this film frequently appears on critics' lists of the best movies ever made. While it's a stretch to say that Kael hated it, she had far more negative things to say about it than most reviewers. "It's a very uneven film [...] with peculiarly unconvincing flashbacks and overexplicit dialogue," she wrote. She also described parts of the film as "irritations", and lamented its "disappointingly vacuous parts." Overall, Kael called Wild Strawberries "a very lumpy odyssey."

7 'Badlands' (1973)

Directed by Terrence Malick

Badlands is Terrence Malick's poetic take on a Bonnie & Clyde story, following Kit (Martin Sheen), a rebellious young man, and Holly (Sissy Spacek), a naïve teenage girl. Kit convinces Holly to run away with him after killing her disapproving father. As they traverse the countryside, their spree leaves a trail of murder and destruction. It's simply a great American film, simultaneously brutal and beautiful, and chock-full of food for thought. It has aged well and is worth checking out for those who may not have seen it yet.

Kael cannot be counted among its admirers, however. "Badlands has no more depth than The Sugarland Express, and I found its cold detachment offensive," she wrote. "The film is a succession of art touches. Malick is a gifted student, and Badlands is an art thing, all right, but I didn't admire it, I didn’t enjoy it, and I don't like it," she also said. Ouch.

6 'Red Desert' (1964)

Directed by Michelangelo Antonioni

Red Desert is a visually striking drama from Italian auteur Michelangelo Antonioni, most well-known for L'Avventura and La Notte. This one centers on Giuliana (Monica Vitti), a woman struggling with psychological distress amid the bleak industrial landscape of Northern Italy. Her husband, Ugo (Carlo Chionetti), is a factory manager, and their life is dominated by the oppressive presence of machinery and pollution. Antonioni uses the desolate setting and vibrant color palette to reflect Giuliana's inner turmoil.

It's not the most accessible of the director's works but it's certainly well-constructed. The film's use of color is especially masterful. Antonioni was a widely acclaimed and influential filmmaker, but Kael was not really a fan of anything he did, and panned all of his films after 1960's L'Avventura. Indeed, she once went so far as to express her "embarrassment for Antonioni". As for Red Desert, she called it "boredom in Ravenna, and it seeps into the viewer’s bones."

5 'Vertigo' (1958)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Now widely considered one of its creator's best works, this psychological thriller follows Scottie Ferguson (James Stewart), a retired detective suffering from acrophobia, who is hired by an old friend to follow his wife, Madeleine (Kim Novak). Scottie becomes increasingly obsessed with Madeleine, who appears to be haunted by the spirit of her ancestor. When Madeleine seemingly dies by suicide, Scottie is devastated, but the plot quickly thickens with twists, turns, and rising danger.

Alfred Hitchcock was another beloved director that Kael never really liked. She considered most of his movies to be amateurish. She didn't even appreciate Bernard Herrmann's tense, deft scores. Kael was particularly critical of Vertigo. ​​​​Perhaps this was because she never watched movies more than once. If she had given Vertigo a second look, she might have seen the intricacies in the plot. Kael might not have embraced Vertigo, but scores of young directors did. Filmmakers as varied as Brian De Palma, Lucio Fulci, and David Lynch have all paid homage to it.

4 'The Sound of Music' (1965)

Directed by Robert Wise

Set in Austria on the eve of World War II, The Sound of Music tells the story of Maria (Julie Andrews), a spirited young woman studying to become a nun. Sent to the home of widowed naval captain Georg von Trapp (Christopher Plummer) to be the governess for his seven children, Maria brings music and joy back into the family's lives. Her unorthodox methods and warm heart win over the initially strict Captain and his children.

The Sound of Music is one of the most iconic movie musicals ever, so it's easy to forget that it actually opened to lukewarm reviews (even though it dominated that year's Oscars). Several critics dismissed it as saccharine and overly family-friendly, including Kael. However, her pen was a little sharper than most. She called the film "the single most repressive influence on artistic freedom in movies," and "the sugar-coated lie that people seem to want to eat."

3 'The Shining' (1980)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

With The Shining, Kubrick once again found himself in Kael's crosshairs. She had a lot of critical things to say about his horror magnum opus, widely regarded as a high watermark for the genre. Jack Nicholson leads the cast here as Jack Torrance, an aspiring writer and recovering alcoholic, who takes a job as the winter caretaker of the isolated Overlook Hotel. As the hotel becomes snowbound, Jack's sanity unravels under the influence of the malevolent spirits that reside there.

Kael didn't hate everything about The Shining, but she was withering about the parts she disliked. "What’s increasingly missing from Kubrick’s work is the spontaneity, the instinct, the lightness that would make us respond intuitively," she wrote. "We’re starved for pleasure at this movie; when we finally get a couple of exterior nighttime shots with theatrical lighting, we’re pathetically grateful." She wasn't alone. Like The Sound of Music, The Shining received mixed reviews when it first came out.